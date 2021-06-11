Class D softball quarterfinals kick off

CROWN POINT — Winning pitcher Kaitlin Ross accounted for a triple and two singles at the plate Friday to help power Crown Point to a 20-8 victory over Keene in the Section VII Class D softball quarterfinals.
Makenna Munson added a single and double for the Panthers, who scored runs in every inning. Crown Point, which finished with 11 hits, tallied six runs in the fifth.
Haylie Buysse led the way for Keene with three hits and Megan Quinn was next with two.
—
Crown Point 20, Keene 8
Keene 312 000 2 — 8 6 9
Crown Point 425 261 x — 20 11 4
Johnson and Harmer. Ross and Munson. WP- Ross. LP- Johnson. 3B- McIntosh (CPCS), Munson (CPCS). 3B- Ross (CPCS).
BOQUET VALLEY 23
CHAZY 4
WESTPORT — Brianna Cornwright and Abbey Schwoebel led a 21-hit offense with three hits each as the Griffins rolled to a win.
Boquet Valley broke open the game early with seven runs in the second inning and nine more in the third.
Abby Monty, Anna Burdo, Skylar Bisselle, Elizabeth Hickey and Madison Kirkby all chipped in with two apiece.
Winning pitcher Burdo (3) and reliever Schwoebel (6) combined for nine strikeouts and five hits allowed.
Emma Smith and Katana Coon, who played a solid defensive game at shortstop, paced Chazy with two hits each.
—
Boquet Valley 23, Chazy 4
Chazy 030 010 0 — 4 6 3
Boquet Valley 179 024 x — 23 21 3
Lizardi, Smith (3), Demers (6) and Demers, Smith (6). Burdo, Schwoebel (4) and Denton, Burdo (4). WP- Burdo. LP- Lizardi. 2B- Lizardi (CCRS), Cornwright (BV), Burdo (BV) 2. 3B- Monty (BV).
(Editor's note: No information was received from the other two Class D quarterfinals: Moriah at Johnsburg/Minerva and Willsboro at Schroon Lake/Bolton.)
CVAC
SARANAC 23
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC — Payton Couture led the way with four hits and the Chiefs got the early jump on the Cougars with 13 runs in the first inning.
McKenna Macomber added three hits, while Skyler Staley, Allison Garman, Tori Wells and winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty all added two apiece.
The Cougars managed just three hits off the combination pitching of Aislyn and Hailee Liberty.
“I felt we played better defense than yesterday and found gaps with the balls we hit,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said.
—
Saranac 23, NCCS 0
NCCS 000 00 — 0 3 5
Saranac (13)30 7x — 23 16 1
McComb and Bresnahan. A. Liberty, H. Liberty (4) and Benjamin. WP- A. Liberty. LP- McComb. 2B- Staley (SCS) 2, Couture (SCS), Wells (SCS). Macomber (SCS).
