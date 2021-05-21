Crown Point, Boquet, Beekmantown all win

CROWN POINT — Not a lot was happening offensively in Crown Point on Friday.
Noah Spaulding outdueled Jaxon Roblee as the Panthers emerged with a 3-0 win over Johnsburg/Minerva in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Spaulding allowed one hit, struck out 16 and walked two. Roblee, meanwhile, surrendered five hits, fanned seven and issued two walks.
“It was a pitching duel tonight,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “Noah Spaulding was almost flawless. His only hit allowed was a slow-rolling infield single on a very close play. He allowed only one runner to reach second base.
“Jaxon Roble kept our hitters off balance with good movement on his pitches.”
Ryan Russell and Evan Carey paced the Panthers with two hits each and Russell scored two runs. Reese Pertak drove in two runs with a base hit.
“We were led offensively by three freshmen who combined for all five hits,” Pertak said. “Those three freshmen are showing great maturity and performing when we need them to.
“It was an intense game from start to finish.”
—
Crown Point 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
J/M 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
CP 010 002 x — 3 5 0
Roblee and Galle. Spaulding and T. Carey. WP- Spaulding. LP- Roblee.
BOQUET VALLEY 7
WELLS 0
WELLS — Winning pitcher Maddox Rice and losing hurler Dan Johnson combined for 35 strikeouts.
Rice whiffed 18 and allowed four hits in going the distance while Johnson, who pitched 6.2 innings, fanned 17 and surrendered four hits.
“It was a good pitching duel,” Wells coach Mark Richards said. “Both pitchers faced the minimum through three innings. It was a good game and Boquet Valley played a little better than we did.”
Rice and Kaleb Pettit paced the Griffins offensively with two hits each. Boquet Valley held a 1-0 lead through four innings before scoring four runs in the fifth to break it open.
Cameron DeCarr accounted for three of the four hits for Wells.
—
Boquet Valley 7, Wells 0
BV 000 141 1 — 7 4 3
WE 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
Rice and Armstrong. Johnson, Koniszewski (7) and Simmons. WP- Rice. LP- Johnson.
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN 10
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
AUSABLE FORKS — Steven Bronson, Andrew VanNatten and John LaPorte, the first three hitters in the Eagles' batting order, combined for eight hits and eight runs scored.
VanNatten and LaPorte led the way with three hits each, while Bronson, Anthony Marion and Sam Bingel each added two hits. Marion accounted for a double and triple.
Ian-James McCasland picked up the pitching win for the Eagles, who scored five runs in the third to take a 7-1 advantage.
Mason Dubay rapped out three hits for AuSable Valley. Scott LaMountain and Aidan Lopez each contributed two hits.
“We played hard right to the end, but we missed some opportunities that we didn't capitalize on,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said.
—
Beekmantown 10, AuSable Valley 5
BCS 205 201 0 — 10 13 1
AVC 102 110 0 — 5 11 2
Bronson, McCasland (3), LaPier (5) and Brandell, Sand (4), Brandell (4). Daby, LaMountain (5) and LaMountain, Garcia (5). 2B- VanNatten (BCS), Marion (BCS). 3B- Marion (BCS).
