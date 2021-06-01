Cougars outlast Moriah in close match

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton got the edge over Moriah’s golfers in a very tight affair during the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s only golf action on Tuesday.
Every match winner and loser was within four strokes of each other, besides one tie between Northeastern Clinton’s Caleb Trombley and Moriah’s Nick Winters, 54-54.
Moriah’s Thomas Clarke was the medalist on the day, earning the Vikings’ only win by beating Chase Letourneau, 45-49.
Ben Fredette carded the low score of the day for the Cougars, beating Logan Gilbo, 49-50.
—
Northeastern Clinton 4.5, Moriah 1.5
No. 1- Clarke (M) def. Letourneau (NC), 45-49.
No. 2- Fredette (NC) def. Gilbo (M), 49-50.
No. 3- Trombley (NC) halved with Winters (M), 54-54.
No. 4- O’Connor (NC) def. Olcott (M), 55-58.
No. 5- Guay (NC) def. Hickok (M), 52-53.
No. 6- Fredette (NC) def. Provoncha (M), 61-64.
FRIDAY
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 5.5
CROWN POINT 0.5
SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake took down the Crown Point squad, Friday, with the Panthers only managing a half point from a tie.
That half point came after Crown Point’s Cole Potter tied Gabby Dezalia in the No. 4 match.
The Wildcats’ Austin Hartwell carded the low score of the day, shooting 52 in his win against Cam Waldorf, while Gavin Sours’ 57 was good for low on the day for Crown Point.
Schroon Lake took the No. 5 and 6 matches by forfeit.
—
Schroon Lake 5.5, Crown Point 0.5
No. 1- Hartwell (SL) def. Waldorf (CP), 2-and-1.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SL) def. Sours (CP), 1 up.
No. 3- Melville (SL) def. Duvoll (CP), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Dezalia (SL) tied Potter (CP), All square.
No. 5- Provoncha (SL) won by forfeit.
No. 6-McIntyre (SL) won by forfeit.
