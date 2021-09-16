PLATTSBURGH — With the 2021 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season underway, many teams are eyeing the sectional title in what they see as the most open field in many years.
After a lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouses like Saranac Lake losing runners to graduation, this season’s cross country results should be a bit more unpredictable than usual.
AUSABLE VALLEY
GIRLS
A small Patriots team is aiming for a season of “fun and improvement,” coach Sean Ganter said.
The team lost Sophia Janisse to graduation, but Grace Hodgson “will be one of the top girls in the area with her talent and work ethic,” according to Ganter.
First-year runners Nevaeh Andrews and Mya Bushey will support the four returners.
—
Runners lost
Sophia Janisse.
Runners returning
Aila Dame, Grace Hodgson, Emma Pelkey, Maddy Perry.
Newcomers
Nevaeh Andrews, Mya Bushey.
BOYS
While AuSable Valley lost Spencer Daby to graduation, the small Patriots squad is still hoping to be competitive individually.
Grant Weerts will lead the boys with his experience and steady demeanor, Ganter said.
Returners Weerts and Cameron Akey will be joined by three newcomers.
—
Runners lost
Spencer Daby.
Runners returning
Cameron Akey, Grant Weerts.
Newcomers
Chase Ganter, Anthony Semeraro, Thomas Sucharzewski.
BEEKMANTOWN
BOYS
A strong returning contingent is hoping to push the Eagles to the top this season.
Among them is Connor Goodwin, a regular individual event state qualifier from year to year.
Both the boys and girls will benefit from “depth and experience,” coach Connor Christopherson said.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Ryan Bell-Carter, Devan Bibeau, Bode Curilla, Connor Goodwin, Adam Juneau, Riley Loughan, Odin Nelson, Nathan Sand.
Newcomers
Caleb Eagan, Connor Gholson, Jonathan Slick.
GIRLS
A small but experienced group of runners hope to push the Beekmantown girls forward this season.
Katie Bishop, Mia Danville, Phoebe Eldredge, Raelin Ko and Brenna Mulvaney are all returning.
Newcomers Cameron Benware and Lexie Rostak will look to bolster the squad.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Katie Bishop, Mia Danville, Phoebe Eldredge, Raelin Ko, Brenna Mulvaney.
Newcomers
Cameron Benware, Lexie Rostak.
LAKE PLACID
GIRLS
The Blue Bombers start this season with a strong core of returners to push them forward.
“The top six girls will be rotating finishing positions and have a strong motivation to be Class D sectional champions,” coach Mel Frazer said.
The five returning runners will be joined by three newcomers.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Astrid Livery, Harley Cohen, Ellen Lansing, Annie Rose-McCandlish, Erin Roth.
Newcomers
Lily Rother, Samantha Damico, Jenna Fay.
BOYS
Eight returners will look to help carry the torch for Lake Placid after the losses of Evan Brenner, Zack Gavin and Jack Lawrence to graduation.
“Strong leadership from top competitors” will help motivate the team to reclaim a sectional title, Frazer said.
The returners will be joined by newcomers Aiden Fay and Colin Francis.
—
Runners lost
Evan Brenner, Zack Gavin, Jack Lawrence.
Runners returning
Ethan Cash, Alex Dawson-Ellis, Max Flanigan, Will Hollander, Dan Kelleher, Colton Kondrat, Sean Roth, Andrew Scanio.
Newcomers
Aiden Fay, Colin Francis.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY
BOYS
The Moriah/Boquet Valley boys will be running it back this season, with no newcomers joining the squad.
The six returners will aim to improve and compete for personal bests, coach Luis Garnica said.
—
Runners lost
Sawyer VanBuren.
Runners returning
Cole Simmer, Jude Brearton, Sam Anderson, Gage Perry, Brayden Peters and Breken Smith.
Newcomers
None.
GIRLS
After losing two girls to graduation, the Moriah/Boquet Valley squad’s small group will be led by returners Sophia Mckiernan, Sydney Glebus.
Three newcomers will join them to round off the team.
