Cross country season continues for CVAC teams

SARANAC — Runners in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference continued their cross country season with four Saturday meets this past weekend.
In a Chiefs-Blue Bombers matchup, the Saranac girls took home a lopsided win in their meet Saturday while the Lake Placid boys battled out a close victory.
The Chiefs’ female runners grabbed eight of the top 10 spots, with Molly Denis winning the race with a 23:09 time.
Saranac’s Andrew Woodruff took the top spot in the boys’ race, but Lake Placid took spots two, four, five, six and 10 to secure the one-point victory.
Girls
Saranac 18, Lake Placid 44
1. M. Denis (S) 23:09, 2. A. Fay (S) 24:04, 3. Rose-McCandlish (LP) 24:12, 4. Miner (S) 24:26, 5. Converse (S) 24:29.3, 6. K. Fay (S) 24:29.6, 7. Lynch (S) 24:50, 8. Lansing (LP) 25:31, 9. Rainville (S) 25:40, 10. L. Denis (S) 26:16, 11 Sanger (S) 26:41. 12 Breen (S) 27:37, 13. Cliche (S) 27:41, 14. Livesey (LP) 27:44.3, 15 Le (LP) 30:02.
Boys
Lake Placid 27, Saranac 28
1. Woodruff (S) 18:04, 2. Scanio (LP) 18:09, 3. Johnson (S) 19:55, 4. Lawrence (LP) 20:34, 5. Flanigan (LP) 20:39, 6. Hollanderl (LP) 20:49, 7. Kelley (S) 21:25, 8. Lynch (S) 21:26, 9. Breen (S) 21:35, 10. Brenner (LP) 22:58, 11. Denial (S) 23:43, 12. Kondrat (LP) 24:46, 13. Gavin (LP) 24:47, 14. Mitchell (S) 27:09, 15 Roth (LP) 27:22.
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 15
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 47
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 15
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 50
SARANAC LAKE — Last year’s state cross country champions had a strong showing this past Saturday, with the Red Storm boys taking the top six spots in their race en route to the win.
“It was a good start for our guys team on Senior Day,” coach Bill Peer said. “It was a great day to be at Dewey Mountain and racing.”
On the girls’ side, Saranac Lake took the win as Moriah/Boquet Valley did not have enough runners to compete.
Boys
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 47
1. P. Fogarty (SL) 16:24, 2. McCulley (SL) 16:33, 3. Catania (SL) 16:47, 4. Jakobe (SL) 16:53, 5. A. Fogarty (SL) 16:58, 6. Ash (SL) 17:04, 7. Tausinger (M/BV) 18:41, 8. Garnica (M/BV) 18:54, 9. Simmer (M/BV) 19:02, 10. Duprey (SL) 19:20, 11. Hesseltine (SL) 20:49, 12. Madden (SL) 20:50, 13. Hall (SL) 21:40, 14. Wolford (SL), 15.Martin, M.(SL) 21:53.
Girls
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
1. McKiernan (M/BV) 21:38, 2. Wissler (SL) 23:28, 3. Denkenberger (SL) 23:52, 4. Wilson (SL) 24:03, 5. Mader (SL) 24:16, 6. Glasscock (SL) 24:18, 7. Trabkoulos (SL) 25:20, 8. Aarron (SL) 27:01, 9. Yando (SL) 28:59, 10. Glebus (M/BV) 29:40.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 26
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 29
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley found wins in both a close boys’ race as well as an incomplete girls race against Northeastern Clinton.
Patriot Spencer Daby shaved five seconds of his own school course record that he set last season, according to coach Sean Ganter, winning the race with a 17:51 time.
AuSable Valley’s Grace Hodgson took the incomplete race on the female side with a winning time of 25:02.
Northeastern Clinton had three runners compete in the girls competition.
Girls
AuSable Valley 15, Northeastern Clinton 50
1. Hodgson (AV) 25:02, 2. Cone (N) 25:49, 3. Canning (N) 26:57, 4. Pelkey (AV) 30:13, 5. Trombley (N) 30:29, 6. Janisse (AV) 30:41, 7. Clark (AV) 32:04, 8. Perry (AV) 34:15.
Boys
AuSable Valley 26, Northeastern Clinton 29
1. Daby (AV) 17:51, 2. Weerts (AV) 21:06, 3. Gilbo (N) 21:24, 4. Gero (N) 23:56, 5. Frostick (N) 24:51, 6. Perry (AV) 25:41, 7. Jolicouer (N) 26:29, 8. Smith (AV) 27:14, 9. Goodman (AV) 27:21, 10. Trombley (N) 29:40, 11. Rabideau (AV) 31:12, 12. LaPier (AV) 32:39, 13. Sisco (N) 37:40, 14. LePage (N) 38:11, 15. LeFevre (AV) 43:27.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH (INC)
SETON CATHOLIC (INC)
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High’s boys walked away with the team win in their meet against Seton Catholic Saturday, while neither side had enough girls to compete on the girls’ side.
Seton Catholic seniors Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein took the top two spots in the boys race, but the Knights were incomplete.
Seton Catholic’s Faline Young and Savannah DeJordy took the top two spots in the incomplete girls’ race, while Audrey Bilow recorded the best time for the Hornets with a time of 26:34.
Boys
Plattsburgh 15, Seton Catholic 50
1 DeJordy (S) 18:45, 2. Grafstein (S) 19:35, 3. Jackson (P) 22:54, 4. Buckser (P) 23:18, 5. D. Knowles (P) 23:33, 6. R. Knowles (P) 23:38, 7. Javid (P) 27:16, 8. Sharp (P) 30:00, 9. Bilow (S) 34:14, 10. Geddes (P) 34:31.
Girls
Plattsburgh (INC), Seton Catholic (INC)
1. Yang (S) 23:44, 2. DeJordy (S) 25:21, 3. Bilow (P) 26:34, 4. Grimshaw (P) 29:55.
