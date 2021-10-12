Clinton cross country having successful season

CAZENOVIA — The Clinton Community College men's cross country team continues to have great success.
At the 12th annual Cazenovia Cross Country Invitational, Logan VanBuren led the way for the Cougars.
He finished first on the muddy and hilly 8-kilometer course in a time of 28:32.8.
He blew away the field as the second-place finisher was 1:12 behind VanBuren.
Clinton placed fifth in the 12-team meet and was propelled by Phil Lynch who came in 12th followed by Iziah Jock (20), Tyler LaClair (46), Landon Peters (51) and Myles Mitchell (59).
Earlier in the season, the Cougars placed second out of four teams in the Plattsburgh State Cardinal Classic.
VanBuren, who placed fifth overall with a time of 20:42.1 on the 6-kilometer course, was followed by Lynch who was 10th in a time of 22:51.9.
Rounding out the Cougar scorers were Jock in 13th in a time of 24:22.5. Peters placed 18th at 27.49.9, and LaClair was 20th in a time of 28:01.5.
