CLINTONVILLE — Peru came away with a 3-2 victory over AuSable Valley, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Patriots showed a lot of heart and grit after falling behind 2-0 to force a fifth and final set, but the Nighthawks prevailed.
Rachel Madore notched a triple-double in the victory thanks to 16 points, 11 aces and 24 assists for Peru, which won the final set 25-19.
Payton Seymour put up a near triple-double of her own for the Nighthawks with 22 points, 10 digs, nine aces and seven kills.
Alyssa Bartholomew piled up an additional 11 digs for Peru, while Mallory Martin tallied 12 kills.
The Nighthawks won the second set, 25-14, and looked to be in full control, but AuSable Valley flipped the script with a dominating 25-12 third-set victory followed by a 25-17 win in the fourth.
Isabella Joy finished with 19 points, 12 aces and 10 digs in a great performance for the Patriots to go along with a nice stat line from Lexie Prins, which featured 11 points, four aces, eight kills and 10 digs.
AuSable Valley also got contributions from Makayla Rock who totaled 22 assists, Bela Perez who notched 18 digs and Abby Sawyer who tallied 10 points, nine kills and nine digs.
—
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 2
25-22, 25-14, 12-25, 17-25, 25-19
PCS- Bartholomew 5 points, 1 ace, 2 assists, 11 digs; Brunell 6 points 1 ace, 6 digs; Clary 7 points, 8 digs; Finn 2 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs; LaValley 1 point, 2 kills, 1 dig; Lyon 1 dig; Madore 16 points, 11 aces, 3 kills, 24 assists, 6 digs; Martin 1 point, 1 ace, 12 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Martin 1 point, 1 ace, 12 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Robinson 2 kills; Seymour 22 points, 9 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs.
AVCS- Douglas 3 Points, 3 Kills, 2 Assists; Joy 19 Points, 12 Aces, 5 Kills, 1 Assist, 10 Digs, 1 Block; Perez 18 Digs; Pridell 2 Points, 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 2 Digs; Prins 11 Points, 4 Aces, 8 Kills, 1 Assist, 10 Digs, 1 Block; Rock 8 Points, 2 Aces, 1 Kill, 22 Assists, 4 Digs; Sawyer 10 Points, 3 Aces, 9 Kills, 9 Digs; Tedford 3 Digs; Tromblee 6 Points, 2 Aces, 5 Digs.
LAKE PLACID 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers and Cougars went back and forth in this one, literally.
Lake Placid won the first and third sets, and Northeastern Clinton took the second and fourth.
But the Blue Bombers prevailed in the clutch and took the fifth set, 25-14.
Grace Crawford put up a monster line for Lake Placid with 22 points, 14 aces, 17 digs and eight kills to go along with Dylan Bashaw's 11 assists, nine kills, eight points, seven aces and seven digs.
Aubrey Hayes added 14 points and nine assists for the winners to go along with 10 kills by Julia Crawford and eight points and seven digs from Karis Hudson.
Blue Bombers coach Sandy Huber said she could not be more proud of her team and the fight they showed every single point.
"Grace Crawford, Julia Crawford and Dylan Bashaw all hit really well," Huber said. "NCCS got a lot of those hits up that we hoped would be kills. Their defense was incredible, and they never gave up on plays, especially Camryn Foley and Sadie Dumas.
"Aubrey Hayes showed a lot of improvement in her second match as a varsity setter, and Julia played really well in her varsity debut. Karis Hudson and Izzy Armstrong were very consistent all-around, and Karis and Grace read the ball well on defense."
Sadie Dumas had a balanced line for Northeastern Clinton with eight kills, four aces and four digs, while Camryn Foley chipped in 10 digs and Morgan Monette dished out nine assists.
Mackenzie Gardner also contributed seven kills to pace the Cougars.
—
Lake Placid 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14
NCCS- Morgan Monette: 1 Ace, 9 Assists, 3 Digs; Kenadie McComb: 1 Kill, 3 Assists; Kenzie Gardner: 1 Ace, 7 Kills, 2 Assists, 2 Blocks; Lauryn Munson: 4 Kills, 2 Digs; Camryn Foley: 3 Aces, 2 Assists, 10 Digs; Brooke Basmajian: 2 Kills; Keragan Oliver: 3 Aces, 1 Kill; Sadie Dumas: 4 Aces, 8 Kills , 4 Digs.
LP- Hudson, 8 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs, 4 assists; Megliore, 3 points, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 assist; Grace Crawford, 22 points, 14 aces, 8 kills, 17 digs, 1 block, 1 assist; Hayes, 14 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs, 9 assists; Bashaw, 8 points, 7 aces, 9 kills, 7 digs, 11 assists; Armstrong, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 assists; Levenson, 1 dig; Gavin, 1 point, 1 ace; Julia Crawford, 2 points, 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 assist.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Eagles came away with a three-set sweep with two 25-17 victories in the first two sets before they really took it to the Bobcats with a 25-12 victory in the final frame.
The victory kept Beekmantown undefeated early on in the season.
Elyse Hogan came away with 13 digs, five points and five kills for Northern Adirondack, and Chelsea Tanzer facilitated well for the Bobcats with nine assists.
Morgan Lawrence chipped in eight kills for Northern Adirondack, and Allie Barber notched six digs.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-17, 25-17, 25-12
BCS- No statistics reported to the Press-Republican.
NAC- Elyse Hogan- 5 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 13 digs; Chelsey Guay- 1 point, 1 ace, 3 assists, 1 dig; Emma Dominic- 1 point; Rhylee Poupore- 1 dig; Hailie Porter- 1 dig; Allie Barber- 1 point, 1 kill, 6 digs; Mackenzie Lawrence- 5 points, 1 dig; Elyssa Desotelle- 4 points, 1 kill, 1 assist; Morgan Lawrence- 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Chelsea Tanzer- 5 points, 2 aces, 9 assists, 4 digs.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Tied 1-all after two sets, the Hornets grabbed the crucial third set with a tight 25-23 victory before coming away with the win after a 25-19 triumph in the fourth set.
The Red Storm looked to have things going on the right path after a 25-22 victory in the second frame.
Saranac Lake's Anica Null finished with a team-high nine points, while Alison Hewitt had the team lead in digs with eight.
Alyssa LaPierre managed to come away with seven points and six digs for the Red Storm, and Madison Clark (5 points, 4 digs) and Kelsey Leeret (5 points, 5 digs) helped their team's cause.
—
Plattsburgh High 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
PHS- No statistics reported to Press-Republican.
SLCS- Null 1 kill, 2 aces, 9 points; Michael 1 kill, 1 ace, 4 points, 2 assists, S. Leeret 1 dig, 1 points, 5 assists; LaPierre 1 kill, 2 aces, 6 digs, 7 points, 2 aces; Sanford 4 points, 1 block, 6 points; Hewitt 8 digs, 1 assist; Whitson 1 kill, 4 digs, 4 points, 2 assists; Burcume 5 points; Hurteau 6 digs; Johnson 1 kill; K. Leeret 3 kills, 5 digs, 5 points, 2 assists; Clark 2 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 5 points.
