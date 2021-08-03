Cougars pounce on 7-1 win

KEESEVILLE — Aiden Surprenant made his final pitching start for the Champlain Cougars' 17U baseball team a good one Tuesday.
Suprenant went the distance for the win as the Cougars recorded a 7-1 decision over Legion Post 33 (Vt.). Surprenant struck out four, allowed four hits and walked five. He had a shutout going until Post 33 tallied its lone run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Cougars, led by shortstop Andrew VanNatten, played solid defense behind their pitcher and committed just one error.
Champlain held a slim 1-0 lead before breaking the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Quinn Brandell and Luke Moser had hits early in the inning and Tyler Guay added the big hit with a two-run double. VanNatten, Jimmy Wells, Moser and Reagan Dudyak also drove in runs.
Brandell finished with a double and single for the Cougars, while Guay, Moser and Dudyak each added a hit.
“Aiden made three starts for us this summer and pitched very well in all three,” said Cougars' coach Jeff Norton. “We also played strong defense tonight.
“Our bats were quiet until the fifth when we were able to get some quality at-bats and batted around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.