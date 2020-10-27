Chazy handles Willsboro; NCCS beats PHS in OT

WILLSBORO — Ava McAuliffe scored twice in the Chazy girls commanding 4-0 win against Willsboro, Tuesday.
The Eagles finished with a 24-1 shot advantage against a short-handed Warriors team in a Northern Soccer League matchup.
Celine Juneau got Chazy's first goal of the game just 6:55 in, and Hadley Lucas netted the Eagles' third goal off an Olivia McLennan assist.
Annika Lizardi had to make just one save to maintain the Chazy shutout.
Abby Bruno turned away 13 shots for Willsboro.
Chazy 4, Willsboro 0
Chazy 4 0 — 4
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau, 6:55. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe, 8:34. 3, CCRS, Lucas (McLennan), 21:02. 4, CCRS, McAuliffe, 21:46.
Shots- Chazy 24, Willsboro 1
Saves- Lizardi, CCRS, 1. Bruno, WICS, 13.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1, 2OT
CHAMPLAIN — Elisabeth Prairie ended a long night on a good note for the Cougars with a tally in the second overtime period at the 6:45 mark, and Laci Roberts was credited with the helper.
The game was evenly matched throughout, as one would think when overtime takes place.
After a scoreless first half, Rebecah Courson put the Hornets on the board midway through the second.
But Bailee Lafountain netted a late equalizer with a bit less than five minutes remaining for Northeastern Clinton.
"Overall I am pleased with how we played tonight," Cougars coach Tim Surprenant said. "In the second half, we played really well in the midfield and were able to control a lot of the play. However, give PHS a lot of credit. They were swarming the ball and did not give us any great chances in close to their keeper.
"It was nice to see us rally around each other after PHS scored, which led to Bailee finding the back of the net. Our goals tonight weren't pretty, but we fought hard and were able to come away with a victory."
Desiree DuBois handled things in goal for Northeastern Clinton with three stops.
Mackenzie Lawfer (6) and Emma Whalen (9) combined to save 15 shots for the Plattsburgh cause.
Northeastern Clinton 2, Plattsburgh High 1 (2OT)
PHS 0 1 0 0 — 1
NCCS 0 1 0 1 — 2
Second half- 1, PHS, Courson (Woodward), 21:03. 2, NCCS, Lafountain (Prairie), 35:07.
Second overtime- 3, NCCS, Prairie (Roberts), 6:45.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 17, Plattsburgh High 4
Saves- Lawfer (6), Whalen (9), PHS, 15. Dubois, NCCS, 3.
SARANAC 5
PERU 1
SARANAC — Toss out the hats for Sydney Myers.
Her hat trick and two assists lifted the Chiefs to a four-goal win over Peru.
She scored at the 9-minute minute mark to get things started for Saranac, but Peru did have a quick answer.
Eight minutes later, McKenzie Brown found the back of the net to tie the game with a Rylie Lukens assist, but the Chiefs took control from there.
Myers scored the next two times for Saranac, and Eden Christon and Lily Gadway added insurance goals late.
"We gave up a goal for the first time this season, which was a negative, but we bounced back and were able to get a nice win," Chiefs coach Mary LoTemplio said. "It's nice to be able to be playing soccer in 2020."
Payton Couture had seven saves in the Saranac nets, and Bri Brousseau made 17 stops to boost Peru.
Saranac 5, Peru 1
Peru 1 0 — 1
Saranac 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, SCS, Myers, 9:00. 2, PCS, Brown (Lukens), 17:00. 3, SCS, Myers (Davis), 31:00.
Second half- 4, SCS, Myers (Davis), 53:00. 5, SCS, Christon (Myers), 60:00. 6, SCS, Gadway (Myers), 69:00.
Shots- Saranac 22, Peru 9
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 17. Couture, SCS, 7.
BEEKMANTOWN 8
LAKE PLACID 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Emma McCasland's two goals and two assists highlighted the Eagles' offensive explosion against the Blue Bombers.
Danielle Dyke also scored twice for Beekmantown, and Luci Brown, Ella Faubert, Abby Scott and Emma Snook all found the back of the net once for the Eagles.
For Scott, Snook and Faubert, their goals were their first at the varsity level.
Lily Fisher had the lone marker for Lake Placid.
Six saves for Macayla Scofield of Beekmantown anchored her team's defensive efforts.
Rylee Preston was busy in goal for the Blue Bombers with 17 stops.
Beekmantown 8, Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 2 6 — 8
First half- 1, BCS, Brown (Parliament), 19:45. 2, BCS, McCasland, 33:59.
Second half- 3, BCS, Dyke (McCasland), 4:47. 4, LP, Fisher, 8:28. 5, BCS, Faubert (Regan), 14:31. 6, BCS, McCasland (Chapman), 16:46. 7, BCS, Scott (Brown), 27;58. 8, BCS, Dyke, 31:28. 9, BCS, Snook (Provost), 32:02.
Shots- Beekmantown 32, Lake Placid 7
Saves- Preston, LP, 17. Scofield, BCS, 6.
