PLATTSBURGH — The top two seeds made it through to the finals Tuesday in the Section VII Class D boys soccer semifinals.
Second-seeded Willsboro held on for a 2-1 decision over third-seeded Crown Point, and top-seeded Chazy had a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
The Eagles and Warriors will battle for the Class D crown on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Beekmantown.
WILLSBORO 2
CROWN POINT 1
WILLSBORO — Justin Joslyn's goal at 16:28 of the second half broke a 1-all tie and gave the Warriors their victory.
Hunter Meachem put Willsboro on the board with 9:37 gone in the opening half before Noah Spaulding answered for the Panthers shortly after at the 13:00 mark.
Logan Jaquish finished with four saves in the Willsboro nets, and Joe Tompkins made seven stops for Crown Point.
“We did what we had to do to get by this semifinal match, relying on some grit and some people stepping up when needed,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “We were down to just 11 players for the contest and played with 10 players due to injury for 15 minutes in the second half.
“Crown Point carried the play and applied the pressure in the first half with the wind at their back. We were fortunate to go into the half tied at 1. With the wind at our back in the second half, I thought we carried play and had the better of the chances.
“We were forced to play with 10 players when our sweeper Harvey Merrill was injured. Everyone stepped up during that span, with Logan Jaquish making a key save on a penalty kick and Avery Lee and Justin Joslyn linking up for the game-winning goal.”
—
Willsboro 2, Crown Point 1
Crown Point 1 0 — 1
Willsboro 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, WICS, Meachem (C. Leibeck), 9:37. 2, CPCS, Spaulding (Potter), 13:00.
Second half- 3, WICS, Joslyn (Lee), 16:28.
Shots- Willsboro, 9-6.
Saves- Tompkins, CPCS, 7. Jaquish, WICS, 4.
CHAZY 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles scored all three of their goals in the first half.
Chase Clukey tallied his first goal of the season at 22:17 to give Chazy the lead for good.
Then, in the final eight minutes of the first half, goals by Dale Gonyo and Dylan McAfee provided the Eagles with a three-goal edge.
The shutout in net went to Zane Stevens, who finished with three saves.
Wyatt Carniglia and Owen Gillings combined for eight saves in the Schroon Lake/Newcomb nets.
“Tonight was a very difficult night for both teams to play in, but I thought we played well despite the weather,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Schroon Lake/Newcomb played tough for all 80 minutes.
“We got two high-quality goals by Chase Clukey and Dylan McAfee in the first half that really gave us some breathing room going into the last 40 minutes. I was very proud of our team's performance tonight, and we look forward to Saturday.”
—
Chazy 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
SL/N 0 0 — 0
Chazy 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, Clukey (LaBarge), 22:17. 2, CCRS, Gonyo, 32:24. 3, CCRS, McAfee (Moser), 36:04.
Shots- Chazy, 11-3.
Saves- Carniglia (5), Gillings (3), SL/N, 8. Stevens, CCRS, 3.
