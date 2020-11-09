Cross country season wraps up with competitive meets

SARANAC — Peru and Saranac’s boys and girls cross country teams split their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet this weekend.
In the boys race, Saranac’s Andrew Woodruff won his final meet as a Chief with an 18:18 time.
The Nighthawks took 11 of the next 12 spots, though, to secure the race, 20-41.
On the girl’s side, another Saranac senior took the win, with Angelena Fay claiming her first individual victory in her final meet.
Molly Denis and Molly Lynch immediately followed for the Chiefs to help secure a 21-36 Saranac win.
—
Boys
Peru 20, Saranac 41
1. Woodruff (S) 18:18, 2. Recore (P) 18:58, 3. Pandolph (P) 19:10, 4. Howe (P) 19:11, 5. Morgan (P) 19:20, 6. Lederman (P) 19:35, 7. Johnson (S) 20:04, 8. Tedesco (P) 20:13, 9. Burgette (P) 20:21, 10. Mero (P) 20:26, 11. Moffett (P) 20:30, 12. Coleman (P) 21:38, 13. Petro (P) 21:55, 14. Kelley (S) 22:06, 15. Lynch (S) 22:14, 16. Breen (S) 22:49, 17. Denial (S) 23:07, 18. Canning (S) 25:28, 19. Mitchell (S) 27:35, 20. LaMora (S) 30:50, 21. Breen (S) 35:21.
Girls
Saranac 21, Peru 36
1. Fay (S) 24:11, 2. M. Denis (S) 24:17, 3. Lynch (S) 24:31, 4. C. Chamberlain (P) 20:50, 5. Dougherty (P) 24:52, 6. LaHart (P) 25:16, 7. Rainville (S) 25:24, 8. Converse (S) 25:31, 9. R. Chamberlain (P) 25:34, 10. Fay (S) 25:38, 11.Miner (S) 25:39, 12. Lancto (P) 27:04, 13. L. Denis (S) 27:06, 14. Beauharnois (P) 27:56, 15. Finlaw (P) 28:07, 16. Cliche (S) 28:35, 17. Breen (S) 30:45, 18. LaMora (S) 46:44.
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 20
LAKE PLACID 41
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 15
LAKE PLACID 48
LAKE PLACID — Saranac Lake ran an all-around win in its meet against Lake Placid this Saturday.
Lake Placid’s Annie Rose-McCandlish won the girls race with a 24:13 time, but was followed by Saranac’s Gwen Mader, Megan Wilson, Grace Glasscock, Sabine Denkenberger and Bella Wissler.
In the boys race, Red Storm runner James Catania led a group of Saranac Lake runners that took spots one through six.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 20, Lake Placid 41
1. Annie Rose-McCandlish (LP) 24:13, 2. Gwen Mader (SL) 24:17, 3. Megan Wilson (SL) 24:53, 4. Grace Glasscock (SL) 25:01, 5. Sabine Denkenberger (SL) 25:27, 6. Bella Wissler (SL) 25:50, 7. Ellen Lansing (LP) 26:33, 8. Sara Trabakoulos (SL) 26:40, 9. Kaitlyn Yando (SL) 28:37, 10. Nelle Aarron (SL) 28:55, 11. Astrid Livesey (LP) 31:19, 12. Emma Pickard (SL) 31:55, 13. Kelly Le (LP) 35:00, 14. Erin Roth (LP) 40:15.
Boys
Saranac Lake 15, Lake Placid 48
1. James Catania (SL) 17:16, 2. Peter Fogarty (SL) 17:17, 3. Andrew Fogarty (SL) 17:30, 4. Micah McCulley (SL) 17:41, 5. Sam Ash (SL) 17:51, 6. Tucker Jakobe (SL) 18:24, 7. Andrew Scanio (LP) 19:12, 8. Max Flanigan (LP) 19:51, 9. Justin Duprey (SL) 20:21, 10. Caleb Shoemaker (SL) 21:14, 11. Aiden Hesseltine (SL) 21:33, 12. Jack Lawrence (LP) 21:34, 13. Sam Madden (SL) 22:08, 14. Morgan Martin (SL) 22:48, 15. Max Hall (SL) 23:08.
BOYS
BOQUET VALLEY/MORIAH 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
NO TEAM SCORES
PLATTSBURGH — Boquet Valley/Moriah took a team win on the boys side of its cross country meet against Seton Catholic this Saturday.
Knight Sam DeJordy won the boys race with an 18:13 time, but the Seton Catholic team was incomplete.
Denali Garnica snagged the second spot for Boquet Valley/Moriah 48 seconds later.
Boquet Valley/Moriah’s Sophia McKiernan won the unscored girls race.
—
Boys
Boquet Valley/Moriah 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. DeJordy (S) 18:13, 2. Garnica (B/M) 19:01, 2. Grafstein (S) 19:01, 4. Simmer (B/M) 19:13, 5. Tausinger (B/M) 19:17, 6. L. Peters (B/M) 21:08, 7. Anderson (B/M) 21:33, 8. Peters (B/M) 22:13, 9. Van Buren (B/M) 22:21, 10. Smith (B/M) 29:25, 11. N. Bilow (S) 40:21, 12. D. Bilow (S) 48:04
Girls
No team score, both teams incomplete.
1. Mckiernan (B/M) 21:46, 2. Gangi (B/M) 24:26, 3. Yang (S) 25:06, 4. Glebus (B/M) 28:13, 5. Beauduin (S) 31:13, 6. DeJordy (S) 32:43.
