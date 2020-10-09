Cross country teams set high hopes for season

Editor’s note: The Press-Republican did not receive preseason coaching forms from Seton Catholic or Ticonderoga.
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season is underway, and many teams around the North Country are glad to have a chance to run during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no championship meets, but runners from across the region will get a chance to get some meet action in in a shortened season.
AUSABLE VALLEY
GIRLS
The Patriots’ first-year runners will be looked at to provide a boost for the team this season, with only two runners returning.
Among those lost to graduation was star runner Lily Potthast.
“(Grace) Hodgson is one the better young runners in the area,” coach Sean Ganter said. “(Lydia) Bruno and (Sophia) Janisse are reliable contributors; numbers are low, so keeping athletes healthy will be important.”
—
Athletes Lost
Maggie Hayes and Lily Potthast.
Athletes returning
Grace Hodgson and Sophia Janisse.
Newcomers
Lydia Bruno, Emma Clark, Emma Pelkey and Maddy Perry.
BOYS
An infusion of five first-year runners will hopefully help the Patriots overcome the loss of three runners to graduation.
“Depth is a work in progress,” coach Sean Ganter said. “Development of young and new athletes is key.”
Among the returners is Spencer Daby who “smashed” the school’s home course record last season, according to Ganter, as well as Grant Weerts and Chandler Perry, both “quality returners,” Ganter said.
“We are excited to have a season, as limited as it may be,” Ganter said. “We plan to have fun and enjoy the development.”
—
Athletes lost
Tomas Ford, Michael Purtell and Ricky Weerts.
Athletes returning
Spencer Daby, Janson Owens, Chandler Perry, Haidyn Smith and Grant Weerts.
Newcomers
Cameron Akey, Porter Goodman, Dominick LaPier, Caspian LeFevre and Rowin Rabideau.
BEEKMANTOWN
BOYS
A large group of returning runners will look to buoy the Eagles to a successful season this year.
Among them are 2018 Individual State Qualifier Connor Goodwin and 2019 Boys Team State Qualifiers Devan Bibeau, Bode Curilla, Goodwin, Riley Loughan, Elijah Mageria and Nathan Sand, coach Chris Christopherson said.
Five newcomers will round out the team.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Devan Bibeau, Bode Curilla, Connor Goodwin, Adam Juneau, Riley Loughan, Elijah Magiera, Blake Moravec, Odin Nelson and Nathan Sand.
Newcomers
Ryan Bell-Carter, Connor Bushey, Hunter Hendry, Izaiah Jock and Christian Nelson.
GIRLS
An influx of new runners will aim to help Beekmantown this season, with eight of the team’s 12 athletes being first-year runners.
Returning will be 2019 Girls Team State Qualifiers Pheobe Eldredge, Mikayla Hamel and Raelin Ko, as well as Mia Danville.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Mia Danville, Pheobe Eldredge, Mikayla Hamel and Raelin Ko.
Newcomers
Katie Bishop, Macey Lamora, Angelina Lyons, Brenna Mulvaney, Kennedy Ritter, Janna Ruest, April Secore and Callie Willette
LAKE PLACID
GIRLS
The Blue Bombers only lost one runner to graduation but had no new faces join the fray for this season.
Some familiar faces did return, though, with Annie Rose-McCandlish and Ellen Lansing running again after taking last season off.
“Their return will help the ladies team be strong competitors,” coach Mel Frazer said.
The team is showing dedication to the sport even though there will be no championship races, Frazer added.
—
Athletes lost
Anya Morgan.
Athletes returning
Sommer Astrid, Kelly Le, Ellen Lansing, Annie Rose-McCandlish, Erin Roth, Alexa Harper, Harley Cohen.
Newcomers
None.
BOYS
Fresh faces will look to help Lake Placid after losing three runners to graduation following last season.
Spencer Hoffman, Jack Lawrence, Sean Roth, Colton Kondrat and Ethan Cash will look to make a splash in their first year with the squad, following the departures of Gunnar Anthony, James Flanigan and Micheal Skutt.
“The boys team has a few new members who will be great additions in the top 7 spots,” coach Mel Frazer said.
