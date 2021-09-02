Chazy, PHS, Saranac boys win; Peru girls rally for victory

CHAZY — Chazy erupted for three second-half goals in a 3-0 win against Beekmantown, Thursday, in the opening round of the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament.
Luke Moser put Chazy on the board 12:33 into the second half thanks to an assist by Peter LaBarge.
Labarge then scored a goal of his own on a direct kick five minutes later before Novak Jarus scored his first varsity goal.
Zane Stevens recorded the shutout with seven saves, and Beekmantown keeper Rocco Golden made six stops.
Chazy will play Plattsburgh High in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Beekmantown is set to meet Canton in the consolation at 5 p.m..
Chazy 3, Beekmantown 0
BCS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 0 3 — 3
Second half- 1, CCRS, Moser (Labarge), 12:33. 2, CCRS, LaBarge, 17:23. 3, CCRS, Jarus, no time.
Shots- Chazy, 12-10.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 6. Stevens, CCRS, 7.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
CANTON 0
CHAZY — The Hornets scored early and kept things rolling in their season-opener.
Owen Mulligan put two goals in the back of the net, and Jack Ferris, Bailey Van Arman and Ben Lambert also scored once.
For Van Arman and Lambert, their goals were their firsts at the varsity level.
"We controlled the time of possession, but we need to improve upon other aspects of our game," Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose said. "Overall, I thought the boys played very well, communicated well in both halves and challenged Canton all game long."
LaRose complimented the performances of Mulligan, Simon Meyer, Ferris and Peter Wylie for the Hornets and Bradley Frank and Kaden Baxter of the Golden Bears.
Dalton Tahy turned in a one-save shutout for Plattsburgh, and Cade Chezum made nine stops on a busy night in the Canton nets.
Plattsburgh High 5, Canton 0
CAN 0 0 — 0
PHS 3 2 — 5
First half- 1, PHS, Mulligan (Wylie), 0:32. 2, PHS, Ferris (Van Arman), 11:30. 3, PHS, Mulligan, 25:49.
Second half- 4, PHS, Van Arman (Ferris), 41:10. 5, PHS, Lambert (Wylie), 70:00.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 14-1.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 1. Chezum, CAN, 9.
SARANAC 1
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
SARANAC — A solid defensive performance paired with just enough scoring sent the Chiefs home happy with a win.
Hayden Buckley booted in a goal from 25 yards out with his left foot off an assist from Xander Buckley at the 11:16 mark of the second half.
"In the first half, I thought we controlled play and worked the ball well," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "NAC blocked a ton of shots. They packed it in. I thought they played very well defensively. The second half was more even, and we just kept working the ball."
Hamel said Keegan Brown, Hunter Provost and Ethan Barnes did a nice job holding down Saranac's back line.
Branden Ashley recorded a five-save shutout for the Chiefs, and Bobcat keeper Tim Stickney had eight stops.
Saranac 1, Northern Adirondack 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
SCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, SCS, H. Buckley (X. Buckley), 11:16.
Shots- Saranac, 17-6.
Saves- Stickney, NAC, 8. Ashley, SCS, 5.
GIRLS
PERU 4
CHATEAUGAY 1
CHATEAUGAY — McKenzie Brown scored two times, and Hannah Meyers and Jacklin Mitchell found the back of the net once to give the Nighthawks a come-from-behind victory.
Ali Johnston put the Bulldogs ahead with the lone goal of the first half before Peru took charge after halftime.
"We came out flat and have to give Chateaugay all the credit in the first half," Nighthawks coach Bill Pafford said. "They really work hard as a team. The coaches challenged the team at half time, and we rose to the challenge and really played a much better second half."
Tynicia Hendrix picked up the win with seven stops to anchor Peru in net.
"Tynicia made a couple key saves to help spark the team," Pafford said. "Then we controlled the ball better and started capitalizing on our opportunities. It was nice to start the year with a win during a non-league game against a tough team."
Maggie Garrow assisted on two Nighthawk tallies, and Meyers and Isabella Sypek both had a helper.
Peru 4, Chateaugay 1
PCS 0 4 — 4
CHA 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, CHA, Johnston (Cook), 14:00.
Second half- 2, PCS, Brown (Garrow), 12:00. 3, PCS, Meyers (Garrow), 20:00. 4, PCS, Brown (Meyers), 29:00. 5, PCS, Mitchell (Sypek), 38:10.
Shots- Peru, 24-8.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 7. Morgan, CHA, 16.
