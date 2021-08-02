MORRISVILLE, Vt. — The Champlain Cougars' 14U baseball team dropped a doubleheader to 140 Post 33, Sunday, losing by 11-1 and 14-9 scores.
In the opener, Jacob Perkins led the Cougars with two hits and Landon Giroux added one.
In the second game, Giroux paced Champlain with two hits, while Perkins, Owen Ebersol, Kellen Pilon and Garrett Pilon each added one. Ebersol drove in three runs.
The Cougars, who were missing three key players on vacation, rallied for six runs in the fourth inning of the nightcap to make it interesting.
"It was difficult weather conditions for both teams, but we were able to get the games in," said Cougars' coach Jeff Norton.
"We walked way too many batters and committed too many errors. Plus, we left 11 runners on base over the first four innings of the first game.
"But there were also some positive signs. We rallied back from a big deficit in the second game. That got the kids excited and was good to see. And we did a better job today of knowing when to throw the ball and when not to."
KC NORTH 8, GREEN MOUNTAIN 7
KC NORTH 10, GREEN MOUNTAIN 2
LYON MOUNTAIN — Seth Petrashune's late inning heroics in Game 1, and a dominant performance on the mound by Alix Perras in Game 2 led the Kangaroo Court North 14U Roos to a doubleheader sweep of the Green Mountain Catamounts this weekend.
Game 1 at the Big Ball Diamond in Lyon Mountain found the Roos down early, 6-2, before the offense got going in the 6th inning, cutting the deficit to 7-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, Aricin Griffin led off with a walk, followed by a Jackson Coryer single and another walk to Brady Blair.
Kalib Smith hit into a fielder's choice to tie the game, and another walk to Steven Bronson set the stage for Petrashune. Petrashune would hit a 3-1 pitch just out of reach of the left fielder for a walk off 8-7 win.
“I've been lucky enough to coach Seth for five years now, and I can't tell you how many times he has come up and big situations with the game on the line and come through", said Roos Coach Zeke Perras. "He's just clutch, there is no other way to describe it."
Logan Rodgriguez pitched the first two frames before Donnie Mitchell pitched five strong innings in relief, giving up only one hit and no earned runs for the win.
Bronson, Alix Perras, Petrashune, Landon Giroux, Logan Clarey, Griffin, and Coryer all had singles for the Roos offense, with Bronson driving in two runs to lead the Roos.
Game 2 was out of reach early, with the Roos winning 10-2.
The Roos offense was led by Coryer with three hits, while Bronson added two of his own, including a double.
Smith, Logan Clarey, Logan Rodriguez, and Petrashune would all add a hit apiece, with Petrashune adding three RBI's on the day.
Alix Perras pitched five and two-thirds innings of two-hit baseball, walking two and striking out two to pick up the winn.
"Alix has really stepped up this year as a pitcher", said coach Perras. " He knows he has great defense behind him, and it gives him the confidence to pitch to contact, and let his defense do the work."
The Roos are back in action this weekend at The 3rd Annual Battle of The Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Tournament.
