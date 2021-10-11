Chazy puts away pesky Schroon Lake/Newcomb

CHAZY — Peter LaBarge scored twice, and Luke Moser chipped in a goal and two assists to power the Chazy boys past Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4-1, in Northern Soccer League play, Monday.
LaBarge opened the scoring 8:29 into the game, converting a Moser assist to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb tied the game up before the end of the first half, though, with Logan Bush putting a penalty kick home at the 12:23 mark to make it 1-1.
Then the second half proved to be all Chazy.
Moser scored at the 5:57 mark of the second frame to make it 2-1 before he assisted on a Dallas Santor goal 14 minutes later to make it a two-goal lead.
LaBarge's second goal made it 4-1, Chazy, to close out the match.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb's Wyatt Carniglia stopped 14 shots in net for the losing squad, while Zane Stevens stopped seven shots in net for the Eagles.
Chazy 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
SL/N 1 0 — 1
CCRS 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 8:29. 2, SL/N, Bush, PK, 12:23.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Moser, 5:57. 4, CCRS, Santor (Moser), 19:46. 5, CCRS, LaBarge (Dudyak), 27:24.
Shots- Chazy, 18-8.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 7. Carniglia, SL/N, 14.
SATURDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
WESTPORT — Schroon Lake/Newcomb opened the scoring, but Boquet Valley responded to eventually win a close Senior Night matchup, 3-2.
Logan Bush converted a Ben Lamos pass into Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s first goal just 3:16 into the game, but the Griffins knotted the game back up just under 30 seconds later when Jameson Fiegl scored off a Jackson Hooper pass.
Oakley Buehler then gave the Boquet Valley squad a one-goal lead before halftime.
In the second half, Buehler then fed Ben Burdo at 15:31 to make it 3-1 Griffins.
Bush got Schroon Lake/Newcomb within one at the 25:25 mark, but that was it for the team.
Wyatt Carniglia stopped eight shots in net for Schroon Lake/Newcomb, while his Boquet Valley counterpart, Beckham Egglefield, stopped nine.
Boquet Valley 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SL/N 1 1 — 2
BV 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, SL/N, Bush (Lamos), 3:16. 2, BV, Fiegl (Hooper), 3:42. 3, BV, O. Buehler, 12:53.
Second half- 4, BV, B. Burdo (O. Buehler), 15:31. 5, SL/N, Bush, 25:25.
Shots- 11-11.
Saves- Carniglia, SL/N, 8. Egglefield, BV, 9.
WILLSBORO 3
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
NORTH CREEK — The Warriors rode a strong first half to a victory over Johnsburg/Minerva over the weekend.
The Leibecks opened the scoring for Willsboro, with Ethan assisting Carson’s goal with 12:21 left in the first half.
Justin Joslyn doubled up the lead just over a minute later to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Joslyn then made it 3-0 with 18:46 left in the game.
With 1:36 left, Yanden Cleveland got the Irish Jags on the board with a penalty kick goal.
Willsboro 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
WCS 2 1 — 3
JB/M 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, WCS, C. Leibeck (E. Leibeck), 12:21. 2, WCS, Joslyn, 11:11.
Second half- 3, WCS, Joslyn, 18:46. 4, JB/M, Cleveland, PK, 1:36.
Shots- Willsboro, 20-3.
Saves- Jaquish, WCS, 2; Gough, WCS, 1. Patton, JB/M, 11.
