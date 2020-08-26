Council of School Superintendents calls for Jan. 1 sports delay

ALBANY — In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Charles S. Dedrick, executive director of the New York Council of School Superintendents, voiced concerns over school sports being allowed to begin Sept. 21.
The letter urged for sports to be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.
"We know you empathize, as do we, with the students that want to get back on the field and court this fall, yet we have no choice but to urge you to reconsider the decision to allow school athletics to begin Sept. 21," Dedrick wrote in the letter to Cuomo.
Dedrick expanded upon his concerns, voicing how school superintendents and various administrators have dedicated countless hours to developing plans to get students back to in-person learning safely and effectively amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said these efforts could be jeopardized if school sports begin.
HOW THIS DEVELOPED
This pushback stems from Cuomo's guidance Monday that gave the go-ahead for lower-risk sports such as soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming to begin practice and play in all regions of New York beginning Sept. 21.
Dedrick stressed how interscholastic athletics could endanger students' health and safety.
"This is an uncertain time for schools," Dedrick said. "Our leaders want a successful reopening and are expressing a strong desire to defer all other activities that could endanger the health and safety of students and delay their start in the classroom."
He also stressed students need to be in classrooms with their friends and teachers as soon as possible without outside distractions.
"School leaders need to be focused on this effort and not have their attention diverted to extracurricular activities at this moment," Dedrick said. "It is our view that school athletics will risk this endeavor, and that is not a compromise we believe should be taken."
THE ORIGINAL DELAY
In his Monday press briefing, Cuomo said delaying sports until Sept. 21 will allow schools to introduce the return to school and sports in phases.
"Schools will be coming back," Cuomo said. "There will be a little of a period to gauge what is happening, and on Sept. 21, they can start to practice and play all across the state.
"We are doing this in phases. We want to see what the effect is. We want to see how it works. Schools opening in general is a big question mark. What could the effect be? The fall is a big question mark. Many of the experts are suggesting there may be a second wave or a recurrence. Phasing will allow us to watch it."
LOCAL VIEWPOINT
All schools in the North Country continue to develop the best reopening strategies that coincide with health protocols and guidance.
Dedrick's letter expressed some confusion among guidance for education that does not correlate with athletics.
"We have struggled to reconcile why students in physical education classes must be 12 feet apart per reopening guidance, yet contact athletics and other activities that regularly bring athletes into close proximity are deemed safe at this time," Dedrick said.
Plattsburgh High School Superintendent Jay LeBrun agreed with Dedrick's letter.
"I find Mr. Dedrick's letter to be perfectly on-point," LeBrun said. "I do not understand how anyone can reconcile the guidance under which schools must reopen, including the very clear and understandable spacing requirements, with the governor's call for a resumption of certain interscholastic athletics.
"We all would prefer for school sports to resume, just as we all want schools to return to full in-person instruction as soon as possible. But at this point, these pursuits, though both noble, seem completely at odds."
LeBrun went on to say he continues to hear from students' parents as well as PHS faculty members who are not comfortable with returning to school.
He said the existing hesitancy from multiple people is not harbingers of a safe and successful interscholastic athletics season.
"I was not aware that the New York State Council of School Superintendents would be communicating these concerns to the governor, but I can tell you that their message echoes the prevailing local sentiment, and that recent conversations among school leaders in our region have centered upon many of the same fears."
WHAT'S NEXT?
In the coming days, various Section VII officials from the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference will meet to discuss the future of interscholastic sports.
"I'll be interested to learn of the opinions of these school athletics leaders," LeBrun said.
Officers and staff of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as well as NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 task force met Tuesday to examine and discuss the start of the fall sports season and analyze guidance from state officials.
According to a press release from NYSPHSAA, the association's staff, section executive directors and COVID-19 task force plan to meet again prior to the end of the week to continue discussions.
Those discussions will most likely address some concerns Dedrick raised in his letter including the logistical challenges of school athletics during the pandemic and the initial reopening of school such as transportation, locker rooms, spectators, personnel, remote learners and A/B hybrid scheduling.
POTENTIAL PLANS
Under current guidance from Cuomo, interscholastic athletics have been cleared to begin practicing on the Sept. 21 date, but only certain sports can hold competitive events.
Prior to Cuomo's announcement, NYSPHSAA had already canceled its fall state playoffs and championships and delayed the season to Sept. 21.
NYSPHSAA also has a secondary plan, a condensed three-season scheme, in place if the COVID-19 pandemic causes sports to be delayed or postponed through the remainder of 2020.
The condensed season includes three tentative 10-week sessions beginning with the winter season (Jan. 4-March 13) followed by the fall season (March 1-May 8) and then the spring season (April 5-June 12).
Superintendents in Nassau County, located in Section VIII, already voted to postpone interscholastic athletics until January, planning to use the secondary plan from NYSPHSAA.
The condensed season coincides with what Dedrick called for in his letter.
"We would request a delay in school athletics until Jan. 1," Dedrick said. "As we approach the new year, we should collaborate with all stakeholders to develop and agree on a plan to consolidate all three athletic seasons into the second semester so that student-athletes have an equitable opportunity to participate in the sport of their choice."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.