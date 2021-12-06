Crown Point downs Willsboro, 59-45

WILLSBORO — Crown Point went into Willsboro, Monday, and came out with a 59-45 win in non-league boys basketball action.
The Panthers offense was spearheaded by freshman Trevor Harris, whose 19 points were good for team lead. Just behind him was Noah Spaulding with 17 points.
Anthony Greenan had a strong performance of his own, putting up 11 points.
“Bunches of turnovers, an inability to execute in the half court and poor free throw shooting coupled with a hot shooting Crown Point made it difficult for the home team,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said.
Justin Joslyn led the Warriors’ attack in the loss, finishing the night with 17 points.
Crown Point 59, Willsboro 45
Crown Point (59)
Greenan 3-3 11, Smith 1-2-2, Spaulding- 6-1-17, Waldorf- 0-0-0, Harris- 8-2-19, Pertak-2-1-6, Woods 0-0-0, Harrington- 0-0-0, Beeman- 0-0-0, Tompkins 1-1-3, Dorsett- 0-1-1, Taylor-0-0-0. Totals- 21-9-59.
Willsboro (45)
Merrill 1-1-3, Reynolds 1-2-4, Gough 5-2-2, Cassavaugh 1-0-2, Sawitski 2-0-4, Frechette 1-0-3, Weiss 0-0-0, Joslyn 6-2-17.
Halftime- Crown Point, 28-19.
3 point goals- CP (8) Greenan 2, Spaulding 4, Harris, Pertak.
SATURDAY
HOOSICK FALLS 59
TICONDEROGA 21
LAKE GEORGE — A 24-point night for Jake Sparks helped power the Hoosick Falls boys to a win over the Sentinels.
His next closest competition was Connor Jones with 13.
Braden Perry led the way for Ticonderoga in the defeat, posting 10 points, almost 50 percent of the team’s total.
—
Hoosick Fals 59, Ticonderoga 21
Hoosick Falls (59)
Smith 3-0-6, Jones 6-1-13, Baker 0-0-0, J. Sparks 10-4-24, A. Sparks 1-0-3, Colegrove 1-0-2, Cavanaugh 0-0-0, Kempf 1-0-3, Fratello 2-0-6, Thayne 1-0-2. Totals- 25-5-59.
Ticonderoga (21)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 2-0-4, Molina 0-1-1, Vigliotti 2-0-4, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 3-4-10, Courtright 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 0-2-2, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 0-0-0.
Halftime- Hoosick Falls, 31-12.
3 point goals- Hoosick Falls (4) Fratello 2, Kempf, A Sparks.
GOUVERNEUR 83
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 50
ELLENBURG — The game was close at 36-30, Wildcats, late in the second quarter before Gouverner’s Caden Storie put up back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead.
"We are inexperienced; We failed to recognize assignments and understand what defense we were supposed to be in at times and especially late in the second quarter and it hurt us,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said.
Brady Boulrice was the player of the night for the Bobcats, putting up a team high 17 points, 12 of which came from the team’s only four three-pointers.
Patrick Benware had a strong night of his own in the loss, recording 10 points.
Caden Storie led Gouverneur in the victory, totalling 20 points and four treys.
—
Gouverneur 83, Northern Adirondack 50
Gouverneur (83)
R.Rumble 3-1-8, Witcherell 0-0-0, Storie 6-4-20, Storets 0-0-0, Donaldson 4-2-10, S.Rumble 3-1-7, Platte 2-6-10, Davis 5-1-13, Stowell 2-0-5, Fitzgerald 3-1-7, Tomford 1-1-3.
Northern Adirondack (50)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 0-2-2, B.Boulrice 5-3-17, M.Boulrice 3-0-6, Magoon 2-1-5, King 1-0-2, Carter 3-0-6, Lafountain 1-0-2, Benware 5-0-10.
Halftime- Gouverneur, 45-30.
3 point goals- Gou (8) Storie 4, Davis 2, Rumble, Stowell. NAC (4) B.Boulrice 4.
AUSABLE VALLEY 80
HADLEY-LUZERNE 53
LAKE LUZERNE — Aidan Lopez tallied a team-high 28 points as the Patriots downed an undermanned Hadley-Luzerne squad.
The Eagles were missing three regulars, AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said.
Eli Douglas and Nate Doner each had strong nights of their own for the victorious Patriots, tallying 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Josh Ellis recorded 17 points in his first varsity game for Hadley-Luzerne.
