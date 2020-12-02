PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College women’s soccer team had a less than ideal start to its 2010 season.
The Cougars lost their first game, and a lot was left to be determined as to how the remainder of the year would look.
But the future was bright for Clinton.
Following the 0-1 start, the Cougars rattled off wins in 19 of their next 20 games, and the last victory was the most special of them all.
On Nov. 7, 2010, at Prince George Community College in Largo, Maryland, Clinton defeated Genesee Community College, 3-2, and secured the first National Junior College Athletic Association Division III championship in program history.
“They were all on the same page, they all liked each other and they all pushed each other on a daily basis,” said Donna Dixon-Vosh, the head coach of the 2010 Cougars.
“They pushed each other in a very positive way. They did what they were asked to do. Everyone stepped up, and we did something special.”
‘THAT TEAM WAS SPECIAL'
Kim Dragoon scored two goals, and Shauni Trombly found the back of the net once to help the women’s soccer team secure its first title in program history as well as the first national championship in the history of Clinton.
“We were a bit nervous going in, but we were also prepared,” Dragoon said. “That made us relaxed. Clinton Community College had never made it that far in the playoffs, and our adrenaline really helped us. We stayed composed and accomplished what we set out to do.”
Kelley Lucia accounted for 14 saves in the Cougar nets and anchored a Clinton defense that was faced with an early offensive onslaught from Genesee.
Lucia and the Cougars held their own, however, and the close-knit Clinton squad accomplished its top goal.
“I have been on a lot of teams through high school and college, and that team was like family,” Lucia said.
“We all were local girls who just clicked. I still am really good friends with a bunch of those girls to this day. We were driven. We stuck with each other. It’s my favorite team to this day. Regardless of if we won or not, that team was special.”
THE BEGINNING
The great memories the members of the championship Cougars carry to this day certainly were not ones any of them could have imagined when the season began.
Clinton owned a 2-2 record after four games, following a 2-0 loss to Herkimer in its fourth game in early September.
Early on, Dixon-Vosh and her assistant coach Melanie Defayette tried to install a different type of defensive structure than the Cougars had implemented in past years.
“We tried to install this new defense with the kids we had, and it started out awful,” Defayette said with a laugh. “We then decided to go back to the defense of old, and we just started clicking.”
Both Dixon-Vosh and Defayette knew from the start their team had talent. The key was channeling the individual players’ skillsets into one cohesive unit.
“We pushed each other to think further as coaches,” Defayette said. “We were both athletes in the past, and we know how to get the best out of the kids.
“The interesting thing was how we could push each other and question each other as coaches. We got the best out of each other as coaches.”
So after a few early-season adjustments, Clinton was off and rolling.
“We lost early in the season, and then it was like the players were saying, ‘Hold on coaches, we are going places,’” Dixon-Vosh said.
“We knew we had something special at the beginning. Just watching them in the preseason and the way they were getting along and working their butts off, we knew we had something.”
HEADED TO NATIONALS
The Cougars clinched a berth in the NJCAA Division III tournament following a 1-0 triumph over Finger Lakes Community College.
The 17-player team, made of all but two locals, was on its way to Largo looking to continue making history.
“The fact our team was mostly local made it even more special because it spoke volumes of North Country soccer and also of the local players we had leading up to 2010,” Dixon-Vosh said.
“It took us awhile to build the program, but we started to attract the local standouts as time went on. People wanted to come to Clinton and not go away because they knew what type of program we had.”
A BIT OF A DELAY
With a regional title already obtained, the Cougars shifted their focus to the eight-team, double-elimination tournament they now were faced with.
Things started off less than ideal as the Clinton team made the nine-hour bus ride down to Maryland only to show up for a day of practice at a soaked field.
“When you think of going to nationals, you think of pristine conditions,” Dixon-Vosh said. “This field was not that, but we made it work and then had an even more adventurous time later that day.”
After the practice, the Cougars headed to their hotel to get ready for a banquet designed to honor all the teams that reached the national tournament.
But as luck would have it, or in this case not have it, almost none of Clinton’s hotel rooms were ready.
“All the girls got ready in three rooms,” Dixon-Vosh said as she struggled to hold back laughter. “The coaches got ready in the bathrooms, and honestly, it was pretty hilarious.”
If things could not get more difficult, the Cougars showed up to the banquet, and food was already running out.
“We get there and have to stand at a line for the buffet,” Dixon-Vosh said. “They had these fruit baskets off to the side, and the girls were munching on those until we could get food at this pasta buffet they had set up. They ended up running out of food, so we went to our tables at the banquet and they end up bringing us bread.”
