Crown Point captures Class D baseball crown

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point baseball team had it all working on Wednesday afternoon.
Standout hurler Noah Spaulding tossed a three-hit shutout and the Panthers' offense supported him with nine hits in an 8-0 blanking of Chazy in the Section VII Class D championship game.
Spaulding went the distance for the win as he struck out 14, walked three and hit one batter.
“Noah Spaulding pitched another great game,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “He has been amazing all season and continued to shine tonight.
“Evan Carey and Tristan Carey swung the big bats for us offensively."
Evan Carey went three-for-four and drove in three runs, while star catcher Tristan Carey was two-for-two.
Losing pitcher Chase Clukey went the first four innings for the Eagles and struck out seven.
Connor McCarthy, Luke Moser and Alain Juneau recorded the lone hits for Chazy in the contest.
Both teams played well defensively, with each making one error.
“This is the youngest team I have ever coached with five ninth-graders starting and all producing,” Pertak said.
“Seniors Thomas Woods and Tristan Carey and 11th-grader Noah Spaulding provided the necessary leadership to help this team reach its goal of a sectional championship.”
The Eagles put runners on second and third with two out in the top of the first inning, but were unable to score.
Then, in the home half of the first, top-seeded Crown Point rapped two hits and took advantage of five walks to score four runs. Evan Carey's two-run single was the big blow in the inning.
The Panthers then had three more hits in the fourth to score three times and put the game away. Evan Carey had a run-scoring double in the inning.
Second-seeded Chazy had a golden opportunity to get on the board in the sixth when it loaded the bases with nobody out.
But Spaulding struck out the next two batters and induced an infield grounder to second to keep the shutout in tack.
“Hats off to Brian Norcross and Chazy for playing us tough all season,” Pertak said.
“I'm very happy with the season we had,” Norcross said. “We were able to share a (MVAC) division title this year with Crown Point.
“I want to thank our seniors Riley Hansen, Connor McCarthy and Traygan Coon for all they did in bringing success to the baseball program.
“I felt we played well defensively today with outfielders Luke Moser and Dale Gonyo along with shortstop Riley Hansen making some great plays. But kudos to Randy Pertak, Noah Spaulding and Crown Point.”
Wednesday marked the final game as varsity baseball coach for Norcross, who is retiring from the position.
—
Crown Point 8, Chazy 0
Chazy 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Crown Point 410 300 x — 8 9 1
Clukey, Coon (5) and Coon, Clukey (5). Spaulding and T. Carey. WP- Spaulding. LP- Clukey. 2B- Woods (CPCS), E. Carey (CPCS).