—
AuSable Valley 80, Hadley-Luzerne 53
AuSable Valley (80)
Ko. Dixon 2-0-4, Z.McCabe 1-0-3, N.Doner 6-0-12, C. Garcia 2-0-6, A. Matilla 2-2-6, P. Rein 0-0-0, G. English 1-0-2, A. Lopez 11-0-28, E. Douglas 8-1-17, D. Murphy 1-0-2.
Hadley-Luzerne (53)
J.Waterhouse 1-0-3, L. Hughes- 3-2-8, J. Foley- 2-3-7, S. Frasier- 0-0-0, J.Ellis-8-1-17, R. Diamond- 1-0-2, A. Mattison-3-1-8, Z.Caldwell- 4-0-8.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 53-26.
3 point goals- AVCS (9) Mccabe, Garcia 2, Lopez 6. HL (2) Waterhouse, Mattison.
HARTFORD 57
SETON CATHOLIC 46
POTTERSVILLE — Ray Harrington dropped a game-high 32 points to lead the Tanagers to the victory.
He scored 23 in the second half to propel Hartford to a come-from-behind win that saw the Knights fall off the pace in the final 16 minutes.
“We need to do a better job of passing the ball and keeping our feet moving on defense,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“Overall, we played a great first half, but we have a lot to learn from. It’s early in the season, so we have the chance to do so.”
Alex Coupal scored a team-high 15 points for the Knights, and Aiden Pearl notched 11 points and 18 boards for a double-double.
Seton Catholic led by as many as six in the first half, but saw its advantage cut to one by halftime.
Dominic Allen and Ashton Guay added eight points apiece to the Knights’ scoring attack.
Drake Stewart and Nate Fiske both had eight points of their own to boost the Tanagers.
—
Hartford 57, Seton Catholic 46
Hartford (57)
Stewart 2-4-8, Baker 1-0-2, Harrington 11-7-32, Reynolds 1-0-2, Fiske 2-4-8, Boucher 0-0-0, Wells 2-1-5, Sharpe 0-0-0. Totals: 19-16-57.
Seton Catholic (46)
Guay 3-2-8, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 4-5-15, Pearl 4-3-11, Allen 3-2-8, Vega 2-0-4, Gao 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0. Totals: 16-12-46.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 24-23.
3 point goals- Hartford (3) Harrington 3. Seton Catholic (2) Coupal 2.
GIRLS
PERU 41
BOQUET VALLEY 37
ELIZABETHTOWN — A dominant 26-point performance from Kortney McCarthy sent the Nighthawks soaring over the Griffins over the weekend.
The next highest point totals on the Peru squad were Tynicia Hendrix and Ashely Brousseau, who each had four points.
Abbey Schwoebel put up 17 points for Boquet Valley in the loss to lead the team, followed by Ella Lobdell with 11.
—
Peru 41, Bouquet Valley 37
Peru (41)
Lawliss 1-0-2, Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 11-3-26, Prescott 1-0-2, Sypek 0-3-3, Hendrix 2-0-4, Z. Snider 0-0-0, D Snider 0-0-0, Brousseau 2-0-4. Totals- 17-6-41.
Bouquet Valley (37)
Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 6-3-17, Lobdell 4-0-11, Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 2-1-5, Denton 1-0-2.
Halftime- Peru, 21-18.
3 point goals- Peru (1) McCarthy. Bouquet Valley (5) Lobdell 3, Schwoebel 2.
BEEKMANTOWN 43
LAKE PLACID 20
POTTERSVILLE — The Eagles soared past the Blue Bombers on the strength of a 28-10 lead coming out of the first half.
Payton Parliament played a large part in building and maintaining that lead, putting up 13 points in the matchup, while Grace McCasland had a strong night of her own with eight points.
—
Beekmantown 43, Lake Placid 20
Lake Placid (20)
Phillip 1-0-2, Marvin 3-0-6, Light 1-0-2, Moore 2-0-4, Anita Cecunjanin 2-2-6, Crawford 0-0-0, Jordan 0-0-0. Totals- 9-2-20.
Beekmantown (43)
McCasland 4-0-8, Williams 3-0-6, Cross 3-0-6, Parliament 5-1-13, Mesec 2-0-4, Parker 1-1-3, Barnes 1-0-3, LaBarge 0-0-0, Dutil 0-0-0.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 28-10.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) Parliament 2, Barnes.
HARTFORD 40
SETON CATHOLIC 34
POTTERSVILLE — The Knights did their best to come back, but they couldn’t claw back from a 23-10 deficit at half time.
