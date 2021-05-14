Chazy outslugs Willsboro for 28-20 win

WILLSBORO — Chazy slugged its way to a 28-20 victory over Willsboro in a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball game, Thursday.
Catherine Langlois powered the Eagles with four base knocks, and Katie Demers and Hadley Lucas both finished with three.
Katana Coon and Annika Lizardi added two hits apiece, and Lizardi gathered the pitching victory.
The Warriors had plenty of hits as well thanks to four from Desiree Cassavaugh, three by Emily Mitchell and Lexi Nolette and two from Lacey Nolette.
Chazy jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the second inning and poured on nine more runs in the fifth.
Willsboro tried to mount a rally and found a groove at the plate with a combined 14 runs in the fourth through sixth innings.
Chazy 28, Willsboro 20
CCRS 761 192 2 — 28 26 5
WICS 131 527 1 — 20 19 6
Lizardi, Lucas (6) and Demers. Cassavaugh and Harrison. WP- Lizardi. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Cassavaugh (WICS). 3B- Nolette (WICS).
WELLS 21
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 20
WELLS — There was plenty of offense between the Indians and Orange.
Sarah Smith capped off the win with a game-winning RBI double to drive in the winning run for Wells.
Smith finished tied for a team-high four hits with Layla Rust, while Hally Welch (3), Alexis Brooks (2), Macy Orr (2) and Emma Hoffman (2) all tallied multiple base hits.
Emily DeShaw led Indian Lake/Long Lake with four base knocks, and Alexis Jackson and Makenzi Keller both notched three.
Wells 21, Indian Lake/Long Lake 20
IL/LL 400 503 8 — 20 18 6
WCS 144 250 5 — 21 17 8
Puterko and Liddle. Brooks and Rust. WP- Brooks. LP- Puterko. 2B- DeShaw (IL/LL), Rust (WCS).
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 12
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Calli Fitzwater recorded 10 strikeouts and had two hits at the dish to pace the Hornets. One of her hits was a three-run double in the seventh.
"Plattsburgh played a great game and completely dominated from start to finish," Eagles coach Kate Duprey said. "Calli Fitzwater was on her game and only allowed one hit in the complete-game victory."
Amanda Vaughn finished with two hits and three RBIs to boost Plattsburgh, and Allison Crahan, Alyssa Hemingway and Madalyn Fuller all totaled two hits.
Isabella Brown tallied seven strikeouts in the circle for Beekmantown.
Plattsburgh High 12, Beekmantown 2
PHS 200 032 5 — 12 14 2
BCS 100 000 1 — 2 1 6
Fitzwater and Hemingway. Brown and Ruest. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Brown. 2B- Fitzwater (PHS).
WEDNESDAY
AUSABLE VALLEY 21
SARANAC LAKE 11
SARANAC LAKE — An 11-run second inning helped do the trick for the Patriots.
Jordyn Pelkey and Sierra Bronson both tallied two hits to pace AuSable Valley, while Karlie Goetz had three base knocks, including two doubles for the Red Storm.
Amya Hurteau, Tailor Whitson, Sydney Leeret and Marley Small all added two hits for Saranac Lake.
Abby Sawyer registered the pitching win for the Patriots.
AuSable Valley 21, Saranac Lake 11
AVCS 2(11)2 131 1 — 21 9 0
SLCS 000 231 5 — 11 15 10
Sawyer, Hickey (4) and Richards. Goetz, Meyer (4) and Barry, Whitson. WP- Sawyer. LP- Goetz. 2B- Hurteau (SLCS), Goetz (SLCS) 2, Barry (SLCS), Small (SLCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 29
MORIAH 0 (5)
PORT HENRY — The Bobcats scored plenty of runs and got plenty of good pitching as well.
Isabella Gilmore recorded a team-high three hits and a homer, and Abby Peryea blasted a homer and had two hits.
Rhylee Poupore fanned 11 batters en route to a pitching win.
Northern Adirondack 29, Moriah 0 (5)
NAC 106 9(13) — 29 18 0
MCS 000 00 — 0 1 4
Poupore and Sequin. G. Eichen, Clark (4) Slattery (5) and Hayes. WP- Poupore. LP- G. Eichen. HR- Peryea (NAC), I. Gilmore (NAC)
