Cortland sweeps Plattsburgh, Cards hope to reset

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team would need to play a near perfect game to beat SUNYAC and national power Cortland State.
The Cardinals were far from near perfect on Sunday.
The Red Dragons (20-4, 11-1) swept a doubleheader from Plattsburgh State (4-12, 3-9) at Chip Cummings Field, winning by scores of 11-0 and 15-5.
"Cortland is such a good team," Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. "They capitalize on every mistake you make — walks, hit by pitches and balls in the dirt. There's a reason why they are one of the top teams in the nation.
"It's so hard to string together three or four hits in a row against them. Their pitchers don't give you any freebies, and they are solid defensively."
In the opener, winning pitcher Ryan Flansburg tossed seven scoreless innings and Cortland held a 5-0 lead after six innings before tallying five runs in the seventh.
"Chase (Blazak) didn't have his best stuff for us, but he pitched five innings and it was a 4-0 game," Doorey said.
Stephen Bryant and Christian Ott led the Cardinals' offense with two hits each.
Then, in the second game, the Red Dragons scored at least a run in every inning and finished with 15 hits. Eleven Red Dragons had at least one hit.
Bryant, Erik Matz and Andrew Veit rapped out two hits apiece for the Cardinals, with Matz driving in two runs and Veit one. Aaron Roman added a hit and RBI.
"We have to compete so hard against a team like this," Doorey said. "I'm proud of our effort, but it's just not good enough. Our pitchers and defense need to go out there and put up zeros."
The Cardinals ended up with a combined 16 hits in the two games and had some loud outs where Cortland made some nice defensive plays.
"We swung the bats well," Doorey said. "We just didn't execute offensively when we had the opportunity to do so."
Despite the two losses, the Cardinals haven't been eliminated just yet from the SUNYAC Tournament. Plattsburgh State has four conference games remaining, two at home against New Paltz and two in a crossover at Oswego.
The New Paltz twinbill is scheduled for Thursday. The Cardinals need to win both games, or their tournament hopes will be dashed.
"It's a must-win doubleheader for us against New Paltz," Doorey said.
Game 1
Cortland State 11, Plattsburgh State 0
CSU 200 111 510 — 11 14 0
PSU 000 000 000 — 0 7 1
Flansburg, Hobbs (8) and Varian. Blazak, Engstrom (6), Santic (7) and Hutton. WP- Flansburg. LP- Blazak. 2B- Bruno (Cort), Giordano (Cort), Roman (PSU). 3B- BeVard (Cort), Pragana (Cort). HR- Giordano (Cort).
Game 2
Cortland State 15, Plattsburgh State 5
Cortland State 311 331 3 — 15 15 2
Plattsburgh State 100 103 0 — 5 9 4
Mugnolo, Krasney (4), McCarthy (5) and Varian, Mieckowski (5) Triola, Ghiloni (4), Nista (4), LeonGreene (6), Kohn (7) and Hutton, Espinal (5). WP- McCarthy. LP- Triola. 2B- Giordano (Cort), Varian (Cort), Kraft (Cort), Matz (PSU), Veit (PSU).
