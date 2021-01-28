PLATTSBURGH — Coming out with energy to start the third period is always important.
Both the Boston Pride (1-3-0) and Connecticut Whale (2-1-0) did that early on, but as the stanza progressed, the Whale had more jump and jam in their game.
Down 1-0 against the Pride, Connecticut flipped the script and scored four unanswered goals to secure a 4-1 win in the round robin portion of the National Women’s Hockey League season at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks arena in Lake Placid.
Emma Vlasic led the charge for the Whale with a goal and three assists in the final period.
“After 10 months of not playing, I have been very impressed with the level of play,” Vlasic said. “It just feels like we are picking up from last year and getting right into it. It’s a high pace. I have been very impressed with the high pace.
“It feels good to finally get over that hump and beat this team.”
Abbie Ives stood tall in net for Connecticut with 34 saves, and her lone blemish came late in the first period when Boston’s McKenna Brand scored on the power play from the slot with 1:01 left.
The Pride controlled the play in the second period, outshooting the Whale, 10-2.
Boston came off a tough 2-1 loss to the Torono Six the evening prior, and Boston coach Paul Mara said a bit of fatigue set in during the final stanza against Connecticut.
“Playing a late afternoon game is extremely tough,” Mara said. “No excuses, but I think we played an extremely strong game and then the wheels fell off. We will get some rest the next couple days and get ready for Saturday (against the Metropolitan Riveters.)”
Tori Howran got the Whale’s scoring party started in the third period at the 3:47 mark.
“To come out on top against (Boston) in such a short season in this bubble definitely shows how hard we worked in the offseason together as a group,” Howran said.
Katelynn Russ buried the game-winner just over two minutes later with a shot through plenty of traffic from the blue line, and Alyssa Wohlfeiler added an insurance goal with 8:53 elapsed in the third.
The Whale established plenty of zone time late in the game with their forecheck.
“It’s a great win, really a character win for our team with the way they stuck with it,” Connecticut coach Colton Orr said.
“It’s just the players’ ability to regroup during the intermission. The players stuck with it.”
The Whale will be back at it today at 8:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Whitecaps, while the Pride have just one game left to try and get back in the playoff race against the Riveters at 6 p.m. Saturday.
—
Connecticut 4, Boston 1
Boston 1 0 0 — 1
Connecticut 0 0 4 — 4
First period- 1, BOS, Brand (Putigna, Fratkin), 18:59 (PP).
Third period- 2, CON, Howran (Vlasic), 3:47. 3, CON, Russ (Vlasic, Orlando), 6:07. 4, CON, Wohlfeiler (Vlasic), 8:53. 5, CON, Vlasic (Conway, Wohlfeiler), 12:36 (PP).
Shots- Boston, 35-27.
Saves- Hanson, BOS, 23. Ives, CON, 34.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.