Comeback Cards rally to sweep New Paltz

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team survived on Friday.
The Cardinals (6-12, 5-9) scratched and clawed their way to a SUNYAC doubleheader sweep of New Paltz (9-11, 5-11) at Chip Cummings Field, winning 5-4 in 11 innings and 4-3.
Plattsburgh State stayed alive in the conference tournament chase, but will need to win both games at Oswego (19-3, 12-2) on Sunday in its final regular season games.
“Anytime you win two conference games, it's a good day,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “We had our backs against the wall, and the guys played great.
“Our guys have to work so hard and were gutsy today. I was proud of their effort and we still have a slim hope at making the playoffs. It was our Senior Day and we had a lot of players contribute.”
In the opener, Plattsburgh State won the game in the bottom of the 11th when it loaded the bases, setting the stage for Jacob Hutton's game-winning hit to right field.
The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead through six innings behind the pitching of Matt Triola. But the Hawks rallied for three runs in the eighth with Matt McGee's two-run single giving New Paltz a 4-2 edge.
Plattsburgh State drew to within one in the home half of the inning when Steve Messerschmitt singled to drive in Stephen Bryant and they forced extra innings in the ninth when Erik Matz singled in Cody Peryea.
Messerchmitt finished with three hits and two RBI, while Andrew Veit added two hits and a RBI.
Triola went seven innings in his final home start as a Cardinal and Veit tossed the final four innings to get the win.
“Matt Triola gave us everything he had and Andrew Veit came in and was awesome,” Doorey said.
“The guys could have rolled over when New Paltz scored three in the eighth. But didn't and they battled back.”
In the seven-inning nightcap, New Paltz scored three runs in the first and appeared headed for a win behind the pitching of Bobby Ramsey.
The Hawks also threatened in the sixth, but Plattsburgh State center fielder Matz threw a runner out at the plate to keep it 3-0.
“That turned out to be a huge play for us,” Doorey said.
The game took a turn in Plattsburgh State's favor in the home half of the sixth.
Ramsey walked the first two batters and the Hawks went to their bullpen to try and hang on to the lead. It didn't work for them, however.
Another walk loaded the bases before Peryea drove in one run with a fielder's choice and Hutton delivered a RBI single to make it a 3-2 game.
Then, with two out and two strikes, Bryant lined a single to right to drive in the tying and winning runs. Bryant fouled off a few pitches before getting his clutch hit.
“Who else but Stephen Bryant to come through for us,” Doorey said. “Bryant had an unbelievable at-bat.”
Bryant was three-for-three with two RBI in the contest.
Peter Gregory pitched 5.1 scoreless inning in relief to get the victory and Veit tossed the seventh to get the save to go along with his win in the opener.
“I was really happy for Peter Gregory,” Doorey said. “He kept us in the game. And Andrew Veit was great in both games.”
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 5, New Paltz 4, 11 inn.
New Paltz 100 000 030 00 — 4 10 2
Plattsburgh State 010 100 011 01 — 5 10 0
Amoroso, Moeller (8) and J. Harvey. Triola, Veit (8) and Hutton. WP- Veit. LP- Moeller. 2B- Ortiz (NP), Boccarossa (NP), Messerschitt (PSU). 3B- Gerahty (NP).
—
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 4, New Paltz 3
New Paltz 300 000 0 — 3 9 0
Plattsburgh State 000 000 x — 4 9 1
Ramsey, Moeller (6), Polestino (6), Trink (6) and J. Harvey. Blazak, Gregory (1), Veit (7) and Hutton. WP- Gregory. LP- Polestino. Sv- Veit. 2B- N. Harvey (NP).