While its a small team, Garnica said, it’s a great group of student athletes, “looking to improve themselves.”
—
Runners lost
Emily Gangi, Denali Garnica.
Runners returning
Sophia Mckiernan, Sydney Glebus.
Newcomers
Keira Callahan, Zoe Olcott, Cabryn Mcnaughton
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
GIRLS
The small Cougar contingent will work hard to be competitive this season, coach Rob Garrand said.
Only three girls came out for the team this season, with Alex Cone, Alexis Canning and Lindsey Williams returning.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Alex Cone, Alexis Canning, Lindsey Williams.
Newcomers
None.
BOYS
Several newcomers will bolster the returning Northeastern Clinton boys.
A core of four returners, Thomas Gilbo, Elijah Jolicoeur, Thor Frostick and Josh Sisco, will be joined by six newcomers.
The team is hard working with good attitudes, Garrand said
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Thomas Gilbo, Elijah Jolicoeur, Thor Frostick, Josh Sisco.
Newcomers
Richard McGrath, Peter Judkins, Fred Reed, James Cone, Gradie Billiter, Gabe Garrant.
PERU
BOYS
With most of the team made up of returning juniors, coach Jason Finlaw said he thinks the Nighthawks have a chance to challenge for the sectional title.
Peru lost only Evan Howe to graduation, with nine runners returning who will be joined by three first-year runners.
Most of the team runs as a pack, Finlaw said.
—
Runners lost
Evan Howe
Runners returning
Nik Recore, Landon Pandolph, Zach Morgan, Elijah Lederman, Owen Tedesco, Luke Moffett, Gavin Mero, Connor Graves, Jonas Petro.
Newcomers
Sean Rose, Xander St. Cyr, Harrison Matthews.
GIRLS
A large group of veteran runners looks to have a strong CVAC season for Peru.
Ten returning girls will be joined by two newcomers on the Nighthawk squad.
The team’s strengths include that they are self and peer-motivated, driven, and have experience with the sport, coach Anna Stitt said.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Remi Beauharnois, Abby Bruce, Cadia Chamberlain, Rylee Chamberlain, Elaine Curran, Janice Dougherty, Kearah Finlaw, Brenna LaHart, Ophelia Lancto.
Newcomers
Simone LaPlante, Danika Trudeau.
PLATTSBURGH
GIRLS
Despite small numbers, the Hornet girls are aiming to be competitive in all races, coach Bailey Fregeau said.
Three returning runners, two seniors and a junior, will be joined by four first-year runners.
Unity, veteran leadership and work ethic will hopefully help propel the girls to success, Fregeau said.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Audrie Bilow, Lily Clermont, Eveyanna Grimshaw.
Newcomers
Phoebe Bruso, Leanne Cook, Gianna Coryea, Alexa Leavine.
BOYS
A largely inexperienced group will be led by three returning Plattsburgh veterans this season.
Seniors Andrew Knowles and William Satheeskumar and junior Joshua Sharp are the only three returning runners on this Hornet squad.
They will be joined by seven newcomers.
“We have a lot of new faces who have shown a lot of promise,” coach Adam Mehan said. “This team has a lot to learn early on in the season, but can hopefully come on strong at the end of the year to give some teams some tough competition.”
—
Runners lost
Ryan Knowles, James Buckser, Rowan Jackson.
Runners returning
Andrew Knowles, William Satheeskumar, Joshua Sharp.
Newcomers
Sam Barney, Aidan Castle-Hackett, George Cortwright, Connor Duda, Donald Duttine, Bransen Fitzwater, Jonathan Frakes.
SARANAC
BOYS
A young Chiefs group looks to gain experience after losing four runners to graduation.
A group of seven returners, including the lone senior Ethan Breen, will be joined by seven newcomers.
The first-year runners include five eighth-graders and one seventh-grader.
—
Runners lost
Harley Canning, Myles Mitchell, Kaleb Stanton, Andrew Woodruff.
Runners returning
Ethan Breen, Dean Kelley, Declan Breen, Andrew Denial, Joe Johnson, Connor Lamora, James Lynch.
