Chazy softball takes close contest against Boquet Valley, 10-9

CHAZY — In a tough battle played in very adverse weather conditions, Chazy ended up edging out Boquet Valley, 10-9 in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball, Wednesday.
The Griffins jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, but the Eagles responded in the bottom of the third with five runs to tie it up.
“This was a very hard fought game by both teams; Boquet Valley is a very disciplined and well-coached softball team,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “I am very proud of my Chazy team for digging in and never giving up.”
The Eagles took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to make it 8-5 before the Griffins immediately responded, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to give them a one-run advantage.
After a strong pitching performance by Chazy's Sam Gonyo, Kennedy Columbus entered the game in the seventh inning and held Boquet Valley scoreless.
In the bottom of the seventh, Gonyo hit a double, and scored on a Columbus double to outfield.
Jenna Collins then managed to hit a hard ground ball to right field, bringing in Columbus for the game winning run.
Madison Kirkby led the Griffin offense in their defeat, recording two hits, including a double, while Abbey Schwoebel had five strikeouts in the circle for Boquet.
—
Chazy 10, Boquet Valley 9
BVCS 140 004 0 — 9 6 0
CCRS 005 030 2 — 10 12 1
Schwoebel and Denton. Gonyo, Columbus (7) and Turek. WP- Columbus. LP- Schwoebel. 2B- Gonyo (CCRS), Columbus (CCRS), Billow (CCRS), Kirkby (BVCS). HR- Gonyo (CCRS)
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 23
CROWN POINT 9
CROWN POINT — Johnsburg/Minerva’s bats were working on Wednesday, as they beat the Panthers handily.
The J/M squad got a big offensive lift from Meghan Mohawski, who hit a double and a triple among her four hits in the game, while Hannah McNally pitched the whole game in the win.
The merged squad took advantage of Crown Point’s eight errors, registering five- and nine-run innings in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
Lauren Kimball and Kaitlin Ross combined their pitching efforts for the Panthers in the loss.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 23, Crown Point 9
J/M 352 913 1 — 23 13 1
CP 211 010 4 — 9 8 8
McNally and Noel. L. Kimball, K. Ross (2) and M. Munson. WP- McNally. LP- Kimball. 2B- Dunbar (J/M), Mohawski (J/M), Noel (J/M), Mulligan (J/M), Dupreys (CP). 3B- Bayse (J/M), Mohawski (J/M).
CVAC
NCCS 24
MORIAH 15
MORIAH — The Cougars came out on the right end of a barn-burner, scoring five-plus runs in three of the last four innings to pull ahead of the Vikings.
Desiree Dubois, Kylee Supernaut, Brooke Basmajian and Rachel Letourneau each had a triple in the game for Northeastern, with Letourneau leading the team with three hits total.
Eaven Deso pitched the whole game for the Cougars in the win.
Hannah Slattery’s home run highlighted the night for Moriah in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 24, Moriah 15
NCCS 313 570 5 — 24 9 2
MCS 040 120 8 — 15 7 5
E. Deso and Bresnahan. J. Eichen, Kazlo (5), J. Eichen (5) and Anderson. WP- Deso. LP- Eichen. 3B- Supernaut (NCCS), Dubois (NCCS), Basmajian (NCCS), Letourneau (NCCS). HR- Slattery (MCS).
TUESDAY
CVAC
SARANAC 20
TICONDEROGA 19
TICONDEROGA — An 11-run second inning ended up making a massive difference for the Chiefs as they came away with a one-run win over the Sentinels.
That second inning opened up a 14-3 lead for Saranac, who then pushed it to 18-6 after four innings.
However the Sentinels would battle back with an eight-run sixth inning and four-run seventh inning getting them just within reach.
Molly Davis’ three hits lead the Chiefs in their win, with Mckenna Macomber chipping in two of her own, including a double.
Jaelyn Whitford tallied three hits for Ti in the loss, while Addy Moore and Jade Frasier each recorded two.
"I'm proud of the way my girls hung in throughout the game and battled the adversity they faced,” Sentinel coach Eric Mullen said. “Again we came up on the short end of a one run game, but we continue to make progress as a team."
—
Saranac 20, Ticonderoga 19
SCS 3(11)4 010 1 — 20 13 2
TCS 240 018 4 — 19 13 4
Ai. Liberty, H. Liberty (5), Ai. Liberty (6), Owen (6) and Benjamin, Ab. Liberty (3). Paige, J. Whitford (2), Paige (7) and Dorsett, Moore (3), Dorsett (7). WP- Ai. Liberty. LP- Paige. 2B- Macomber (SCS).
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 20
LAKE PLACID/KEENE 4
LAKE PLACID — Bolton/Schroon Lake routed Lake Placid/Keene in a Tuesday matchup.
Jane Trowbridge pitched the win for B/SL, throwing four of the five innings played, while Ila Hubert hit a double for the merged group.
Megan Quinn highlighted the LP/K group, hitting a triple in the team’s loss.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 20, Lake Placid/Keene 4
B/SL 515 9X — 20
LP/K 003 01 — 4
Trowbridge, Egloff (4), Trowbridge (5) and Scott, Navitsky (5). Huffman and Adragna, Herzog. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Adragna. 2B- Hubert (BSL). 3B- Quinn (LPK).
