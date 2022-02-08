Crown Point drops Chazy, 49-33

CHAZY — Crown Point, led by Trevor Harris’ 21-point, three three-pointer performance, came into town and downed Chazy, 49-33, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball Tuesday.
The Panthers’ Noah Spaulding also netted 14 points along with a trio of threes, with Anthony Greenan tallying 12 points and two treys.
“Crown Point is a very good, well-coached team who is having a fantastic season and they really showed who they were tonight,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “Harris led the way for them offensively. He is a great player who shot the ball well for them from all over the court.”
For the home team, Zane Stevens led with nine points, including one triple. Dylan McAfee and Zamir Foster were next with eight points apiece. McAfee also netted one trey.
“Overall, this was a really good game for us. I loved our intensity throughout the entire game both defensively and offensively,” Tetreault said. “This was a great game to be a part of and I really enjoyed the way we handled ourselves against such a high caliber team.”
—
Crown Point 49, Chazy 33
Crown Point (49)
Greenan 5-0-12, Stone 0-0-0, Spaulding 4-3-14, Waldorf 0-0-0, Harris 9-0-21, Pertak 0-2-2. Totals: 18-5-49.
Chazy (33)
Juneau 2-0-2, Stevens 4-0-9, McAfee 3-1-8, LaBarge 3-0-6, Foster 4-0-8, Kise 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals: 14-1-33.
Halftime- Crown Point, 23-11.
3 point goals- CP (8) Greenan 2, Spaulding 3, Harris 3. Chazy (2) Stevens, McAfee.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 67
TICONDEROGA 49
TICONDEROGA — The offensive attack of Aiden Lopez, Nate Doner and Eli Douglas put AuSable Valley past Ticonderoga on the Sentinels’ Senior Night.
Lopez led with 21 points and six three-pointers, Doner had 16 points and Douglas had 12. Korvin Dixon also contributed 10 tallies. Preston Rein hit a three-pointer as well in the win.
“AuSable’s pressure was ultimately too much for us to handle but we did a much better job,” Sentinels coach Joe Defayette said. “Lopez was on fire in the first half.”
On Ticonderoga’s side, Braden Perry led with 19 points and one three-pointer and Connor Yaw had 10 points including two treys. Brayton Molina and Michael Stipo had a trey apiece as well.
“Tonight was Senior Night and I couldn’t be happier with how much better we have been playing,” Defayette said. “We have six seniors who have been leading us this year by being hardworking, positive kids. We haven’t had it easy this year but these guys come ready and try to get better each day.
—
AVCS 67, Ti 49
AVCS (67)
Kol. Dixon 1-1-3, McCabe 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 5-0-10, Doner 8-0-16, Garcia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 0-0-0, Rein 2-0-5, Lopez 7-1-21, Douglas 5-2-12, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals: 28-4-67.
Ti (49)
Yaw 3-2-10, Smith 1-0-2, Stipo 1-0-3, Molina 1-2-7, Vigliotti 1-0-2, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 8-2-19, Swajger 0-0-0, Stonitsch 1-2-4, Olden 1-0-2. Totals: 19-6-49.
3 point goals- AVCS (7) Lopez 6, Rein. Ti (5) Yaw 2, Molina, Stipo, Perry.
SARANAC 59
BEEKMANTOWN 32
SARANAC — Justin Bedard led the Chiefs with 16 marks, eight rebounds and four assists to overcome the Eagles’ efforts.
Sebastien Dandrow-Pellerin also netted 12 points, while Matt Faville had nine. Keagan Pecor and Caleb Kiroy each hit a three-pointer in the win.
“We came out strong in the first quarter and got out to a 15-3 lead,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “The kids had another good team game. They were very unselfish and played with a lot of intensity.”
Beekmantown was led by Andrew VanNatten and Nate Parliament, who each had eight points.
—
Saranac 59, Beekmantown 32
Saranac (59)
Bedard 6-4-16, Faville 2-5-9, Pecor 1-0-3, C. Kiroy 1-0-3, Cranford 0-0-0, Medley 1-0-2, Dandrow-Pellerin 6-0-12, Wing 0-0-0, G. Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 1-2-4, DeAngelo 2-0-4, White 3-0-6. Totals: 23-11-59.
Beekmantown (32)
Viau 1-0-2, Mannix 0-0-0, VanNatten 2-4-8, Beebie 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, Parent 1-2-4, Saroj 0-0-0, Sand 0-0-0, Parliament 4-0-8, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin2-2-6, N. Sand 2-0-4. Totals: 12-8-32.
Halftime- Saranac, 25-12.
3 point goals- Saranac (2) Pecor, C. Kiroy.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 53
PERU 32
PERU — The Cougars pounced on the Nighthawks, led by Thomas Gilbo and Evan Manor, who each recorded 12 points to push to the win.