“We weren't getting anything to fall in the first half and creating problems for ourselves,” Seton coach Keagan Briggs said. “We did our best to claw back into the game, outscoring Harford 24-17 in the second half, as well as 11-5 in the fourth, but, unfortunately, we fell just short.”
Madyson Whalen led the Knights in the defeat, scoring 11 points, followed closely by Abby Pearl with 10.
—
Hartford 40, Seton Catholic 34
Hartford (40)
G.Mcfarren 4-4-13, K. Nims 4-2-10, C. Wade 0-0-0, I. French 1-0-2, A.Dunda 3-2-8, M. Johnson 2-0-5, C Severance 0-2-2, R. Liebig 0-0-0.
Seton Catholic (34)
C. Hughes 2-2-7, M.Whalen 4-3-11, J. Rock-Perez 2-0-4, G.Conti 0-0-0, C. Lawliss 1-0-2, A. Johnston 0-0-0, A. Pearl 3-4-10.
Halftime- Hartford, 23-10.
3 point goals- Hartford (2) McFarren, Johnson. Seton (1) Hughes
CHAZY 35
BOLTON 25
POTTERSVILLE — Freshman Carly LaPierre’s 14 points in her varsity debut helped lead Chazy past Bolton, Saturday.
She was followed closely by senior Hadley Lucas with 12 points.
The game wasn’t always in Chazy’s favor, though.
Bolton carried a 16-15 lead into halftime before Chazy coach Josh Howell gave his squad a talk.
“At halftime, I talked with the girls about doing a better job guarding the three point shot and making sure we did a better job running their shooters off the three point line, and we talked about better effort on the defensive glass,” Howell said. “The girls did a great job executing the adjustments on defense and I really thought the execution and effort on defense, especially in the second half, was the key to today's win.”
Jane Pfan led the Bolton team with 14 points in the loss, converting on four three-pointers.
—
Chazy 35, Bolton 25
Bolton (25)
Jane Pfan 4-2-14; Jadynn Egloff 3-0-6; Ella Moscov 2-1-3; Skyler Scott 1-0-2; Ila Hubert 0-0-0; Maille Kelley 0-0-0; Jane Trowbrige 0-0-0; Haven Varney 0-0-0; Natalie Figueroa 0-0-0; Bailey Williams 0-0-0.
Chazy (35)
Carly LaPierre 7-0-14; Hadley Lucas 3-4-12; Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain 2-2-6; Audrey Langlois 1-0-2; Kassidy Turek 0-1-1; Sequoia McChesney 0-0-0; Emma Howell 0-0-0; Shyloh Carroll 0-0-0; Kennedy Columbus 0-0-0; Abby Bushey 0-0-0.
Halftime- Bolton, 16-15.
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Pfan 4. Chazy (2) Lucas 2.
FRIDAY
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 71
TUPPER LAKE 58
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm rode an 11-point lead at halftime to a win over the Lumberjacks.
Returning senior Nate McCarthy led the victorious Saranac Lake squad with 23 points.
Landon Faubert and Carter Hewitt each snagged 15 points for the Red Storm, with all of Faubert’s points coming from three-pointers.
Gabe Wilson was just behind the pair with 14 points.
—
Saranac Lake 71, Tupper Lake 58
Tupper Lake (58)
Pratt 0-0-0, Preston 2-0-4, Dattona 1-0-2, Whitman 0-0-0, LaPlante 1-1-3, Corneavy 5-0-11, Godin 6-1-17, Kulzer 10-1-21. Totals- 25-3-58
Saranac Lake (71)
Ladue 0-0-0, Wilson 6-1-14, Akey 1-0-2. McCarthy 8-7-23, Narvarra 0-2-2, Faubert 5-0-15, Hewitt 6-2-15, Strack 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 39-28
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (7) Wilson, Faubert 5, Hewitt. Tupper Lake (5) Corneavy, Godin 4.
SCHROON LAKE 43
HARTFORD 39
SCHROON LAKE — Ethan Farris added 16 rebounds to his seven points to help the Wildcats past Hartford.
“(He) had some big offensive rebounds down the stretch to preserve the win tonight,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said.
Ricky Dumoulin paced the team in points, dropping 13 in the game, while Corbin Baker and Isaiah Pelkey had strong nights of their own for Schroon Lake, recording eight and seven points, respectively.
—
Schroon Lake 43, Hartford 39
Hartford (39)
Baker 1-0-3, Harrington 7-2-17, Reynolds 3-2-12, Fisce 1-0-2, Boucher 1-0-3, Wells 0-2-2. Totals- 13-7-39.
