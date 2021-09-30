CHAZY — Reagan Dudyak scored twice en route to Chazy’s 3-0 shutout of Boquet Valley in Northern Soccer League action on Thursday.
Peter LaBarge scored first, assisted by Luke Moser, at 3:48 of the first. Dudyak followed with a goal at 11:07, assisted by LaBarge.
Dudyak scored again in the second half, at 7:35, assisted by Dallas Santor.
The Eagles also outshot the Griffins, 17-6.
For Boquet Valley, Beckham Egglefield had 12 saves in the net, while Zane Stevens had six for Chazy.
–
Chazy 3, Boquet Valley 0
Boquet Valley 0 0 – 0
Chazy 2 1 – 3
First half- 1, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 3:48. 2, CCRS, Dudyak (LaBarge), 11:07.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Dudyak (Santor), 7:35.
Shots- Chazy, 17-6.
Saves- Egglefield, BV, 12. Stevens, CCRS, 6.
CROWN POINT 5
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding sent two goals into the net in the first half, allowing the Panthers to secure the win.
Cameron Waldorf also had a goal and assisted on Spaulding’s first goal. Cole Potter also had a goal and an assist. Evan Carey also scored for the Panthers.
“We need to learn to possess and control play for longer periods of time,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said.
“We started forcing, and we did control the way we should have.”
For Johnsburg-Minerva, Pierson had two assists, one on Yanden Cleveland’s goal and one on Dunbar’s.
“Johnsburg-Minerva played well at times and had some great plays,” Pertak said.
“They played a tough game even though they had no subs.”
-
Crown Point 5, Johnsburg-Minerva 2
J/M 1 1 – 2
Crown Point 3 2 – 5
First half- 1, CP, Potter, 30:51. 2, CP, Spaulding (Waldorf), 24:00. 3, CP, Spaulding, 17:58. 4, J-M, Cleveland (Pierson) 4:08.
Second half- 5, CP, Waldorf, 38:59. 6, J-M, Dunbar (Pierson), 32:42. 7, CP, Carey (Potter), 10:52.
Shots- Crown Point, 15-11.
Saves- Galle, J-M, 10. Tompkins, CP, 9.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PERU 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars blanked the Nighthawks in their win and were led by Marcus Bedard and Reid LaValley.
Bedard scored at the 7-minute mark of the first half, assisted by Sheridan White. LaValley then scored in the second at 13:38.
“I was very happy with the entire team's effort in this win,” Cougars coach Nicholas Trombley said.
“Our second goal was scored off a really nice free kick from Reid LaValley, who played a great game in the midfield.”
He also said Jordan Brown had a notable effort, maintaining the offensive pressure for the Cougars.
“Overall, we played solid defense throughout the entire game, with Chase Letourneau making a few key stops to keep Peru off the board,” Trombley said.
Peru’s Connor Perrotte had 11 saves in the goal, while Letourneau had seven for Northeastern Clinton.
–
Northeastern Clinton 2, Peru 0
Peru 0 0 – 0
NCCS 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, NCCS, Bedard (White), 7:00.
Second half- 2, NCCS, LaValley, 13:38.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 13-7.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 11. Letourneau, NCCS, 7.
WILLSBORO 1
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Willsboro spoiled Lake Placid’s Senior Night, coach Stuart Hemsley said.
The Warriors’ Justin Joslyn grabbed the only goal of the game at 22:31 of the second half, assisted by Hunter Meacham.
“Ethan Leibeck controlled the midfield for the Warriors, but it was Willsboro keeper Logan Jaquish who saved the day tipping over Will Douglas’ shot with one second left on the clock,” Hemsley said.
Logan Jaquish had seven saves for the Warriors, while Jack Armstrong had four for the Blue Bombers.
–
Willsboro 1, Lake Placid 0
Willsboro 0 1 – 1
Lake Placid 0 0 – 0
Second half- 1, WICS, Joslyn (Meacham), 22:31.
Shots- Lake Placid, 7-5.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 7. Armstrong, LP, 4.
SARANAC 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Hayden Buckley contributed in some way to both goals scored in the Chiefs’ shutout of the Patriots.
After a scoreless first half, he put the first points on the board, assisted by Mason Brown, at 27:22 of the second half.
Brian Balch then scored at 38:15, with help from Buckley.
“Saranac played a very good all-around game, and their defense made it difficult to get many offensive opportunities,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said.
“Defensively we are solid, but we need to start generating more offense.”
He highlighted the Patriots’ goalkeeper, Wren Klotzko, as having a good game, with 11 saves in the net.
Saranac’s Branden Ashley saved six in the goal.
–
Saranac 2, AuSable Valley 0
Saranac 0 2 – 2
AVCS 0 0 – 0
Second half- 1, SCS, Buckley (Brown), 27:22. 2, SCS, Balch (Buckley) 38:15.
Shots- Saranac, 19-7.
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 11. Ashley, SCS, 6.
GIRLS
KEENE 4
WELLS 0
KEENE — Haylie Buysse notched a hat trick to send the Beavers over the Indians in a shutout win.
She scored the first three goals, two in the first half and one in the second. First, she was assisted by Maddie Klotzko at 27:48 of the first, and then scored another three minutes later, unassisted.
Then to open the second, Vivian Smith gave her some help and Buysse scored once more at 1:39 to open. Buysse also assisted on Marley Harmer’s goal at 21:20 of the second.
The Beavers also outshot the Indians, 18-1.
Isabella Blacksmith had three saves in the goal for Keene.
–
Keene 4, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 – 0
Keene 2 2 – 4
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Klotzko), 27:48. 2, KCS, Buysse, 30:56.
Second half- 3, KCS, Buysse (Smith), 1:39. 4, KCS, Harmer (Buysse), 21:20.
Shots- Keene, 18-1.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 3.
