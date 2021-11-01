Clinton's VanBuren finishes first at Region III Championship

CANANDAIGUA — Clinton Community College's Logan VanBuren has turned on the jets of late.
His latest race was no different as he clocked in with a time of 28:09.5 to finish first at the NJCAA Region III Cross Country Championships held at Finger Lakes Community College on Saturday.
Last weekend, he won the Mountain Valley Conference Championship race.
The Cougars took fourth as a team with 114 points, finishing behind Broome (25), Hudson Valley (58) and Finger Lakes (96).
Phil Lynch was the next top finisher for Clinton, turning in a time of 32:09.7 for 20th place.
Iziah Jock (24, 33:17.2), Landon Peters (37, 35:09.6), Tyler LaClair (55, 39:18.1) and Myles Mitchell (57, 39:52.2) rounded out the Cougar lineup.
—
Team Results
1 Broome Community College 25; 2 Hudson Valley Community College 58; 3 Finger Lakes Community College 96; 4 Clinton Community College 114; 5 Corning Community College 114; 6 Erie Community College 147; 7 Onondaga Community College 171; 8 Mohawk Valley Community College 188; Herkimer College Inc; Jamestown Community College Inc; Jefferson Community College Inc; Tompkins Cortland Community College Inc.
Clinton runners
1 Logan Van Buren, 28:09.5; 20 Phil Lynch, 32:09.7; 24 Iziah Jock, 33:17.2; 37 Landon Peters, 35:09.6; 55 Tyler LaClair, 39:18.1; 57 Myles Mitchell, 39:52.2.
