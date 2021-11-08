Chazy edges Lisbon to secure another trip to Middletown

POTSDAM — There is a certain uniqueness to this year's Chazy boys soccer team.
The goals of the team, however, remain the same and the Eagles are headed back to Middletown for another final four.
Peter LaBarge's first-half goal was all the scoring in the game Saturday as Section VII champion Chazy edged Section X winner Lisbon, 1-0, in a NYSPHSAA Class D regional final at Potsdam High School.
The Eagles (17-1) will play Section V's Fillmore at 12:45 p.m. at Twin Towers Middle School on Saturday in one of the two semifinals. The other semi has Section IX's Mount Academy versus Section IV's South Kortright.
“We knew coming in that it was probably going to be a one-goal game,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “And that it was going to be a battle.
“I can't be more proud of the way we played. I felt we were the better team. We finished on the goal we needed to, and we were able to play good defense when it was called for.”
Chazy had to go against the wind in the first half and McAuliffe wouldn't have been totally disappointed to see the game remain scoreless heading into the second half when the Eagles would have the wind advantage.
But it was Chazy that got on the scoreboard at the 24:19 mark. Reagan Dudyak kept the possession alive, got the ball to Luke Moser, who centered it in front to LaBarge, who then sent a low shot into the net.
“They had the wind in the first half, and we played really well in the first 20 minutes up until we scored our goal,” McAuliffe said. “We then kind of held on the final 15 minutes of the half.
“Getting that goal with the wind in our face was a huge advantage.”
The Eagles applied some pressure in the second half, but also made sure they were back on defense to stop any threat coming their way.
“In the second half, with the wind, we had some chances to make it 2-0,” McAuliffe said. “But Lisbon is a good team, and we weren't able to get the two-goal lead.”
Chazy finished with a slight 8-6 shot advantage and Zane Stevens stopped all six for his 11th shutout of the season.
The Eagles have not allowed a goal in postseason play, outscoring their opponents by a combined 7-0 margin.
Caleb Richardson ended up with seven saves in the Golden Knights' nets, and standout sweeper Ben LaRock was strong on defense. Lisbon ended its season with a 12-2-2 mark.
“What I am most proud of with this team is that there are no real dominant players, but all our players are going to battle every day,” McAuliffe said.
“It's happened so many times this season, but Jeremy Juneau and Zane Stevens in the back were great today, limiting any scoring chances for Lisbon.”
Chazy 1, Lisbon 0
Chazy 1 0 — 1
Lisbon 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 24:19.
Shots- Chazy, 8-6.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 6. Richardson, LCS, 7.
