Crown Point piles up 20 runs to top Keene

CROWN POINT — Crown Point's offense has been on full display early on this season, and Friday was no different.
The Panthers piled up 20 runs en route to a 20-13 victory over Keene in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Kaitlin Ross finished with a team-high three hits for Crown Point, while Madison Munson, Marissa Duprey, Lauren Kimball and Makenna Munson all had two base knocks.
Ross also picked up the pitching win after coming in in relief in the fourth frame.
Megan Quinn paced the Beavers with three hits.
—
Crown Point 20, Keene 13
Keene 10(11) 001 0 — 13 6 5
CP 072 920 X — 20 13 3
Johnson and Buysse. Kimball, Ross (4) and Hurlburt. 2B- Quinn (K), Ross (CP), Swan (CP). 3B- Peters (CP).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 24
LAKE PLACID 5
LAKE PLACID — Northern Adirondack was led to a 24-5 victory by pitcher Rhylee Poupore’s six strikeouts and multiple hits from five different players against Lake Placid.
The victorious Bobcats breezed to victory with three hits from Anika Knight and two a piece from Poupore, Abby Peryea, Emily Vanvalkenburg and Mackenna Labarge.
Reid Pedu and Kiera Levitt both pitched in their first varsity games for the Blue Bombers while Nadia Phillip registered her first varsity hit for the Lake Placid squad.
—
Northern Adirondack 24, Lake Placid 5
Northern Adirondack 409 326 — 24 15 0
Lake Placid 003 020 — 5 4 8
Poupore and Seguin. Crawford (1), Huffman (3), Pedu (5), Levitt (5) and Tavares. WP- Poupore. LP- Crawford. 2B - Anika Knight (NA), Mackenna Labarge (NA). 3B - Danaya Patterson (LP).
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN 17
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Kiera Regan finished with four hits and Sophia King added two to power the Eagles.
Aleyah Lafountain, Emma McCasland, King and Regan all rapped doubles as the Eagles accounted for 10 hits in all in support of winning pitcher Isabella Brown, who struck out seven and did not walk anyone.
“Our girls played a great all-around game,” Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said. “Bella Brown pitched a fantastic game as she faced only three batters above the minimum.
“Offensively, Kiera Regan had a great day at the plate in her first varsity game.”
—
Beekmantown 17, NCCS 2, 5 inn.
NCCS 002 00 — 2 4 6
Beekmantown 672 11 — 17 10 1
McComb and Bresnahan. Brown and Ruest. WP- Brown. LP- McComb. 2B- Lafountain (BCS), McCasland (BCS), King (BCS), Regan (BCS).
CHAZY 19
WILLSBORO 12
CHAZY — Emma Smith led the way for Chazy with four hits.
Olivia McLennan, Katana Coon and Maggie Blair added three hits apiece, while winning pitcher Annika Lizardi and Katie Demers contributed two each.
Chazy scored at least one run in every inning and held an 8-0 lead after two before Willsboro tallied seven in the third.
Losing pitcher Desiree Cassavaugh led the Warriors with three hits. Cleo Lobdell and Lexi Nolette each added two.
—
Chazy 19, Willsboro 12
Willsboro 007 032 0 — 12 14 1
Chazy 441 316 x — 19 20 5
Cassavaugh and Harrison. Lizardi and Demers. WP- Lizardi. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Lobdell (WICS), McLennan (CCRS), Smith (CCRS), Blair 2 (CCRS), Demers 2 (CCRS). 3B- Lizardi (CCRS).
