Column: MLB entering dangerous territory, many share the blame

Blame who you want, but Major League Baseball is in a dark place right now.
It's sickening for America's Pastime.
In a world pitted against a global pandemic, baseball is airing its dirty laundry out for all to see as MLB owners and the MLB Players Association go back and forth with non-starter negotiations.
This is not the time for both sides to see who blinks first.
As other major sports are moving forward, baseball is stuck in the mud.
Less than a week ago, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said there was a 100% chance of a baseball season.
Now, Manfred is not so sure.
"I'm not confident (we can play)," he said in an ESPN interview. "I think there's a real risk, and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue. It's just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans."
The original reason for this baseball stoppage was due to health concerns, but the only reason baseball isn't ramping up for an abbreviated 2020 season now is because of money.
Talk about a bad optic that makes MLB look tone-deaf to what is going on around the world.
So how did we get here?
Spring training stopped because of the pandemic on March 12. MLB owners and MLBPA reached an agreement March 26 on how to revise the current labor deal to work with the COVID-19 era.
Since then, MLB claims teams can't afford to play without fans and pay prorated salaries called for in the March deal, and players persist they want to be paid in full for however many games they play this season.
The March 26 agreement may as well be called a disagreement because the MLB owners and MLBPA literally can't agree upon an already-established agreement.
This has led to a crisis.
MLB has offered three different proposals to the players, and all have been shot down.
Why?
Because each offer is nothing more than a different shade of lipstick on a pig.
Here are the offers:
— May 26: 82 games with a sliding salary scale (33% of full season salary)
— June 8: 76 games at 75% prorated pay (35% of full season salary)
— June 12: 72 games at 80% prorated pay (36% of full season salary)
MLBPA has offered different proposals, and each one of those proposals has had one factor that has never been met by MLB owners — prorated pay.
The players have made it clear that as long as they are not paid in full for the games they play, they are not playing.
Whether or not you want to say the players asking for full pay when millions of Americans are collecting unemployment is a bad look certainly is an arguable point, but the issue is the players are going off the March agreement.
So here we are now with negotiations dead and Manfred with a chance to unilaterally schedule a season anywhere from 48 to 54 games, but there's even a problem with that now.
If and when Manfred schedules a season, as the March agreement allows, MLBPA is expected to file a grievance saying MLB did not make the best efforts to play as many games as possible.
In a certain sense, this tactic could be seen as a bit of dirty pool, but let's be honest. This entire situation is dirty pool at this point.
After MLB received word of this pending grievance, it sent the MLBPA a letter Monday informing the union it will not schedule any games unless they agree to not file the grievance.
With this dark cloud hanging over baseball, Manfred is now hesitant to get a season going, and it's hard to blame him.
Manfred is hired by the 30 MLB ownership groups to make them the most money possible.
Of course he is hesitant to start a season.
Does Manfred really want to anger his employers?
If he sets the schedule and the grievance is filed, owners will not be too happy with Manfred as they are forced to open up their books and the league could end up being forced to pay billions in back pay.
Manfred has his hands tied.
In his defense, when he said there was a 100% chance of a season, there was no talk of a grievance being thrown around.
Regardless, MLB potentially combating the threat of a grievance about not playing as many games as possible by threatening to play no games at all is certainly questionable.
As the famous line in the movie "Dodgeball" goes, "It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em."
As we move on in the summer, the biggest loss gets pinned on the fans.
Whether you side with the owners or players or you are just mad at MLB as a whole, you're not wrong.
At the end of the day, there's no baseball being played right now when there could have been.
MLB needs a savior to bring it out of this hole it has dug.
Who that savior may be is what we are all waiting to see.
The clock is ticking for baseball to save itself.
