POINT AU ROCHE — The Beekmantown and Saranac boys each took two of their team matchups, while the Saranac girls won across the board in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meet, Tuesday.
Ticonderoga’s Emory Tausinger won the boys’ race, finishing first with an 18:26 time, followed 22 seconds later by Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo.
Saranac’s Andrew Denial rounded out the top three with a 19:27 finish.
Sienna Boulds took top honors on the girls’ side for the Chiefs, finishing in 21:17, followed by her teammate Laura Denial.
Alex Cone completed the girls’ top three with a 22:10 finish.
Boys results
Team
Beekmantown 25, Northeastern Clinton 32; Saranac 27, Beekmantown 29; Beekmantown 23, Ticonderoga 32; Saranac 25, Northeastern Clinton 26; Northeastern Clinton 25, Ticonderoga 30; Saranac 23, Ticonderoga 36.
Individual
1. E. Tausinger (TCS) 18:26, 2. T. Gilbo (NCCS) 18:48, 3. A. Denial (SCS) 19:27, 4. J. Slick (BCS) 19:32, 5. N. Thayer (SCS) 19:40, 6. D. Bibeau (BCS) 19:43, 7.J. Lynch (SCS) 20:05, 8. C. Pernon (TCS) 20:05, 9. G. Garrant (NCCS) 20:15, 10. B. Curilla (BCS) 20:23, 11. J. Johnson (SCS) 20:35, 12. F. Reed (NCCS) 20:44, 13. R. Loughan (BCS) 20:53, 14. N. Sand (BCS) 20:55, 15. O. Nelson (BCS) 21:15.
Girls results
Team
Beekmantown 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Saranac 15, Beekmantown 50; Ticonderoga 16, Beekmantown 41; Saranac 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Ticonderoga 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Saranac 17, Ticonderoga 43.
Individual
1. S. Boulds (SCS) 21:17, 2. L. Denial (SCS) 22:10, 3. A. Cone (NCCS) 22:41, 4. M. Dennis (SCS) 22:45, 5. H. Porter (TCS) 22:51, 6. D. Borner (SCS) 23:06, 7. M. Lynch (SCS) 23:07, 8. A. Blanchard (TCS) 23:16, 9. H. Hamel (SCS) 23:42, 10. I. Burroughs (TCS) 23:58, 11. K. Fay (SCS) 24:03, 12. Z. Rainville (SCS) 24:36, 13. R. Cheube (SCS) 24:53, 14. A. Parent (TCS) 24:58, 15. A. Canning (NCCS) 24:59.
BOYS
PERU 27, LAKE PLACID 32
PERU 16, AUSABLE VALLEY 47
PERU 15, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 50
LAKE PLACID 25, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 30
LAKE PLACID 17, AUSABLE VALLEY 40
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 20, AUSABLE VALLEY 36
GIRLS
PERU 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 46
PERU 15, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 50
LAKE PLACID 15, PERU 40
LAKE PLACID 15, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 50
LAKE PLACID 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 46
AUSABLE VALLEY 23, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 32
PERU — The Nighthawk boys took all three of their team tilts Tuesday, while the Blue Bomber girls did the same at McComb State Park.
Running for Peru, senior Nik Recore snagged the first place spot in the boys’ race, finishing with an 18:28 time.
The Lake Placid boys then got a pack across the line, with Andrew Scanio, Max Flanigan and Aiden Fay taking the second through fourth place spots, respectively. Peru then finished in eight of the next 10 spots.
For the girls, Samantha Damico crossed the finish line first, followed by four of her Blue Bomber teammates to solidify the meet in the Lake Placid squad’s favor.
Peru’s Ophelia Lancto was the first non-Blue Bomber to cross the finish line, taking the sixth spot.
Boys results
Individual
1. Recore (PCS) 18:28, 2. Scanio (LP) 18:28, 3. Flanigan (LP) 18:43, 4. Fay (LP) 18:54, 5. Pandolph (PCS) 19:02, 6. Tedesco (PCS) 19:11, 7. Lederman (PCS) 19:13, 8. Weerts (AVCS) 19:39, 9. Moffett (PCS) 19:47, 10. Mero (PCS) 19:58, 11. Coleman (PCS) 20:17, 12. Brearton (MBV) 20:56, 13. Petro (PCS) 21:01, 14. Matthews (PCS) 21:04, 15. VanBuren (MBV) 21:09.
Girls results
Individual
1. Damico (LP) 19:25, 2. Rose-McCandlish (LP) 22:01, 3. Rother (LP) 22:12, 4. McKinnon (LP) 22:30, 5. Cohen (LP) 23:07, 6. Lancto (PCS) 23:32, 7. Dougherty (PCS) 24:36, 8. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 24:42, 9. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 25:00, 10. Finlaw (PCS) 25:25, 11. Daby (AVCS) 25:30, 12. Pelkey (AVCS) 25:33, 13. Akey (AVCS) 25:38, 14. Beauharnois (PCS) 25:42, 15. Lansing (LP) 25:53
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 21, PLATTSBURGH 40
SARANAC LAKE 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
PLATTSBURGH 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 17, PLATTSBURGH 44
SARANAC LAKE 23, SETON CATHOLIC 38
PLATTSBURGH 25, SETON CATHOLIC 36
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm continued their dominant path through the CVAC season with team wins in all their matchups.
On the girls’ side, Gianna Coryea grabbed first place for the Hornets before being followed by four Red Storm runners in the next five spots, led by Megan Wilson in second.
Seton Catholic’s Faline Yang finished third.
Saranac Lake’s Samuel Ash led the field in the boys’ race, finishing in first with a 16:23 time.
Two Knights came next, with Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein grabbing the second and third spots, followed by Red Storm runners in eight of the next 10 spots.
—
Girls results
Individual
1. Coryea (PHS) 20:06, 2.Wilson (SLCS) 21:54, 3. Yang (SC) 21:55, 4. Denkenberger (SLCS) 22:58, 5. Ash (SLCS) 23:01, 6. Peer (SLCS) 23:20, 7. Bruso (PHS) 24:12, 8. Aaron (SLCS) 24:33, 9. Shumway (SLCS) 24:43, 10. Carpenter (SLCS) 25:43, 11. Trabakuous (SLCS) 26:37, 12. Clemont (PHS) 26:54, 13. Bilow (PHS) 29:40.
Boys results
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 16:23, 2. Dejordy (SC) 17:45, 3. Grafstien (SC) 18:15, 4. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:18, 5. Kollmer (SLCS) 19:09, 6. Martin (SLCS) 19:27, 7. Barney (PHS) 19:46, 8. Fitzwater (PHS) 20:09, 9. Hall (SLCS) 20:10, 10. Bickford (SLCS) 20:14, 11. Evans (SLCS) 20:22, 12. Akey (SLCS) 20:26, 13. Sinclair (SLCS) 20:30, 14. Frakos (PHS) 20:33, 15. Corright (PHS) 20:43.
