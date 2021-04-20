BEEKMANTOWN — This boys hockey season was unlike any other, and because of that, there's a trophy unlike any other.
Beekmantown recently celebrated its title season with a championship trophy celebration.
The trophy, which was presented to the team on Sunday at Ameri-Can North Sports Center and is being called the COVID Cup, will be a memento of a very strange season that the Eagles will never forget.
The team includes Caden Columbus, Trent Trahan, Chase Clukey, Louis Sweenor, Dale Gonyo, Carter Ducatte, Anthony Marion, Reid Fesette, Dayton Rovers, Lee Jarus, Nolan Latinville, Zach LaPier, Keegan Rodier, Austin Doser, Cooper Burdo, Robert Tetreault, Gordon King, Riley Hansen, Tanner Carter, Sam Bingel, Reagan Dudyak, Connor McCarthy, Dalton Kane, Luke Moser and Keegan Seamone.
The head coach of the Eagles is Justin Frechette, and he's assisted by Dennis Harrsch.