Schroon Lake (43)
Pelkey 1-5-7, Hart 1-2-5, Fariss 2-3-7, Wasif 0-3-3, Dumoulin 4-4-13, Baker 4-0-8.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 22-17.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (2) Hart, Dumoulin. Hartford (3) Harrington, Reynolds, Baker.
WHITESBORO 59
SARANAC 24
POTTERSVILLE — The Chiefs were doubled up in a loss to Whitesboro, Friday.
Justin Bedard led the way for Saranac in the loss, scoring six points. He was followed closely by Lucas Pierce and Keegan Brown, who each had four points.
Whitesboro led 37-10 at halftime.
—
Whitesboro 59, Saranac 24
Whitesboro (59)
Cook 5-0-10, Dorozynsf 3-0-6, Onate 4-0-9, Meier 2-0-4, Vulcano 1-0-2, Hutchinson 3-0-6, Durrell 0-0-0, Corrison 0-0-0, Montrose 0-0-0, Morris 6-0-16, Green 0-1-1, Russo 1-2-5.
Saranac (24)
Bedard 3-0-6, Faville 0-0-0, Pecor 0-2-2, Cranford 1-0-2, Medley 0-0-0, Dandrow-Pellerin 0-0-0, Pierce 2-0-4, Wing 1-0-3, Kiroy 0-1-1, Brown 1-2-4
Halftime- Whitesboro, 37-10
3 point goals- Saranac (1) Wing, Whitesboro (6) Onate, Morris 4, Green.
LAKE GEORGE 60
TICONDEROGA 16
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George brought a 29-13 lead into halftime and didn’t look back.
By the end of the fourth quarter, the Lake George squad led by 44 points.
Kam Vigliotti and Braden Perry paced the Sentinels in the loss, each recording six points in the game.
Cameron Orr and Issa Herrick each reached double digits for the winning squad, tallying 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Nine of Orr’s points came from three-point shots.
—
Lake George 60, Ticonderoga 16
Ticonderoga (16)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-0-2, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 2-2-6, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 2-0-6, Courtright 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals 6-2-16.
Lake George (60)
Orr 7-0-17, Barber 1-2-5, Becker 1-0-3, Herrick 5-0-11, Welch 1-0-2, Sheldon 1-0-2, Osborne 2-0-4, Dolan 3-0-7, Holman 3-0-6, Monroe 1-1-3. Totals 25-3-60.
Halftime- Lake George, 29-13.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (2) Perry 2. Lake George (7) Orr 3, Barber, Becker, Herrick, Dolan.
CROWN POINT 56
FORT ANN 53
FORT ANN — Crown Point won a tough battle at Fort Ann in a Coaches vs Cancer matchup.
Trailing by 5 at the half, Crown Point played a strong 3rd quarter and used a stingy defense to hold off Fort Ann.
"Our defensive effort was terrific tonight." Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We did a really good job of guarding the perimeter, limiting their 3-point shooting.”
Offensively, Anthony Greenan and Trevor Harris led the way, combining for 36 points.
Noah Spaulding had a strong night of his own, both defensively, according to Hughes, as well as offensively, putting up 11 points.
Jack Dornan had the game’s high point total, recording 27 points in the Fort Ann loss. The team’s next closest was Javier Hernandez with 10.
“Any win against a Section 2 opponent is a great win, I am very proud of our effort tonight,” Hughes said.
—
Crown Point 56, Fort Ann 53
Crown Point (56)
Greenan 7-1-17, Harris 8-0-19, Spaulding 4-2-11, Pertak 2-1-5, Fleury 2-0-4, Stone 0-0-0, Waldorf 0-0-0. Totals- 23-4-56.
Fort Ann (53)
Dornan 12-2-27, Brown 2-5-10, Hernandez 5-0-10, Sutliff 2-1-6, Brown 0-0-0, Stranahan 0-0-0.
Halftime- Fort Ann, 24-19.
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Harris 3, Greenan 2, Spaulding. Fort Ann (3), Brown, Sutliff, Dornan.
GIRLS
NCCS 62
WHITESBORO 48
POTTERSVILLE — Four Cougars hit double digits in points to push Northeastern Clinton past Whitesboro.
Led by Audi Hollister, who finished the night with 19 points, the Cougars built on a 34-19 advantage at halftime to win 62-48.
“Having four players getting into the double digit scoring columns definitely will help with making it difficult for coaches to prepare against us,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “We have a great group of girls that are working hard daily and getting better.”
