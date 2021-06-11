Crown Point, Chazy advance to D baseball championship

Top-seeded Crown Point and second-seeded Chazy held true to form Friday by winning their Section VII Class D baseball semifinals and advancing to Monday's title game in Crown Point.
The Panthers recorded a 6-1 victory over Schroon Lake/Bolton, while the Eagles were a 19-4 winner over Johnsburg/Minerva.
CROWN POINT 6
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 1
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding struck out an amazing 19, allowed two hits and hit one batter in going the distance for the win.
Tristan Carey swung the big bat for the Panthers with a double, home run and three RBI. Crown Point left the bases loaded twice and stranded 10 runners as the visitors walked 11 batters and hit three.
“Noah Spaulding pitched an amazing game,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “This was one of the best-pitched games I have had an opportunity to coach and watch.
“Noah hit leadoff hitter Isaiah Pelkey on the first pitch of the game. He stole second and scored their lone run on Marvin Dobert's single. After that, Noah gave up only one more hit in the sixth inning. It was just a gem of a game he threw.
“We just couldn't get any timely hits. It was a great job by Schroon Lake/Bolton keeping the game closer than it could have been.”
—
Crown Point 6, Schroon Lake/Bolton 1
SL/B 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
Crown Point 200 220 x — 6 2 0
Pelkey, Baker (6) and Wiktorko. Spaulding and T. Carey. WP- Spaulding. LP- Pelkey. 2B- T. Carey (CPCS). 3B- Pelkey (SL/B). HR- T. Carey (CPCS).
CHAZY 19
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 4
CHAZY — The Eagles broke open a close game with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and finished with 21 hits in all.
Connor McCarthy paced Chazy offensively with four hits and four RBI. Reagan Dudyak, Zane Stevens, Traygan Coon and Trent Trahan added three hits each, and Riley Hansen chipped in with two.
Winning pitcher Chase Clukey (10), who went the first five innings, and Coon (5) combined for 15 strikeouts.
Anthony Galle paced Johnsburg/Minerva with two hits.
“It was a tight game, 7-4, entering the bottom of the fifth,” Chazy coach Brian Norcross said. “We had a big fifth, scoring eight runs on nine hits. As a team, we hit the ball extremely well today and had six players with two hits or more.
“Congrats to Johnsburg/Minerva for a great season. We will head to Crown Point on Monday for the sectional finals and hope we can play a solid game.”
—
Chazy 19, Johnsburg/Minerva 4
J/M 003 010 0 — 4 8 4
Chazy 402 184 x — 19 21 1
Roblee, Wing (6) and Galle. Clukey, Coon (6) and Hansen. WP- Clukey. LP- Roblee. 2B- Prosser (J/M), Patton (J/M), Hansen (CCRS), Clukey (CCRS), Coon (CCRS).
CVAC
PERU 13
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — Zach O'Connell tossed a five-hit shutout and helped himself at the plate with a double and triple as the Nighthawks wrapped up the Division I regular season championship.
Ryan Maggy and Landen Duprey rapped out three hits each for Peru and Zack Engstrom added two. Duprey and Connor Hart had triples.
The Nighthawks jumped in front with four runs in the third and added six more in the fourth.
Korbin Cranford led the way for the Chiefs with two hits.
“I'd like to congratulate Peru on winning the division and getting the top seed going into sectionals,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said.
“We made a lot of mistakes today, and Peru capitalized on all of them. And that's what good teams do.”
—
Peru 13, Saranac 0
Peru 004 600 3 — 13 12 0
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 5 6
O'Connell and Duprey. M. Faville, Burns (5) and Rainville. WP- O'Connell. LP- Faville. 2B- O'Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS). 3B- Hart (PCS), O'Connell (PCS), Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH 3
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Warren Miller pitched a complete game for the win and belted a home run as the Hornets clinched the second seed entering the Section VII Class B playoffs.
Carter King accounted for two of the five PHS hits.
Andrew VanNatten, Ian-James McCasland and Nate Parliament all hit doubles for Beekmantown.
“It was a great baseball game,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. “This was a tough game to lose, but I give credit to PHS and Warren Miller was efficient on the mound.”
The Eagles held a 2-1 lead until Miller's home run tied it in the sixth.
Then, in the seventh, King led off with a single, stole second and was driven in by Brayden Trombley with the go-ahead run.
Ian-James McCasland pitched the first six innings for the Eagles.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 2
Plattsburgh 000 101 1 — 3 5
Beekmantown 100 100 0 — 2 9
Miller and Lacey, McCasland, LaPorte (7) and Tetreault. WP- Miller. LP- LaPorte. 2B- VanNatten (BCS), McCasland (BCS), Parliament (BCS). HR- Miller (PHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.