Crown Point, Chazy combine for 58 runs in softball game

NORTH CREEK — Johnsburg/Minerva was firing up and down the lineup, Tuesday, to come away with a 12-7 victory over Keene in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Phoebe Glover turned in a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate, while Cassie Dunbar, Jennie Allen and Aileen Stevens all registered two hits and teamed up for 10 RBI.
Trinity Ashe and Lacey Lawrence had a double and triple for the Beavers, respectively.
Julie Morris picked up the pitching win.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 12, Keene 7
Keene 213 100 — 7 7 6
J/M 231 114 — 12 14 4
Buysse and Harmer. Morris and Mulligan. WP- Morris. LP- Buysse. 2B- Ashe (K). 3B- Lawrence (K).
MONDAY
CROWN POINT 37
CHAZY 21
CROWN POINT — It was a good day to be in the batter's box if you were a member of the Panthers or Eagles.
The two teams combined for three innings of 10 or more runs scored.
Chazy had 12 runs in the fifth, while Crown Point put up 11 in the second and 13 in the fifth.
Kaitlin Ross finished with a team-high five hits to pace the Panthers, and Morgan Hurlburt added two more, which were both triples.
Kaelen Billow notched a triple for the Eagles, and Katana Coon notched two base knocks.
—
Crown Point 37, Chazy 21
Chazy 611 0(12)1 0 — 21 7 5
CP 0(11)1 9(13)3 X — 37 11 13
Lizardi and Demers. Ross, Kimball (5) and Hurlburt. WP- Ross. LP- Lizardi. 3B- Billow (CCRS), Hurlburt (CP) 2.
BOQUET VALLEY 13
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 2
WESTPORT — Brianna Cornwright and Abby Monty both finished with four hits as the Griffins came away with the win.
Abbey Schwoebel had a unique day at the plate with three triples and 6 RBIs, and Ella King, playing in her first softball game since seventh grade, had two hits and two RBIs.
First-year players Skylar Bisselle, Scarlett Behm and Alessia Caputo all got their first varsity hits for Boquet Valley.
"Despite giving up 13 runs, Jane Trowbridge pitched a good game, and Ila Hobert played a strong game at shortstop, making several nice plays, also adding three hits," Griffins coach Jim Monty said. "Abby Monty had a strong defensive game as well."
Anna Burdo picked up the pitching win, going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. She fanned six batters.
—
Boquet Valley 13, Schroon Lake/Bolton 2
Boquet 121 531 0 — 13 18 2
SL/B 101 000 0 — 2 4 2
Burdo, Monty (6), Schwoebel (7) and Denton, Burdo (6). Trowbridge and Scott. WP- Burdo. LP- Trowbridge. 2B- Behm (BV) 2. 3B- Schwoebel (BV) 3, Monty (BV), Caputo (BV).