Behind Hollister was Bailee LaFountain with 15 points, Ellie Prairie with 13 points and Desiree DuBois with 11.
“This was a big win for us and I'm proud of (the team’s) accomplishments,” Garrand said.
—
Northeastern Clinton 62, Whitesboro 48
Whitesboro (48)
Steeper 1-0-3, Collea 2-0-6, Lapertusa 7-1-15, Lupia 2-1-5, Hook 0-0-0, Kamecek 0-0-0, Liuzzi 0-0-0, Doud 1-0-3, Britt 2-1-5, Kane 4-2-11. Totals- 19-4-48.
Northeastern Clinton (62)
Hollister 6-5-17, Prairie 6-0-13, Dubois 4-2-11, LaFountain 5-3-15, Roberts 1-0-2, Richard 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Trudo 0-0-0, Deso 1-0-2, Racine 1-0-2
Halftime- NCCS, 34-19.
3 point goals- NCCS 4, Whitesboro 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 40
NORTH WARREN 23
POTTERSVILLE — Payton Parliament’s 15 point night spurred the Eagles past North Warren, Friday.
Also hitting double digits was Lauren Cross, who put up 10 points for Beekmantown in the win.
The Eagles led the game 17-10 at halftime.
—
Northeastern Clinton 62, Whitesboro 48
North Warren (23)
LaGuerre 2-0-4, M. Bruno 2-0-5, Buckman 5-1-11, Buttino 1-1-3, Perry 0-0-0.
Beekmantown (40)
McCasland 3-0-7, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 5-0-10, Parliament 7-1-15, Mesec 1-0-2, Dutil 2-0-4, Proper 0-0-0, LaBarge 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 17-10.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (1) McCasland. North Warren (1) M. Bruno.
CROWN POINT 25
FORT ANN 22
FORT ANN — The Panthers came away with the win in a tight game, with Madison Munson’s 10 points leading the way.
She also hit a key three-pointer down the stretch, Crown Point coach Chris Mazotte said, to help secure the victory.
Angel Aratare led the way for Fort Ann in the defeat, putting up 14 points for the squad, six points coming from treys.
“A tough, hard-played game,” Mazotte said. “Both teams played outstanding defense.”
—
Crown Point 25, Fort Ann 22
Crown Point (25)
Kimball 2-0-4, Mazzotte 1-0-2, LaMotte 2-0-4, Mad. Munson 4-1-10, Hurlburt 1-0-3, Mak. Munson 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Duprey 0-2-2, Gibbs 0-0-0,
Fort Ann (22)
A. Aratare 6-0-14, S. Aratare S 0-0-0, Cody 1-0-3, Freeburn 1-0-2, Gadway 0-0-0, Sharrow 0-0-0, Steve’s 1-1-3, Wright 0-0-0
Halftime- Fort Ann 12, Crown Point 8.
3 point goals- Fort Ann (3) A. Aratare 2, Cody. Crown Point (1) Mad. Munson.
SARANAC 58
WHITESBORO 36
POTTERSVILLE — A 19-point night from Sydney Myers helped power the Chiefs to a decisive victory over Whitesboro.
Myers was joined by Brenna Ducatte and Lexi Denis in double digits, with that pair notching 14 and 10 points, respectively.
“Sydney is our leader and she always challenges her team to be better on both sides of the ball,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “Today, Brenna Ducatte asserted herself to be more aggressive offensively; we need her to keep being in attack mode to create offensive opportunities for herself and her teammates.”
Cece Lapertosa led the way for Whitesboro, scoring 19 points in the defeat.
Saranac put themselves in the driver’s seat early, establishing a 28-14 lead through halftime.
“I was very pleased with how the girls were able to adjust defensively in game time situations,” Newell said. “It's a credit to their basketball savvy and intelligence.”
—
Saranac 58, Whitesboro 36
Whitesboro (36)
Steeper 3-0-9, Collea 0-0-0, Lapertosa 8-3-19, Luipia 1-0-2, Hook 0-0-0, Komacek 0-0-0, Liuzzi 0-0-0, Dowd 0-0-0, Britt 0-0-0, Kane 3-0-6.
Saranac (58)
M. Denis 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-5, Parker 3-1-8, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 8-3-19, L. Denis 3-2-10, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 6-0-14, Fay 0-0-0.
Halftime- Saranac, 28-14.
3 point goals- Saranac (6) Brown, Parker, L. Denis 2, Ducatte 2. Whitesboro (3) Steeper 3.
