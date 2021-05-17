Crown Point pitchers shine; Ticonderoga edges Lake Placid over weekend

KEENE — Thomas Woods and Noah Spaulding combined on a one-hitter on Monday afternoon as Crown Point blanked Keene, 10-0, in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Woods went 4.2 innings to get the win and struck out nine. Spaulding fanned three in getting the save.
Reese Pertak paced the Panthers offensively with a triple and single. Tristan Carey added a double and single.
Sebastian Smith was the losing pitcher and fanned five.
—
Crown Point 10, Keene 0
Crown Point 013 231 0 — 10 6 3
Keene 000 000 0 — 0 1 7
T. Woods, Spaulding (4) and Carey. S. Smith, J. Smith (6) and Tansey. WP- Woods. LP- S. Smith. SV- N. Spaulding. 2B- Carey (CPCS). 3B- R. Pertak (CPCS).
CHAZY 16
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 1
CHAZY — Winning pitcher Chase Clukey struck out 10 over four innings in a strong performance.
The Eagles also had a big day offensively by slugging out nine extra-base hits and 15 hits in all.
Riley Hansen went four-for-four with two doubles and a triple, Traygan Coon a single, double and triple, Connor McCarthy a home run and double, and Reagan Dudyak two-for-two with a double. Dale Gonyo chipped in with a double.
Chazy broke the game open with 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Corbin Baker led Schroon Lake/Bolton with two hits.
—
Chazy 16, Schroon Lake/Bolton 1
Schroon Lake/Bolton 100 00 — 1 4 3
Chazy 240 (10)x — 16 15 0
Dumoulin, Baker (4), Dobert (4) and Wiktorko. Clukey, Coon (5) and Coon, Hansen (5). WP- Clukey. LP- Dumoulin. 2B- Dudyak (CCRS), Gonyo (CCRS), McCarthy (CCRS), Hansen 2 (CCRS), Coon (CCRS). 3B- Hansen (CCRS), Coon (CCRS). HR- McCarthy (CCRS).
SATURDAY
TICONDEROGA 3
LAKE PLACID 1
TICONDEROGA — It was a pitcher's duel as Nate Trudeau, in his first varsity start, bested Matt Brandes.
Trudeau struck out nine, walked just one and allowed only one hit — a triple by Brandes. Brandes surrendered six hits, whiffed six and walked one.
Owen Stonitsch doubled in a run for the Sentinels and Tommy Montalbano went two-for-two with a walk and two runs scored.
—
Ticonderoga 3, Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
Ticonderoga 002 010 x — 3 6 1
Brandes and Ledwith. Trudeau and Montalbano. WP- Trudeau. LP- Brandes. 2B- Stonitsch (TCS0. 3B- Brandes (LP).
PERU 4
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
PERU — Ryan Maggy struck out eight and walked one in picking up his first varsity win. Zach O'Connell picked up the save.
Hunter LaValley pitched well in taking the setback as he also finished with eight strikeouts.
The Nighthawks broke on top with three runs in the first before the Cougars came back to tie it. Conner Graves' RBI single in the bottom of the fourth was the game-winning hit.
Wyatt Premore rapped a double for Peru.
—
Peru 4, NCCS 3
NCCS 002 100 0 — 3 6 0
Peru 300 100 x — 4 3 1
LaValley and Guay. Maggy, O'Connell (7) and O'Connell, Duprey (7). WP- Maggy. LP- LaValley. Sv- O'Connell. 2B- Premore (PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 8
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
AUSABLE FORKS — Winning pitcher Cedar Rivers struck out 11 in six innings and helped his cause with two hits as the Red Storm continued their winning ways.
David Warner powered Saranac Lake with three hits, while Will Woodruff, Carter Sturgeon, Landon Faubert and Rivers all added two.
Warner also had a huge defensive play for Saranac Lake at third base, which ended up as a double play.
Nate Donor and Scott Lamountain led the Patriots with two hits each and Mason Dubay doubled.
—
Saranac Lake 8, AuSable Valley 5
Saranac Lake 241 000 1 — 8 11 1
AuSable Valley 200 100 2 — 5 6 3
Rivers, Sturgeon (7) and Clark. Lopez, Daby (3) and Lamountain. WP- Rivers. LP- Lopez. 2B- Warner (SLCS), Faubert (SLCS), Dubay (AVCS).
PLATTSBURGH 10
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — Winning pitcher Liam Perkins and Bostyn Duquette, who picked up the save, combined for the shutout with 14 strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Colin Golden rapped out four hits to lead PHS offensively and Brayden Trombley added two.
Matt Faville's double was one of the two hits for the Chiefs and Connor Burns was the losing pitcher.
—
Plattsburgh 10, Saranac 0
Plattsburgh 303 030 1 — 10 12 0
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Perkins, Duquette (4) and Lacey. Burns, Spaulding (5) and Rainville. WP- Perkins. LP- Burns. 2B- Lacey (PHS), Kay (PHS), M. Faville (SCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 11
MORIAH 8
ELLENBURGH — Cody Lambert picked up the win in relief and helped his cause with two hits as the Bobcats defeated the Vikings.
NAC starter Nolan Knight and Lambert, who took over in the second inning, combined for 13 strikeouts and gave up two hits.
Knight and Matthew Boulrice powered the Bobcats with three hits each and Brady Boulrice added two. Wyatt Warren tripled.
Mark Maye was the losing hurler.
—
NAC 11, Moriah 8
Moriah 060 002 0 — 8 2 1
NAC 204 104 x — 11 13 0
Maye, Sargent (4), Maye (6), Malbon (6) and Laney, Maye (4), Sargent (6), Maye (6). Knight, Lambert (2) and Boulrice. WP- Lamebert. LP- Maye. 3B- Warren (NAC).
FRIDAY
KEENE 8
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
KEENE — Will Tansey capped a five-run bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off home run as Keene rallied for a win.
Johnsburg/Minerva held a 7-3 lead entering the home half of the seventh.
Sam Baldwin, Sebastian Smith and Harvey Runyon led Keene offensively with three hits, while winning pitcher Walter Moore added two. Tansey (7) and Moore (7) combined for 14 strikeouts.
Johnsburg/Minerva starter Andrew Prosser fanned six and paced his team with two hits.
—
Keene 8, Johnsburg/Minerva 7
J/M 121 210 0 — 7 4 5
Keene 100 011 5 — 8 13 6
Morris, Roblee (6) and Prosser. Tansey, Moore (5) and S. Smith, Tansey (5). WP- Moore, LP- Roblee. HR- Tansey (KCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.