—
Athletes lost
Gunnar Anthony, James Flanigan and Micheal Skutt.
Athletes returning
Evan Brenner, Zach Gavin, Andrew Scanio, Max Flanigan, Will Hollander and Dan Kelleher.
Newcomers
Spencer Hoffman, Jack Lawrence, Sean Roth, Colton Kondrat and Ethan Cash.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY
BOYS
The Moriah/Boquet Valley squad traded one VanBuren for another this season, losing Logan and gaining Sawyer.
Eight members of last year’s Section VII Class D champions will return, including seniors Denali Garnica and Landon Peters.
The team is grateful they will get some sort of chance to follow up that championship season, according to coach Luis Garnica, but added that COVID-19 precautions will be an obstacle to overcome.
“Learning to run at race pace with masks and to pace ourselves without being able to actually race the competition will be a challenge,” Garnica said. “With the State Championships, sectional championships and large invitationals all canceled, we are running to improve ourselves, for physical and mental health and for fun.”
—
Athletes lost
Logan VanBuren.
Athletes returning
Denali Garnica, Landon Peters, Gage Perry, Brayden Peters, Sam Anderson, Cole Simmer, Brecken Smith and Emery Tausinger.
Newcomers
Sawyer VanBuren.
GIRLS
A small contingent of female runners will represent Moriah/Boquet Valley this season, including last year’s Section VII Class D champion Sophia McKiernan.
Senior Alleyne Harris will join the team this year.
“I am proud of these student athletes who are putting in work day after day and hoping for a couple competitions,” coach Luis Garnica said.
—
Athletes lost
Madeline Cochran.
Athletes returning
Emily Gangi, Sydney Glebus and Sophia McKiernan.
Newcomers
Alleyne Harris.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
GIRLS
The Cougars will once again have a contingent of just three runners on the girls’ side.
Newcomers Alex Cone and Alexis Canning will replace departures Taylor Goodrow and Madison Lyon.
Hannah Trombley is the lone returner.
—
Athletes lost
Taylor Goodrow and Madison Lyon.
Athletes returning
Hannah Trombley.
Newcomers
Alex Cone and Alexis Canning.
BOYS
The Cougars will have to lean on their returners, including seniors Jack Gero and Caleb Trombley, after losing seven runners to graduation.
The team will also receive a jolt in the form of three new runners: Darren Purisic, Josh Sisco and David LePage.
—
Athletes lost
Jack Sample, Alex Gomez, Mason Supernaw, Noah Dragoon, Gabe Sisco, Carter Gooley, Spencer Trudo.
Athletes returning
Thomas Gilbo, Jack Gero, Thor Frostick, Elijah Jolicouer and Caleb Trombley.
Newcomers
Darren Purisic, Josh Sisco and David LePage.
PERU
BOYS
Peru looks to have a strong contingent this season, only losing two athletes to graduation.
The team features a strong 1-7 group, coach Jason Finlaw said, that usually finishes with a small time gap.
Owen Tedesco and Liman MalJawane will join the team to help make up for the losses of Tommy Dubay and Andrew Lauzon.
—
Athletes lost
Tommy Dubay and Andrew Lauzon.
Athletes returning
Landon Pandolph, Evan Howe, Jacob Burgette, Nick Recore, Elijah Lederman, Zach Morgan, Connor Graves, Gavin Mero, Jonas Petro, Dan Anderson, Cameron Coleman, Preston Daniels, Luke Moffett, Gideon Schrumm and Winston Schrumm.
Newcomers
Owen Tedesco and Liman MalJawane.
GIRLS
After losing six runners to graduation, the young Peru squad will have its work cut out for it to follow up a 16-4 record this season.
But it’s a challenge that coach Sara Dunham thinks the team is up for.
“(It) may be a young group of ladies, however their drive and passion will lead them to victory,” Dunham said. “They work together, support each other and are looking forward to having a successful season.”
—
Athletes lost
Sara Crippen, Jennifer Owen, Amber Timmons, Michelle Martineau, Savanna Martineau and Kano Ottinger.
Athletes returning
Janice Dougherty, Brenna Lahart, Cadia Chamberlain and Rylee Chamberlain.
