Clinton men's cross country team makes history

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College men's cross country team finished fifth at the Plattsburgh State Season Opener with a total of 139 points.
The Cougars were led by Logan VanBuren who finished eighth overall with a time of 16:42.1.
He was followed by Phil Lynch who finished 38th in a time of 18:49.0.
Iziah Jock (20:38.3) was 52nd, Landon Peters (23:02.2) 59th, Tyler LaClair (23:53.1) 63rd and rounding out the team was Myles Mitchell (28:57.0) in 65th.
The Cougars were the only junior college team in the field.
It was also the first time that they have fielded a scoring team with their six runners.
Next up on the Cougars' schedule will be the Plattsburgh State 39th annual Cardinal Classic on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by the Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational at St. Lawrence, Sept. 25.
