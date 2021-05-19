Chazy uses quick start to top Crown Point

CHAZY — Chazy jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and then held off Crown Point for an 11-6 victory in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.
Chazy starter Traygan Coon and reliever Chase Clukey, who picked up the win, combined for 11 strikeouts. The Panthers' Noah Spaulding allowed two runs from the third inning on and fanned seven.
Connor McCarthy paced the Eagles (3-2, 3-1) offensively with three hits, while Dale Gonyo, Riley Hansen and Coon added two apiece. Gonyo and Hansen rapped doubles as Chazy totaled 12 hits in all.
Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods and Evan Carey all had two hits apiece for Crown Point, which finished with eight hits.
“We got off to a great start over the first two innings, taking a 9-0 lead,” Chazy coach Brian Norcross said. “Crown Point battled back to make the final 11-6 and fought hard to the end. Credit to Randy Pertak and his kids for battling until the final out.
“We were led by Gonyo, Hansen, McCarthy and Coon who combined for nine hits and nine runs scored. Gonyo played a strong game in center field.”
Chazy 11, Crown Point 6
Crown Point 003 003 0 — 6 8 3
Chazy 452 000 x — 11 12 3
T. Woods, Spaulding (2) and T. Carey. Coon, Clukey (4) and Clukey, Hansen (3). WP- Clukey. LP- Woods. 2B- Gonyo (CCRS), Hansen (CCRS). 3B- T. Carey (CPCS).
