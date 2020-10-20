Chazy rallies past Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — Chazy found itself down 1-0 at halftime but changed the narrative when the second half began.
Patrick Dwyer and Joey deOndarza found the back of the net during the final 40 minutes to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Lake Placid in boys Northern Soccer League play, Tuesday.
deOndarza scored the game-winner with 11:09 left in the second half off a Tanner Conners assist.
He headed in a corner from Conners to give Chazy the lead for good.
Dwyer tapped home a cross from deOndarza earlier in the half to even matters.
"Senior Night for the Bombers in Lake Placid would have been a dream to beat Chazy, but the additional motivation of Rob McCauliffe had the Eagles up for the second half and the 2-1 win," Blue Bombers coach Stuart Hemsley said.
Lake Placid opened scoring near the midway mark of the first half when Alex Wright scored thanks to a Joose Kahkonen assist, which developed from a free kick.
Ben Dickerson managed to make five saves for the Eagles, and John Armstrong turned away eight shots in the Blue Bomber goals.
—
Chazy 2, Lake Placid 1
Chazy 0 2 — 2
Lake Placid 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, LP, Wright (Kahkonen), 20:48.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Dwyer (deOndarza), 33:14. 3, CCRS, deOndarza (Conners), 11:09.
Shots- Chazy 12, Lake Placid 10
Saves- Dickerson, CCRS, 5. Armstrong, LP, 8.
SARANAC 2
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2 (OT)
SARANAC — After a scoreless first half, both teams began to click on offense in the second.
Zashon Abrams scored both of the Chiefs' goals and had Saranac up 2-0 at the 24:36 mark, but the Hornets rallied.
Griffin Ovios brought Plattsburgh to within one with a bit less than eight minutes remaining, and Ethan Bray netted an equalizer with 5:02 to go in regulation.
The keepers stood strong the rest of the way with the Chiefs' Branden Ashley making 10 saves and the Hornets' Ryan Taylor turning away 11 shots.
"We let this one get away," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "Plattsburgh deserves credit for battling hard to the finish. We need to learn from this moving forward to be the team we want to be."
—
Saranac 2, Plattsburgh High 2 (OT)
PHS 0 2 0 0 — 2
Saranac 0 2 0 0 — 2
Second half- 1, SCS, Abrams (Balch), 9:52. 2, SCS, Abrams (Hamel), 24:36. 3, Ovios (Ferris), 32:15. 4, PHS, Bray, 34:58.
Shots- Saranac 15, PHS 11.
Saves- Taylor, PHS, 11. Ashley, SCS, 10.
BOQUET VALLEY 7
SETON CATHOLIC 2
PLATTSBURGH — Oakley Buehler's hat trick propelled the Griffins past the Knights.
Four other members of Boquet Valley, including Grayson King, Jameson Fiegl, Kaleb Petit and Brandon Tromblee all added one tally.
Aiden Pearl accounted for both of Seton Catholic's goals, and Gavin Bobbie turned away nine shots for the Knights.
Tromblee (5) and King (2) combined to save seven shots for the Griffins.
"The boys are getting better each time out," Seton Catholic coach Charlie Gay said. "We need to reduce the the amount of time that we let up and need to continue with applying pressure. That’s where Boquet Valley did a good job of capitalizing on when we would let up or relax. They’re a good fundamental team and played well the entire game.
"We are improving each time out. Aiden Pearl played a great game for us tonight from start to finish as did Oakley Buehler for them. We’re very young, and lack of experience shows. But as time goes on, that too will improve."
—
Boquet Valley 7, Seton Catholic 2
Boquet 3 4 — 7
Seton 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, BV, King (Fiegl), 23:00. 2, BV, Buehler, 32:00. 3, BV, Buehler (Burdo), 38:20.
Second half- 4, BV, Buehler (Petit), 8:36. 5, BV, Fiegl (Petit), 17:10. 6, BV, Petit (Spilling), 21:20. 7, BV, Trombley (Fiegl), 26:00. 8, SC, Pearl, 28:00. 9, SC, Pearl (PK), 32:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley 16, Seton Catholic 10
Saves- Trombley (5), King (2), BV, 7. Bobbie, SC, 9.