Jordan Brown had nine points for Northeastern Clinton, with two treys. Dawson Guay and Brayden Monette also both notched seven points.
For Peru, Samuel Godfrey III led with 17 points, including one three-pointer. Wyatt Premore and Dillon Haudberg each hit a trey in the loss.
—
NCCS 53, Peru 32
NCCS (53)
Brown 3-1-9, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 2-3-7, Dubuque 0-0-0, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 2-0-7, Dubois 3-0-6, Gilbo 5-5-12, Manor 5-2-12, Creller 0-0-0, Marshall 0-0-0. Totals: 20-11-53.
Peru (32)
Premore 1-1-4, Haudberg 1-0-3, Falvo 1-0-2, Palmer 2-0-4, Allen 1-0-2, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey III 7-2-17, Sweeney 0-0-0, Petro 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-32.
Halftime- NCCS, 25-19.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Brown 2. Peru (3) Premore, Haudberg, Godfrey III.
NON-LEAGUE
WILLSBORO 32
BOLTON 28
WILLSBORO — The Warriors shut out the Eagles in the fourth quarter to edge out Bolton in a tight Tuesday night matchup.
“Leelan Sawitski led the defensive effort in the fourth shutting down Jacob Egloff with harassing defense,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “Justin Joslyn hit some key three-pointers and Everett Cassavaugh and Jaycob Gough had strong nights on the boards with 13 and nine rebounds, respectively.”
Joslyn’s 12 points on the night led the Warriors, with Harvey Merill and Cassavaugh adding seven points each.
Egloff’s 18 points powered the Bolton squad in the loss.
—
Willsboro 32, Bolton 28
Bolton (28)
Egloff 7-0-18, Hubert 2-0-4, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 0-0-0, Becker 1-0-2, Towbridge 1-0-2. Totals- 12-0-28.
Willsboro (32)
Merrill 2-3-7, Sawitski 0-0-0, Joslyn 4-0-12, Gough 1-2-4, Cassavaugh 3-1-7, Frechette 0-0-0, Weiss 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-2. Totals- 11-6-32
Halftime- Willsboro, 20-18.
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Egloff 4. Willsboro (4) Joslyn 4.
BOQUET VALLEY 70
KEENE 32
WESTPORT — Jackson Hooper’s 19-point night led the Griffins in a dominant win over the Beavers.
Oakley Buehler was just behind him with 16 points, with Aidan Lobdell chipping in 12.
Vann Morrelli recorded 15 points to lead Leene in the loss.
Boquet Valley also honored Beckham Egglefield at the game.
“Many tears were shed tonight at Boquet Valley as we honored Beckham Egglefield,” Griffins coach Colby Pulsifier said. “The team, school, community, and surrounding communities made the tributes and support something that people in attendance will not forget.”
Egglefield died following a snowmobile accident this past weekend.
—
Boquet Valley 70, Keene 32
Boquet Valley (70)
Dominic Smith 0-0-0, Jackson Hooper 9-1-19, Ben Burdo 3-0-7, Michael Race 4-0-8, Bode Buehler 0-0-0, Jameson Fiegl 1-0-2, Oakley Buehler 7-0-16, Aidan Lobdell 6-0-12, Maddox Rice 3-0-6. Totals- 38-1-70.
Keene (32)
Jonny Caito 0-0-0, Zane Del Pozo 3-1-7, Vann Morrelli 6-0-15, Keenan Winton 1-0-2, Hyler Isham 0-0-0, Carter Smith 0-0-0, Soren Jacobson 4-0-8. Totals- 14-1-32.
Halftime- Bouquet Valley, 36-11.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (3) Burdo, O. Buehler 2. Keene (3) Del Pozo 2, Morelli.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 51
SETON CATHOLIC 49
ELLENBURG — On the Bobcats’ Senior Night, they pulled off a win against the Knights, with Brady Boulrice leading the charge with 16 points.
Matt Boulrice was next with 14 points, and senior Dalton Murphy had 11. Matt and Brady Boulrice each hit a three-pointer, along with Murphy and Calvin Magoon. Along with Murphy, Northern Adirondack also honored senior Rece LaFountain.
"It is always nice to win on senior night. It is even better when it is a close game like it was tonight," NAC coach Nate Bilow said. "It was particularly nice for Dalton to contribute on the offensive end like he did."
Bilow said after the Bobcats took an 11 point lead into the half, Seton Catholic came out and the teams played equal in the third, with Knight Ashton Guay scoring 10 points in the quarter and Murphy scoring seven. Seton even outscored the home team, 14-4, in the final quarter but that final push was not quite enough.
For the visitors, Alex Coupal scored the most with 19 total points, followed by Guay’s 17. That duo also combined for the team’s five three-pointers, three from Guay and two from Coupal.
