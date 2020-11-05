Cougars hold off Knights for 3-1 win

PLATTSBURGH — Northeastern Clinton’s girls varsity soccer team defeated Seton Catholic’s in Northern Soccer League action on Thursday.
The Cougars pulled out a 3-1 win against the Knights in their afternoon matchup, scoring two goals in the opening half.
They were led by a goal and an assist from Marlie Sample.
“We came out a little bit flat tonight, but we were really able to turn it around during the first half and throughout the rest of the game,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said.
Hailey Letourneau and Bailee Lafountain also scored for Northeastern Clinton, while Madyson Whalen scored the lone goal for the Knights.
Abby Racine finished with nine saves for the Cougars.
Goalkeeper Kennedy Spriggs stopped 15 shots for Seton Catholic in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Seton Catholic 1
NCCS 2 1 — 3
Seton Catholic 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, NCCS, Sample (Prairie), 13:27. 2, NCCS, Letourneau (Turner), 15:08.
Second Half- 3, NCCS, Lafountain (Sample), 11:44. 4, Seton, Whalen (Langlois), 22:49.
Saves- Racine, NCCS, 9. Spriggs, Seton, 15.
PERU 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — A second-half scoring surge by Peru carried the team over Plattsburgh High on Thursday.
Peru’s Abigail Bruce opened the scoring for her squad 28:35 into the second half with an unassisted goal.
Maddy Woodward would respond just over a minute later for the Hornets, but goals from Aofie Lawliss and McKenzie Brown would secure the 3-1 win for Peru.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh High 1
Peru 0 3 — 3
PHS 0 1 — 1
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, Peru, Bruce, 28:35. 2, PHS, Woodward (Maggy), 29:45. 3, Peru, Lawliss (Poirer) 32:20. 4, Peru, Brown (Ramos), 37:26.
Shots- Peru 16, Plattsburgh High 12
Saves- Lawfer, PHS, 8, Whalen, PHS, 3. Brousseau, Peru, 9.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
MORIAH 0
CLINTONVILLE — Two first half goals buoyed the Patriots to a 3-0 win over Moriah at AuSable Central School on Thursday.
AuSable Valley’s Jenna Stanley tallied both of those goals to lead the offense.
Patriot Jill Bezio put the game out of reach with a penalty kick goal 21:34 into the second half.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Moriah 0
Moriah 0 0 — 0
AuSable Valley 2 1 — 3
First Half- 1, AV, Stanley (Keyser), 26:50. 2, AV, Stanley (Bezio), 31:35.
Second Half- 3, AV, Bezio, 21:34.
Shots- AuSable Valley 14, Moriah 7.
Saves- Stillwell, AV, 4. Gaddor, M, 9.
LAKE PLACID 2
BOQUET VALLEY 1 (OT)
ELIZABETHTOWN — Lake Placid took a close 2-1 win in overtime against Boquet Valley in its game Thursday.
After a goal from each squad in the second half, the Blue Bombers' Dari Patterson broke the 1-1 tie in overtime to win the game for Lake Placid.
Boquet Valley's Alaina Denton stopped eight Blue Bomber shots in the loss.
—
Lake Placid 2, Boquet Valley 1, OT
Lake Placid 0 1 1 — 2
Boquet Valley 0 1 0 — 1
First Half- No scoring.
Second Half- 1, BV, A. Burdo. 2, LP, Ferebee, 34:23.
Overtime- 3, LP, Patterson, 4:48.
Shots- Lake Placid 12, Boquet Valley 5.
Saves- Denton, BV, 8. Preston, LP, 3, Hemsley, LP, 1.
