Crown Point downs Keene with three-point attack

KEENE — With five three-pointers from Alex Stone and four from Anthony Greenan, the Panthers were able to pounce on the Beavers and take home a 68-40 victory in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball on Wednesday.
Staying in the three-point game, Crown Point had two each from Noah Spaulding, Trevor Harris and Reese Pertak, and an extra from Tommy Dorsett. The high scorers for the team were Greenan and Harris, with 16 points each, followed by Spaulding with 10.
Vann Morrelli of Keene notched the game-high, with 17 points, including a three-pointer. Jonny Caito also tacked on a three for the Beavers.
Crown Point led, 42-16, at the half.
—
Crown Point 68, Keene 40
Crown Point (68)
Greenan 2-4-16, Stone 5-0-15, Spaulding 2-2-10, Waldorf 0-0-0, Harris 5-2-16 Pertak 2-0-6, Woods 1-0-2, Dorsett 1-0-3. Totals: 18-8-68.
Keene (40)
Caito 1-0-3, Becker 1-0-2, Del Pozo 3-1-7, Linton 4-3-11,Morrelli 6-2-17, Isham 0-0-0. Totals: 15-6-40.
Halftime- Crown Point, 42-16.
3 point goals- Crown Point (16) Greenan 4, Stone 5, Spaulding 2, Harris 2, Pertak 2, Dorsett. Keene (2) Caito, Morrelli.
BOQUET VALLEY 50
WILLSBORO 34
WILLSBORO — Jackson Hooper’s game-high 14 points allowed the Griffins to defeat the Warriors.
Oakley Buehler also scored 11 points for Boquet Valley, along with one three-pointer. Bode Buehler also notched a trey.
“Boquet Valley jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 16-point victory,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said.
He attributed cold shooting and failure to keep the Griffins from scoring on offense as key factors to Boquet Valley’s win.
“The Griffins piled up 24 offensive rebounds over the course of the game leading to second chance points after second chance points,” Arnold said.
For the Warriors, Jaycob Gough scored the team-high 13 points, with Justin Joslyn right behind him with 12. Gough also hit a three-pointer, along with Harvey Merrill.
“We did a decent job defending in the half-court, but just couldn’t complete possessions on the defensive glass, time and time again,” Arnold said.
—
Boquet Valley 50, Willsboro 34.
Boquet Valley (50)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 6-2-14, Burdo 2-0-4, Race- 2-0-4, B. Buehler 1-1-3, Fiegel 1-0-2, O.Buehler 4-1-11, Lobdell- 3-2-8, Rice 2-0-4, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals: 22-4-50.
Willsboro (34)
Merrill-2-1-6, Joslyn 5-2-12, Gough 6-2-13, Frechette- 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 0-0-0, Sawitski-1-1-3, Weiss 0-0-0, Karrick 0-0-0, Duso 0-0-0.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-8
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Merrill, Gough. Boquet Valley (2) B. Buehler, O. Buehler.
SETON CATHOLIC 47
SCHROON LAKE 44
SCHROON LAKE — In a close game led by the efforts of Ashton Guay, Alex Coupal and Aiden Pearl, the Knights pushed to a win over the Wildcats.
Guay scored the team high with 14 points and two three-pointers, and Coupal and Pearl both recorded 12 points, with Coupal notching two three-pointers as well.
“Guay hit some timely shots every time we made a run. His outside shooting was the difference in the game tonight,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said.
Despite the loss, Wildcat Isaiah Pelkey recorded the game-high 23 points with three treys, and Ethan Fariss scored 16 points. Afnan Wasif also hit a three.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight,” Silvernail said.
“The ball just didn’t seem to bounce our way tonight, and we didn’t play our best game. Being short handed, we knew we had to play a solid game on both ends to beat a well-coached Seton team.”
—
Seton Catholic 47, Schroon Lake 44.
Seton Catholic (47)
Guay 4-2-14, Shalton 2-1-5, Coupal 5-0-12, Pearl 6-0-12, Allen 2-0-4. Totals: 19-3-47.
Schroon Lake (44)
Phillips 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 9-2-23, Fariss 6-4-16, Wasif 1-0-3. Totals: 17-6-44.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 26-19.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Pelkey 3, Wasif. Seton Catholic (4) Coupal 2, Guay 2.
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 70
PERU 15
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars, led by Darren DuBois and his 20 points, soundly defeated the Nighthawks.
Steven Garrow also contributed with 16 points, including three treys, and Jordan Brown netted 11 points, with one three-pointer.
For Peru, Dominic Falvo led with six points.
Northeastern Clinton led at the half, 42-8, and only allowed Peru to score seven more points.
—
NCCS 70, Peru 15.
NCCS (70)
Brown 5-0-11, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 2-0-4, Monette 1-0-2, DuBois 8-4-20, Gilbo 2-0-5, Manor 2-0-4, Garrow 6-1-16, Creller 4-0-8. Totals: 25-5-70.