"I'm not sure if the game would have lasted two more minutes that we would have hung on," Bilow said. "Seton executed very well offensively down the stretch, but we did enough throughout the entire game tonight to leave with a win."
—
NAC 51, Seton 49
NAC (51)
Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 5-0-11, B.Boulrice 6-2-16, Damour 0-0-0, M.Boulrice 5-3-14, Magoon 3-0-7, Carter 1-0-2, LaFountain 0-0-0, Benware 1-0-2. Totals: 21-5-51.
Seton (49)
Guay 7-0-17, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 6-5-19, Pearl 3-0-6, Allen 2-1-5, Vega 1-0-2, Gao 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-49.
Halftime- NAC, 30-19.
3 point goals- Seton (5) Guay 3, Coupal 2. NAC (4) Murphy, B. Boulrice, M. Boulrice, Magoon.
MONDAY
GIRLS
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 34
CHAZY 22
CHAZY — The duo of Madyson Whalen and Charlotte Hughes with 13 and 11 points, respectively, were what the Knights needed to put the Eagles away.
Whalen also hit the only trey of the game.
“We got off to a really good start but then we got careless with the baseketball in the second quarter and quickly found ourselves down double digits,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said. “However, the girls stayed composed and kept playing hard and got the lead down to two going into the fourth.”
Seton then put the game away by going on a 7-0 run with around four minutes to go.
For Chazy, Carly LaPierre led with 10 points, while Samantha Gonyo and Kassidy Turek each had five.
“It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet but I’m just really proud of Audrey Langlois and her growth over our last eight games,” Howell said. “She has really stepped up and is doing a super good job commanding our team.”
“Our record is 1-4 in the last five games but in all those losses, we had the game close to win in the fourth quarter,” Howell said. “I keep reminding the girls to keep putting yourselves in that position with a chance to win in the fourth quarter. We will learn from those experiences, learn how to handle that pressure and eventually it will pay off.”
—
Seton Catholic 34, Chazy 22
Seton (34)
Whalen 5-2-13, Hughes 4-3-11, Conti 2-0-4, Langlois 0-2-2, Allen 1-0-2, Pearl 1-0-2. Totals: 13-7-34.
Chazy (22)
Lapierre 5-0-10, Gonyo 2-1-5, Turek 2-1-5, Lucas 0-2-2. Totals: 9-4-22.
Halftime- Seton, 20-18.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Whalen.
NON LEAGUE
FORT ANN 39
CROWN POINT 36
CROWN POINT — Gabrielle Mazzotte led the game with 21 points and two treys and led Crown Point to a win over Fort Ann.
“This was a total team effort from all eight players available tonight,” Panthers coach Chris Mazzotte said. “We had a great first and fourth quarters, holding a seven point lead entering the final quarter with our largest lead of the game.”
Abby LaMotte hit two key baskets late in the game and Mazzotte knocked down five free throws to seal the game. Chris Mazzotte said that Makenna Munson and Lauren Kimball played outstanding defense.
For Fort Ann, Wright led with seven points, with Cody netting six off of two treys.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Fort Ann were not available by press time.
—
Fort Ann 30, Crown Point 36
Crown Point (36)
Munson 2-1-5, Mazzotte 6-7-21, Kimball 3-0-6, Duprey 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-0-4, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 13-8-36.
Fort Ann (30)
Cody 2-0-6, Burch 1-2-4, Sharrow 0-0-0, Freeburn 2-2-6, Wright 3-1-7, Gadway 0-0-0, Steves 1-2-4, Aratare 1-0-3.
Halftime- Crown Point, 18-11.
3 point goals- CP (2) Mazzotte 2. FA (3) Cody 2, Aratare.
SATURDAY
CVAC
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 63
SARANAC 55
CLINTONVILLE — Aiden Lopez put up 24 points including five three-pointers in the Patriots win over the Chiefs.
Eli Douglas also contributed 15 points and Korvin Dixon nine. Zander McCabe had one trey in the win.
For Saranac, Matt Faville led with 19 tallies, with Justin Bedard and Keegan Brown each netting 12. Bedard and Faville each had two threes, and Brown hit one.
AuSable led by one point at the half, 25-24.
—
AuSable Valley 63, Saranac 55
AuSable Valley (63)
Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, McCabe 1-0-3, Kor. Dixon 4-1-9, Garcia 1-4-6, Hart 1-0-2, Matilla 2-0-4, Lopez 8-3-24, Douglas 5-5-15. Totals: 22-13-63.
Saranac (55)
Bedard 5-0-12, Faville 8-1-19, Dandrow 3-0-6, Brown 5-1-12, DeAngelo 1-0-2, White 1-0-2, Madley 1-0-2. Totals: 24-2-55.
Halftime- AVCS, 25-24.
3 point goals- AVCS (6) Lopez 5, McCabe. Saranac (5) Bedard 2, Faville 2, Brown.
