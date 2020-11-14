Chazy tops Moriah to secure Valley Region title

CHAZY — It was not the final four like the Chazy girls hoped to be playing at this season, but the Eagles still made the most of the championship opportunity they had in 2020.
With no state tournament or sectionals this year, No. 1 Chazy found itself facing No. 2 Moriah, Saturday, in the Valley Region title game of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
Led by two goals from Celine Juneau and one tally apiece by Olivia McLennan and Ava McAuliffe, the Eagles registered a 4-1 victory against the Vikings to take home a championship unlike any other.
"They had to play with more heart and pride this year than ever before," Chazy coach Sam Signor said. "We were not stepping on the field to play for a state championship this year, which had been everyone's goal since the beginning of last year.
"The girls stepped on the field this year just wanting to play. The girls fought through a lot this year and poured everything they had toward this game."
The Eagles had a few great chances to find the back of the net early and finally broke through when Juneau put home a rebound from a shot off Catherine Langlois' foot that clanged off the post.
Juneau was right there for the perfect opportunity with 26:09 to go in the first half.
"That really gave our team a confidence boost," Juneau said. "After we got that first goal, that gave our team a lot of confidence, and we knew we were not going to let up. It really motivated us to keep trying to score."
The confidence Juneau spoke of was fully displayed in the second half as Chazy upped its advantage from one goal to four before the the midway mark of the final 40 minutes.
"I enjoyed this game so much," Juneau said. "I was so glad I was able to step on the field one more time with my favorite teammates, and I think we did a great job and definitely ended the season the way we wanted to."
McAuliffe dribbled a ball into the 18-yard box with her right foot before switching to her left and scoring a bit over a minute after halftime.
Juneau then buried her second of the match with 29:59 remaining before McLennan ripped one from 25 yards out and into the net as 21:31 showed on the clock.
"That is kind of my go-to-goal and how I score a lot of the times this year," McLennan said. "It feels so good. Being my last game as a senior, I really wanted to score that goal, and I worked 10 times harder for it."
The senior's tally was the product of an Eagles squad playing relaxed and composed throughout the second half.
"We really just calmed down and found our positions there," McLennan said. "We had been working with a different formation, but we went back to our other formation in this game. The mask break was a nice time for us to regroup and correct some things. After the first mask break, we came to the ball much better and were talking a lot more."
Mikenna Valentine prevented the shutout for Moriah when she scored off an assist from Reagan Garrison with a tough-angle shot with 7:35 left.
Other than that tally, Chazy keepers Samantha Gonyo and Annika Lizardi both made two saves to support the Eagles' defense, which featured Mackenzie Chapman as one of its anchors.
"The defenders being on their marks and where Valentine was specifically was important," Chapman said. "We knew she was a weapon for them. This team has worked so hard. We had so much talent, and this was so fun to win today."
Hannah Gaddor recorded nine saves for the Vikings, which included a couple sparkling denials on some quality chances by Chazy.
"It was really important for us today to also see how Moriah was going to play," Signor said. "All week long, we made sure we were not thinking about prior results from this year. I think Moriah was working well together and not making anything easy. Once we figured out how they were going to play, we settled in, and things became a bit more manageable."
Chazy 4, Moriah 1
Moriah 0 1 — 1
Chazy 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau (Langlois), 26:09.
Second half- 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Langlois), 38:52. 3, CCRS, Juneau (McLennan), 29:59. 4, CCRS, McLennan (McAuliffe), 21:31.
Shots on target- Chazy 13, Moriah 5
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 9. Gonyo (2), Lizardi (2), CCRS, 4.
