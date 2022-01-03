Crown Point boys beat Lake Placid, 45-23

CROWN POINT — Crown Point came away with the win over Lake Placid, but Panthers coach Jason Hughes is hoping for some continued improvement from his squad after its Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory, Monday.
“We shot it poorly tonight, particularly from the foul line, and we failed to execute offensively,” Hughes said. “Luckily, our defense continues to carry us, and we woke up at halftime and nearly shut them out in the third; We are happy with the win, any win, but it was very sloppy.”
Trevor Harris and Noah Spaulding each had strong nights for Crown Point, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively, en route to the team's 45-23 victory, while Reese Pertak scored well off the bench, netting nine points.
Eben Daby’s six points led the Blue Bombers, followed closely by PJ Colby with five and Chris Byrne and Sam Hooker with four each.
“Credit to Lake Placid, their zone defense was very effective and they played hard," Hughes said.
—
Crown Point 45, Lake Placid 23
Lake Placid (23)
Eben Daby 3-0-6, PJ Colby 2-1-5, Chris Byrne 1-2-4, Sam Hooker 2-0-4, Seb Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Will Douglas 1-0-2. Totals- 10-3-23.
Crown Point (45)
Trevor Harris 8-0-16, Noah Spaulding 5-1-12, Reese Pertak 3-2-9, Anthony Greenan 1-0-3, Matt Beeman 1-0-3, Alex Stone 1-0-2. Totals- 19-3-45.
Halftime- Crown Point, 19-12.
3 point goals- Crown Point, 19-12.
FRIDAY
NON-LEAGUE
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 61
ST. REGIS FALLS 35
ST.REGIS FALLS — The Cougars used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to secure the non-league win over Saints.
It was the first win for the Northern Adirondack squad on the season, led by a 21-point night from Matt Boulrice.
Boulrice also added 10 rebounds in the game. Patrick Benware was second highest on the team with nine points.
Nathan Mayville’s 13 points led St. Regis in their loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 61, St. Regis Falls 35
St. Regis Falls (35)
Mayville 6-1-13, Shutt 0-2-2, Spankle 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-2, Cox 2-1-5, Moss 0-0-0, Prevost 0-2-2, Caylob Boykin 4-0-11, Austin 0-0-0. Totals- 13-6-35.
Northern Adirondack (61)
Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-4, B.Boulrice 3-0-8, Damour 2-2-6, M.Boulrice 8-2-21, Calvin Magoon 2-1-5, King 0-0-0, Carter 2-0-4, Lafountain 2-0-4, Benware 4-1-9. Totals- 25-6-61.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 32-22.
3 point goals- St. Regis (3) Boykin 3. Northern Adirondack (5) B.Boulrice 2, M.Boulrice 3.