Newcomers
Theron Giroux, Sean Dormann, Landon Morris, Luke Prial, Sebastian Prial, Noah Thayer, Colby Cody.
GIRLS
While three runners were lost to graduation, the Saranac girls maintained a strong veteran core.
The Chiefs will have four seniors and three juniors on this year’s squad, chipping in the leadership lost in the departures of Angelena Fay, Shannon Breen and Kylie Lamora.
Those veterans will be joined by three first-year runners.
—
Runners lost
Angelena Fay, Shannon Breen, Kylie Lamora.
Runners returning
Danielle Borner, Rachel Cliche, Lexie Denis, Molly Lynch, Kaelyn Fay, Leah Madden, Zoe Rainville, Molly Denis, Gillian Miner.
Newcomers
Sienna Boulds, Laura Denial, Mackenzie Rocque.
SARANAC LAKE
GIRLS
The Red Storm is hoping its balance of returning runners and fresh faces will help contribute to a strong season.
The Saranac Lake team lost only one athlete to graduation, Gwen Mader, and will feature five first-year runners to complement the six returners.
“The girl's team is full of strong work ethic and positive attitudes,” coach Elizabeth Ash said. “They are training well together.”
—
Runners lost
Gwen Mader.
Runners returning
Nelle Aaron, Sabine Denkenberger, Emma Pickard, Sara Trabakulous, Megan Wilson, Kaitlyn Yando.
Newcomers
Addison Ash, Elle Dawson, Lindsey McCreadie, Phoebe Peer, Brooklyn Shumway.
BOYS
The Saranac Lake boys will be looking for some runners to step up after losing a longtime core group to graduation.
Seven runners that helped the squad to numerous sectional titles and victories in their time with the school are now gone.
Seven runners will be returning, though, along with four newcomers.
“The team is young and eager to get to work,” coach Bill Peer said. “We are aiming to go out and perform our best.”
—
Runners lost
Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty, Micah McCulley, James Catania, Tucker Jakobe, Justin Duprey, Wyatt Martin.
Runners returning
Samuel Ash, Morgan Martin, Aiden Hesseltine, Sam Madden, Robbie Sinclair, Max Hall, Sam Bickford.
Newcomers
Jake Kollmer, Caleb Akey, Alex Evans, Liam Fletcher.
SETON CATHOLIC
BOYS
The Knights will feature a young, all-sophomore team this season.
Four of the six runners on the team have prior cross country experience, coach Kathy Champagne said.
Among them are Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein, who Champagne said, “should be contenders in the boys' Class D race.”
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Sam DeJordy, Max Grafstein, Drew Bilow, Nick Bilow.
Newcomers
Gavin Bobbie, Cooper Metcalf.
GIRLS
Faline Yang is likely used to running on a smaller team, but now she will be the team, as she is the only runner returning after Seton lost two to graduation.
Though the team will be incomplete, Champagne expects a strong season from Yang.
“She has consistently put in the work and improved each year,” Champagne said.
—
Runners lost
Savannah DeJordy, Marine Beaudin.
Runners returning
Faline Yang.
Newcomers
None.
TICONDEROGA
GIRLS
A large returning group of runners is looking to build on their abilities this season for the Sentinels.
While the team doesn’t have a lot of racing experience, it is, “a young and energetic team that is eager to work hard and improve,” coach Jay Wells said.
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Aimee Parent, Sydney Pelerin, Avery Blanchard, Hannah Porter, Kathryn Moran, Kim Wojcick, Madeline Lender.
Newcomers
None.
BOYS
Seven returning Sentinels will be joined by two newcomers to hopefully take a step in a more open conference field.
“It is hard to tell who the top teams will be given that we did not compete last year,” Wells said. “We expect to compete well with all the teams in the league and look to improve throughout the year.”
—
Runners lost
None.
Runners returning
Isaac Burke, Carter Perron, Alex Swajger, Emory Tausinger, Christopher Facteau, David Facteau, Jesse Stormer.
Newcomers
Isaac Burke, Jesse Stormer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.