Newcomers
Kearah Finlaw, Remi Beauharnois and Ophelia Lancto.
PLATTSBURGH
GIRLS
A small group of female runners is looking to see what they can make out of this COVID-19 shortened season.
“It will be interesting to see how this season shakes out,” coach Adam Mehan said.
The team has some talented, dedicated runners leading it, according to Mehan, adding that the limited depth will pose a weakness.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Audrey Bilow, Lily Clermont, Nora Graves and Evyanna Grimshaw.
Newcomers
Jessica Merrill.
BOYS
The Hornets will have to lean on a “dedicated, hardworking core” this season, according to coach Adam Mehan, with only five runners returning from last year’s 11-4 team.
“I think it will be fun to see these kids who are excited to compete again get their chance,” Mehan said.
The seven-runner team, including two newcomers, is ready to get started.
“We are excited to have a season to participate in,” Mehan said.
—
Athletes lost
Ian Campbell, Gareth Mansfield, Sean Vogl, Chris Nephew, William Satheeskumar, Nick Flora, Malcolm Suarez, Ethan Mulholland, John Crotty, James Buckser.
Athletes returning
Rowan Jackson, Andrew Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Joshua Sharp.
Newcomers
Jaob Geddes, Abdul Rehman.
SARANAC
BOYS
The Chiefs will look for veteran leadership from their returners this year, with no new faces joining the Saranac squad.
The team, who lost Sam Carter and Dylan Borner to graduation after last season, will have seniors Harley Canning, Myles Mitchell, Kaleb Stanton and Andrew Woodruff and junior Ethan Breen returning.
“It is a great thing that the seniors are getting this opportunity to participate in the sport they have grown to love and to help build this team for future years to come,” coach Jim Medeiros said.
—
Athletes lost
Sam Carter, Dylan Borner.
Athletes returning
Harley Canning, Myles Mitchell, Kaleb Stanton, Andrew Woodruff, Ethan Breen, Dean Kelley, Declan Breen, Andrew Denial, Joe Johnson, Connor Lamora, James Lynch.
Newcomers
None.
GIRLS
The Chiefs’ returning runners will have big shoes to fill after losing three seniors to graduation, including standout Rachel Woodruff, last year’s valedictorian who was recently accepted into the University of Connecticut, a Division I school.
Luckily, the remaining team members’ strengths are depth and unity, according to coach Jim Medeiros.
Seniors Shannon Breen, Angelena Fay and Kylie Lamora will get a chance to do their part one last time following an 18-2 team record last year.
There are no new runners on the team this season.
—
Athletes lost
Elise Lepage, Sarique Moore and Rachael Woodruff.
Athletes returning
Shannon Breen, Angelena Fay, Kylie Lamora, Rachel Cliche, Mackenzie Converse, Lexie Denis, Molly Lynch, Kaelyn Fay, Leah Madden, Zoe Rainville, Morgan Sanger, Molly Denis and Gillian Miner.
Newcomers
None.
SARANAC LAKE
GIRLS
The Section VII champion Red Storm lost five runners following last year’s 20-0 season, but depth is still a strength of the team, coach Bill Peer said
The team will feature four first-year runners and seven returners.
The team is aiming to be competitive, Peer said.
—
Athletes lost
Frannie Newman, Robyn Rutgers, Molly Bell, Sarah Samperi and Rosemary Crowley.
Athletes returning
Bella Wissler, Kaitlyn Yando, Gwen Mader, Grace Glascock, Megan Wilson, Sara Trabakulous and Katie Samperi.
Newcomers
Emma Pickard, Phoebe Glennon, Sabine Denkenberger and Nelle Aaron.
BOYS
A strong returning senior class will aim to help the Red Storm follow up a 20-0 Section VII championship season, coach Bill Peer said.
The Saranac Lake squad only lost one member, Griffin Smith, while gaining two new faces.
—
Athletes lost
Griffiin Smith
Athletes returning
Micah McCulley, James Catania, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Tucker Jakobe, Sam Ash, Justin Duprey, Wyatt Martin, Caleb Shoemaker, Aiden Hesseltine, Morgan Martin, Robbie Sinclair, Sam Madden.
Newcomers
Max Hall and Sam Bickford.
