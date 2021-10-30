Chazy puts away pesky Willsboro for sectional title

BEEKMANTOWN — Chazy buried a goal early and then took quite some time to finish its other opportunities, but when all is said and done, the Eagles have another championship in their possession.
Peter LaBarge scored two times, and Jeremy Juneau also found the back of the net to power Chazy to a 3-0 win against Willsboro in the Section VII Class D boys soccer championship on Saturday.
Zane Stevens recorded a four-save shutout against a Warriors team that was stingy on defense all game.
“It’s kind of what we thought today was going to be like,” Eagles coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Willsboro is a good team that defends really well and is opportunistic on their chances. We knew today that we had to finish on our chances and really didn’t for most of the game until the end. Willsboro defends so well and is so organized.”
Juneau put Chazy on the board early with a goal that really was just a service but ended up finding its way into the back of the net with 7:30 elapsed in the first half.
“It felt great to get a goal like that in a sectional final,” Juneau said. “It’s important to get an early lead. Truthfully, I was trying to serve the ball, but hey, I’ll take what I can get.”
The Warriors lingered all game and had a few dangerous opportunities throughout the match. Ethan Leibeck had some of Willsboro’s best scoring chances on set pieces, but the Eagles did not break.
Everett Cassavaugh anchored the Warriors defense at sweeper and single-handedly stopped multiple opportunities for Chazy.
Logan Jaquish turned away six shots for Willsboro.
“I thought my boys played very hard and just kept playing the way we should and hoped the chances would come,” McAuliffe said. “The two goals at the end make it a little deceiving to how close the game was.”
The chances finally were finished off in the final 2:02 of the match.
Labarge scored twice in less than a minute with assists from Dale Gonyo each time to provide the Eagles with insurance.
“This is my first sectional final, and putting those two goals in felt amazing,” LaBarge said.
“We should probably focus more on finishing in practice, though, because we are not going to have all these chances in states.”
That’s a good mindset for Chazy to have as it advanced to play either Morristown of Lisbon of Section X in a NYSPHSAA regional at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in Potsdam.
A determined Eagle squad will look to make yet another trip to the final four with a win next week.
“Expectations were not too high for the kids, but they were still extremely high in another sense because of what we have done in the past. That’s a tough thing they had to deal with this year,” McAuliffe said.
“We know next Saturday will be tough in Section X, but I know my guys will play well and represent us the best we can.”
—
Chazy 3, Willsboro 0
WICS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau, 32:30.
Second half- 2, CCRS, LaBarge (Gonyo), 2:02. 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Gonyo), 1:07.
Shots- Chazy, 10-4.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 6. Stevens, CCRS, 4.