Peru (15)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 1-2-4, Haudberg 0-0-0, Tyrell 1-0-2, Falvo 3-0-6, Smith 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, Teller 0-0-0, Sweeney 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Lawrence 0-0-0, Welott 0-1-1. Totals: 6-3-15.
Halftime- NCCS, 42-8.
3 point goals- NCCS (4) Garrow 3, Brown.
MORIAH 67
SARANAC LAKE 45
PORT HENRY — With 28 points, one three-pointer, nine rebounds and five steals, Bryce Sprague led the Vikings over the Red Storm.
Rowan Swan also contributed 16 points with two treys, and Will Rohrer 10 points, along with a three-pointer from Joe Pelkey.
The Red Storm came out hot, however, outscoring the Vikings, 20-13, but Moriah responded with their defense, and came back in the second to lead at the half, 32-23.
“We played well as a team defensively after the first quarter,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
For Saranac Lake, Carter Hewitt led the team’s scoring operation, with 14 points, and a three-pointer. Caleb Akey and Zyler Strack also each hit a three, and Landon Faubert was able to notch three three-pointers.
“Saranac Lake will be tough when Nate McCarthy gets back. They have good size and good shooters,” Cross said.
—
Moriah 67, Saranac Lake 45
Moriah (67)
Fleury 1-0-2, Olcott 0-0-0, Sargent 0-0-0, Gilbo 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-1-3, Allen 2-0-4, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 5-0-10, Demarais 0-2-2, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 12-3-28, Swan 5-4-16, Scoresome 1-0-2. Totals: 27-20-67.
Saranac Lake (45)
Ladue 4-2-10, Wilson 0-1-1, McCarthy 0-0-0, Akey 1-0-3, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 2-1-5, Faubert 3-0-9, Hewitt 6-1-14, Baba 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0, Strack 1-0-3. Totals: 16-5-45.
Halftime- Moriah, 32-23.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (6) Flaubert 3, Akey, Strack, Hewitt. Moriah (4) Pelkey, Sprague, Swan 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 62
TICONDEROGA 30
CLINTONVILLE — Eli Douglas’ performance tonight was well-balanced, according to coach Jamie Douglass. Douglas had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots.
Next highest scorer was Kolin Dixon with 10 points.
For Ticonderoga, Owen Stonitsch and Brent Olden each had seven points, leading the offensive attack, and Stonitsch tacked on a three-pointer.
“The Sentinels were undermanned tonight, playing without four of their players,” Douglass said.
He said the opponents played hard and hustled all game, and his team played well on defense.
—
AuSable Valley 62, Ticonderoga 30.
AuSable Valley (62)
Dixon 5-0-10, McCabe 1-0-2, Doner 4-0-8, Garcia 1-2-4, Hart 2-0-4, Matilla 1-2-4, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 3-0-6, Lopez 4-0-8, Douglas 8-0-16, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals: 29-4-62.
Ticonderoga (30)
Yaw 1-0-2, Stipo 1-0-2, Montalbo 0-0-0, Molina 0-4-4, Vigliotti 3-2-8, Courtwright 0-0-0, Stonitsch 3-0-7, Olden 3-1-7, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals: 11-7-30.
Halftime- AuSable Valley 36-14.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (1) Stonitsch.
SARANAC 55
BEEKMANTOWN 46
BEEKMANTOWN — Justin Bedard led the Chiefs with 26 points including one trey, pushing them to a victory over the Eagles.
"We had absolutely no answer for Justin tonight. He was a man among boys. It's the best game I've seen him play this season. Unfortunately, it came against us,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said.
Keegan Brown also tacked on two three-pointers, adding to his point total of 13.
Saranac came out fast to a 17-5 first quarter lead, and kept that through the game, leading 31-18 at the half.
“We could never cut into their lead. They played like a veteran team and they shot well, and rebounded even better,” Castine said.
For the Eagles, Brady Mannix led with 10 points, and notched a three as well. Nate Parliament and Owen Beebe also hit a three-pointer each.
“I thought we had a good shot at them tonight, but that didn't materialize. They also shot well from the foul line hitting 16 of 18 shots,” Castine said.
"We didn't shoot well, but give them credit for that. We didn't run our offense properly and only having three assists attests to that. We're going through some growing pains, but we'll get there.”
—
Saranac 55, Beekmantown 46.
Saranac (55)
Bedard 8-9-26, Faville 2-2-6, Pecor 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Crawford 0-0-0, Medley 0-0-0, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-2, Win g0-0-0, G. Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 3-5-13, White 3-0-6. Totals: 18-16-55.
Beekmantown (46)
Mannix 4-1-10, VanNatten 3-0-6, Beebe 2-0-5, LaBorde 0-1-1, Parent 1-0-2, Bergin 0-0-0, Sand 2-3-7. Totals: 19-5-46.
Halftime- Saranac, 31-18.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Bedard, Brown 2. Beekmantown (3) Mannix, Beebe, Parliament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.