PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton boys turned in a 5-0 victory over Seton Catholic, Friday, while the Cougar girls had a bit more difficult of a time but did manage to pull out a 3-2 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis.
Ryan O'Donnell, Reid LaValley and Haven Dragoon swept singles for the Northeastern Clinton boys, and the Knights scratched in both doubles.
Nick Palma had the strongest match for Seton Catholic in No. 1 singles, falling to O'Donnell, 6-0, 6-4.
The doubles tandems of Callie Racine and Brooke Mulverhill as well as Cameron Foley and Laci Roberts took points for the Cougars in the girls match.
Racine and Mulverhill grabbed momentum with a close 7-6 win in the first set that was decided by an 8-6 tiebreaker against Emma Nidasi and Sara Di Patrizio.
Maggie Sample took a point in No. 2 doubles for Northeastern Clinton, and Haley Murnane secured a tough-earned point at No. 1 singles in a three-set match against the Cougars' Bryn Sample.
Northeastern Clinton 5, Seton Catholic 0
Boys
No. 1- O'Connell (NCCS) def. Palma, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Farrington, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Nizel, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- NCCS wins by forfeit.
No. 2- NCCS wins by forfeit.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 3, Seton Catholic 2
No. 1- Murnane (SC) def. B. Sample, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. Hughes, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3- SC wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley/Roberts (NCCS) def. Spriggs/Beaudin, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Racine/Mulverhill (NCCS) def. Nidasi/Di Patrizo, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0.
PERU 5, SARANAC 0
PERU 3, SARANAC 2
SARANAC — The Nighthawk boys secured a 5-0 sweep, but some of the points were tough to earn.
Peru's Austin Davis topped Saranac's Hunter Provost, 6-3, 6-2, in No. 1 singles, and Jacob Bishop earned a 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 victory over Hunter Devins in No. 2 singles.
The rest of the points were won by forfeit.
For the girls, Emma Posada and Remi Beauharnois set the tone with a 6-0, 6-0, victory in No. 1 doubles to help the Nighthawks soar.
Jacklin Mitchell found a way to grab a point in No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles match was forfeited by the Chiefs.
Sydney Myers rallied to take the No. 1 singles point for Saranac, and Molly Lynch also won her match in the No. 3 singles slot.
"Sydney showed mental toughness to come from behind to win the match," Chiefs coach Thomas Montanaro said.
Boys
Peru 5, Saranac 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Provost, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Bishop (PCS) def. Devins, 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.
No. 3- Johnson (PCS) def. Clancy, forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Mero/Lederman (PCS) win by forfeit.
No. 2- Mitchell/Schaefer (PCS) win by forfeit.
Girls
Peru 3, Saranac 2
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Davis, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Parker, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3- Lynch (SCS) def. E. Beauharnois, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Posada/R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Carter/Paquette, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Bechard/Eagleson (PCS) win by forfiet.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — Nick Bula, Andrew Bula and John Cantwell won the three matches contested in singles to lead the Hornets.
Seth King and Izek Guay secured a point within one of their sets for the Bobcats.
Olivia Nowoseilski battled her way to a win in No. 1 singles against Northern Adirondack's Emily Brooks with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Rebecca Courson and Kasey Fuller both turned in victories for the Hornets as well.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- N. Bula (PHS) def. King, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. I. Guay, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Cantwell (PHS) def. K. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- PHS wins by forfeit.
No. 2- PHS wins by forfeit.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Nowoseilski (PHS) def. Brooks, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Courson (PHS) def. Lafave, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Fuller (PHS) def. Hart, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- PHS wins by forfeit.
No. 2- PHS wins by forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — Elipse Conroy notched a tight, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win for the Eagles over the Wildcats Elijah Yarosh in No. 1 singles.
Bode Curilla and Peter LaBarge (No. 1 doubles) took their match, and the other doubles was won by forfeit.
Oliver Higgens was victorious for Schroon Lake in No. 2 singles.
Anna Maisonville continued to remain undefeated for the Wildcats with a win at No. 1 singles, but Beekmantown took the remainder of the match points.
Hailey Williams found a way to a win in singles, and the tandems of Ella Repas and Abby Scott along with Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson won in No. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Conroy (BCS) def. Yarosh, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Higgens (SL) def. Brown, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3- Magiera (BCS) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- B. Curilla/LaBarge (BCS) def. Pratt/Gratto, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- L. Curlilla/Secore (BCS) win by forfeit.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. Brown, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Haneman, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3- Miller (BCS) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Repas/Scott (BCS) def. Gereau/Frasier, 6-0, 7-5.
No. 2- Provost/Hewson (BCS) def. Hayden/Prikryl, 6-3, 6-1.
LAKE PLACID 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
LAKE PLACID 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
LAKE PLACID — Tucker Jakobe and Tristan Spotts secured singles points for the Blue Bombers' boys, and Simon Thill and Reuben Bernstein took the No. 1 doubles match.
Zane Moussa had the best performance for the Patriots before losing, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
Reagan Levitt and Melanie Megliore found their ways to match points for the Lake Placid girls as did the dynamic duos of Dellice Chase and Dayna Bearce (No. 1 doubles) as well as Elsie Fitzsimons and Avery Kidder (No. 2 doubles).
Megliore's victory was the toughest of them all, but she was able to defeat AuSable Valley's Maggie Meyer, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Jakobe (LP) def. Moussa, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Croghan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Lake Placid wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Thill/Bernstein (LP) def. MacDougal/Dort, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Lake Placid wins by forfeit.
Girls
Lake Placid 4, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Levitt (LP) def. Jared, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Megliore (LP) def. Meyer, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
No. 3- AuSable Valley wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Chase/Bearce (LP) def. Peterson/Matteau, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Fitzsimmons/Kidder (LP) def. Brandt/Lewallen, 6-3, 6-3.