While frustrating, Dixon-Vosh stressed how the banquet memory is something everyone still laughs about.
The bond the team had as a whole helped make what could have been an annoying situation into a laughing moment.
“Something special about that team was we were all so close,” said Katie McIntosh-Lee, who was the team’s sweeper. “I can remember the team dinners we had and all the fun times off the field. We knew how to have fun, and we knew how to compete.”
STARTING THE TOURNAMENT
The competitive nature was on full display as Clinton made its national tournament debut with a 2-0 victory against Rochester (Minn.) Community and Technical College.
Dragoon scored two goals, and Lucia registered a shutout in the quarterfinal win.
“We soaked up every moment of nationals because we knew it was going to be something special,” Defayette said.
“We just knew this was a different group of kids. There was something about them. Everyone just blended, and nobody was a total star. They all just came together.”
The group rallied together in the semifinals to take down North Lake College of Texas, 4-1.
Dragoon netted two more goals in this win, and Chelsea LaRose and Jade Sayward both chipped in with a goal apiece to boost the Cougar offense.
While excited, Clinton knew its mission was not over and one more win was needed to claim the ultimate prize.
“In that championship game, we went in playing like it was any other game,” McIntosh-Lee said. “We did not go in thinking anything more than that. That helped us because we were taking that calm approach. It was not until after the game we realized how special the game was.”
CHAMPIONSHIP SCORING
At the beginning of the championship between the Cougars and Genesee, Clinton took a bit to start clicking.
“Both teams were nervous to start,” Dixon-Vosh said. “It was sloppy. They then started coming at us. We had to weather the storm.”
After a frantic start, Dragoon helped turn the tide when she received a pass from LaRose at the top of the 18-yard box and let it ride into the net to give Clinton a 1-0 advantage with 22:26 elapsed in the first half.
“Once we scored, we started playing the ball to feet and making smart decisions,” Dixon-Vosh said. “We were moving the ball forward and possessing the ball.”
Trombly upped the Cougar lead to 2-0 off an assist from Jacqueline Bowen just under eight minutes later.
Jessie Jaszko grabbed back some momentum for Genesee when she buried a penalty kick after Clinton was called for a handball in the box with less than three minutes remaining before half.
The score remained 2-1 for much of the second half until Dragoon received a ball from Codia Holland and ripped a shot into goal at the 30:29 mark.
The two-goal cushion did not last long, though, thanks to Genesee’s Ali Cashmore scoring a bit over three minutes after Dragoon’s second marker.
“I just remember the weather being so terrible, and one of the goals slipped through my hands because of how muddy it was,” Lucia said. “I knew we still had the lead, though, and all I was focused on from there was coming up with the saves my team needed.”
LOCKING DOWN ON DEFENSE
Following Genesee’s second goal, Clinton did all it could to prevent an equalizer for the final 11:19.
“It was the longest 11 minutes of my life,” Dixon-Vosh said.
The Cougars pulled everyone back for the final stretch on defense. The team concentrated on keeping Genesee to the outside and not letting any chances generate in the middle of the field.
Tick, tick, tick.
The clock kept winding down, and Clinton was closing in on a title.
“We did not want to say it out loud, but Donna and I were both thinking down the stretch, ‘Are we going to win this game?’” Defayette said. “We looked at each other a lot on the sidelines but did not say anything. We did not want to jinx it.”
With three minutes remaining, the Cougars went all out on defense.
“It was intense,” Dixon-Vosh said. “They were sending everyone and every ball into the box. Our defensive strategy was to not let them serve it. It was like we had 30 players out there. We were not going to let them serve it, and we were swarming the ball.”
THE FINAL MOMENT
The clock continued to show less and less time, and Clinton still had its lead.
All the Cougars’ hard work was about to pay off.
“We were all really close on and off the field,” Dragoon said. “Everyone played well together. We just played well and worked hard for each other. That’s what drove us all the way to the end.”
With one final clear after a relentless attack from Genesee, the clock struck zero, and Clinton was the champion.
All the Cougars joined together for a title celebration few expected when the season began.
“It was just one of those things where you are watching things in slow motion,” Dixon-Vosh said. “Thirty seconds felt like an hour. All of a sudden, the buzzer goes off and the girls go crazy. Mel and I are hugging. The girls then all came over and body slam us.
“It took us a minute, but after a lot of screaming, hugging and happy crying, we realized we were champions.”
