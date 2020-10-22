Cougars top Eagles in high-scoring affair

CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton girls soccer team collected an exciting victory over previously undefeated Beekmantown, Wednesday, in Northern Soccer League play.
Elisabeth Prairie's goal 1:48 into the second half turned out to be the game-winner in the Cougars' 4-3 defeat of Beekmantown.
Northeastern Clinton jumped out to an early lead when Lauren Brilotti and Emma Fredette scored inside the 10-minute mark of the first half.
"Tonight was a competitive game between two teams," Cougars coach Tim Surprenant said. "We stressed to the girls to come out strong and win the first 10 minutes. We were able to score two goals in the first 10 of the first half and one in the first 10 of the second half."
Emma McCasland brought the Eagles to within one with a marker later in the first half, but Bailee Lafountain of Northeastern Clinton upped her team's lead to 3-1 with 34:27 gone in the opening half.
Goals by Danielle Dyke cut Beekmantown's deficits to 3-2 and 4-3 late in both of the halves.
"Whenever we created some separation, Beekmantown would counter and make it a game," Surprenant said. "I believe both teams made some good adjustments at halftime to tighten up their defense. I was very pleased with how my girls played and were able to pick up a win against a very good Beekmantown team.
"Alexa Turner on defense and Elisabeth Prairie were standouts for Northeastern, while Danielle Dyke and Payton Parliament stood out for Beekmantown."
Abby Racine's 13 saves carried the Cougar defense, and Macayla Scofield had 10 stops for Beekmantown.
Northeastern Clinton 4, Beekmantown 3
Beekmantown 2 1 — 3
Northeastern 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, NCCS, Brilotti (Prairie), 7:29. 2, NCCS, Fredette (Letourneau), 9:02. 3, BCS, McCasland (Chapman), 25:39. 4, NCCS, Lafountain, 34:27. 5, BCS, Dyke, 37:57.
Second half- 6, NCCS, Prairie (Roberts), 1:48. 7, BCS, Dyke, 32:42.
Shots- Beekmantown 16, Northeastern Clinton 14
Saves- Racine, NCCS, 13. Scofield, BCS, 10.
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
PERU 0
PERU — Addie Stanley's goal early in the second half proved to be the difference.
Koree Stillwell maintained a clean sheet throughout with 10 saves, and AuSable Valley came away with a win.
Stanley ripped in her goal from just outside the 18-yard box with four minutes gone after play resumed from halftime.
"AuSable came to play, and the results show," Peru coach Bill Pafford said.
Bri Brousseau turned away 13 shots for Peru.
The Patriots got a bit of revenge from last week when Peru defeated them, 1-0.
AuSable Valley 1, Peru
Peru 0 0 — 0
AuSable 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, AVCS, Stanley, 4:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley 14, Peru 10
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 13. Stillwell, AVCS, 10.
WILLSBORO 3
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford's hat trick lifted the Warriors to nice win.
She scored 4:03 into the match thanks to a helper from Tekla Fine-Lease before she upped Willsboro's lead to 2-0 right before halftime with a penalty kick.
Cleo Lobdell picked up the assist on Ford's third tally at the 25:49 mark of the second half.
Abbey Schwoebel accounted for the Griffins' lone goal.
"Our game on Monday was disappointing and yesterday we had a long talk about our identity and playing to our strengths, as individuals and as a team," Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. "Every one of the girls contributed to the win today. I couldn't be more proud of them and how they responded.
"Boquet Valley is a good team, and they put a lot of pressure on us for the last 15 minutes, but the girls communicated very well.
"We knew this season wouldn't be easy and our goal is always to work hard and improve every day. We saw that hard work pay off today, but Friday will be another challenge."
Willsboro 3, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Fine-Lease), 4:03. 2, WICS, Ford, 38:20.
Second half- 3, WICS, Ford (Lobdell), 25:49. 4, BV, Schwoebel, 28:46.
Shots- Boquet Valley 12, Willsboro 8
Saves- Denton, BV, 4. Bruno, WICS, 10.
CHAZY 6
SETON CATHOLIC 1
CHAZY — Celine Juneau notched two goals and two assists in the Eagles' home victory over the Knights.
Olivia McLennan, Ava McAuliffe and Samantha Gonyo all scored once in the first half for Chazy, and Cate Langlois buried one goal in the second half.
Langlois also finished with three assists.
Lily Von Bargen notched her first varsity goal to put Seton Catholic on the board with just under 12 minutes to go in the game off a Madyson Whalen assist.
Annika Lizardi's five saves anchored the Eagles in goal, while Kennedy Spriggs (7) and Allisyn Johnston (6) combined for 13 saves for the Knights.
Chazy 6, Seton Catholic 1
Seton 0 1 — 1
Chazy 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, CCRS, McLennan (PK), 25:45. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Juneau), 26:31. 3, CCRS, Gonyo (Langlois), 39:42.
Second half- 4, CCRS, Juneau (Langlois), 10:28. 5, CCRS, Juneau (Langlois), 14:08. 6, CCRS, Langlois (Juneau), 23:15. 7, SC, Von Bargen (Whalen), 28:05.
Shots- Chazy 19, Seton Catholic 6
Saves- Spriggs (7), Johnston (6), SC, 13. Lizardi, CCRS, 5.
