Chazy downs Crown Point, 32-23

CHAZY — Kassidy Turek led with 16 points and 12 rebounds after missing last game, pushing Chazy to a 32-23 win over Crown Point in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Monday.
Eagles coach Josh Howell said that his team faced adversity throughout this game, but managed to come out with the win. Turek also netted two treys in the win, and Audrey Langlois one.
He said Samantha Gonyo’s defensive effort was stellar, with 11 rebounds and eight steals.
“As coaches, we are always talking to our players about adversity and making sure you have a response plan when adversity hits,” Howell said. “We faced some tonight as we were missing a starter, then lost another player to injury in the first quarter who was unable to return, then battled early foul trouble.”
“I’m just super proud of this team and how they responded. The girls played their tails off and I’m just so happy for them to get a win tonight.”
For Crown Point, Abagale Lamotte led with eight points.
—
Chazy 32, Crown Point 23
Chazy (32)
Turek 5-4-16, Gonyo 3-1-7, Columbus 2-0-4, Langlois 1-0-3, Lucas 1-0-2. Totals: 12-5-32.
Crown Point (23)
Lamotte 4-0-8, Munson 2-1-5, Mazzotte 2-1-5, Kimball 1-0-2, Duprey 0-2-2, Greenan 0-1-1. Totals: 9-5-23.
Halftime- Chazy 20-9.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Turek 2, Langlois.
BOLTON — The Eagles were led by Jadynn Egloff with 21 total points in their victory over Johnsburg/Minerva.
“She had a nice bounce back game and willed herself to the basket,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “We were really able to generate some great defense early in the game.”
Egloff also netted one three-pointer, along with Jane Pfau. Ella Moskov and Ila Hubert each had four steals in the first quarter.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Charlize Bernard led with nine marks.
—
Bolton 34, Johnsburg/Minerva 22
Bolton (34)
Egloff 9-2-21, Hubert 1-1-3, Pfau 1-0-3, Moskov 0-0-0, Scott 1-0-2, Kelley 1-1-3, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Schwabb 0-0-0. Totals: 14-4-34.
Johnsburg/Minerva (22)
Bernard 4-1-9, Dunbar 1-1-3, Lupo 0-0-0, Mohowski 1-0-2, Mulligan 2-0-4, Scott 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-22.
Halftime- Bolton, 26-9.
3 point goals- Bolton (2) Pfau, Egloff.
CVAC
MORIAH 31
TICONDEROGA 27
MORIAH — The Vikings’ Senior Night for Paige Towns, Lexi Snyder and Zoe Olcott was topped off with a close win over the Sentinels.
Jayde Trow led the home team with nine points, while Snyder, Olcott and Hannah Gaddor each netted six points. Olcott also had six rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
“Points were hard to come by against Ti’s stingy 1-3-1 defense,” Moriah Gary Olcott said. “We hit some timely foul shots in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.”
For Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett led with 11 points and a trio of three-pointers. Kennedy Davis tallied seven points and Cassidy Mattison had five points with one trey.
“Dorsett is a hard match-up with a quick release and she shined for the Sentinels,” Olcott said.
—
Moriah 31, Ticonderoga 27
Moriah (31)
Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 2-2-6, Anderson 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0, Olcott 2-2-6, Trow 3-3-9, Gaddor 2-2-6, Sprague 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-0-2. Totals: 11-9-31.
Ticonderoga (27)
Moore 0-0-0, Dorsett 4-0-11, Sutphen 0-0-0, Mattison 2-0-5, L. Zelinski 2-0-4, Charboneau 0-0-0, S. Zielinski 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 3-1-7, Pound 0-0-0, Beechard 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 11-1-27.
Halftime- Ti, 14-11.
3 point goals- Ti (4) Dorsett 3, Mattison.
NON LEAGUE
SCHROON LAKE 48
NORTH WARREN 35
NORTH WARREN — Brittany Mieras and Dakotah Cutting both notched 14 points in the Wildcats’ win over North Warren.
Mieras also had three three-pointers, with Allison Baker, who totaled nine points and 11 rebounds, hitting one.
“I am extremely pleased with our team’s energy and poise tonight,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting. “To come back from 11 points in the first half against one of the better teams in Section 2 was great to see.”
“We outscored them 15-5 in the third quarter thanks to Brittany’s sharpshooting and some great lockdown defense,” Cutting said.
Riley Smith worked on defense for 10 boards.
—
Schroon Lake 48, North Warren 35
Schroon Lake (48)
D. Cutting 4-6-14, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Smith 1-2-4, Hayden 1-0-2, Baker 3-2-9, Shaughnessy 1-1-3, Arnold 1-0-2, Mieras 5-1-14. Totals: 16-12-48.
North Warren (35)
LaGuerre 2-2-6, McGarr 3-0-6, Perry 1-0-2, Bruno 0-0-0, Tucci 2-0-6, Buckman 4-6-15. Totals: 12-8-35.
Halftime- North Warren, 19-13.
3 point goals- SL (4) Mieras 3, Baker. NW (3) Tucci 2, Buckman.
BOYS
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 52
BOQUET VALLEY 51
SCHROON LAKE — In this back-and-forth match, Isaiah Pelkey led Schroon Lake to a one-point victory over Boquet Valley, scoring 28-points and all of the Wildcats’ fourth-quarter points.
Pelkey also had two treys, along with Carter Hart, who had eight points. Corbin Baker netted 10 in the win and Ethan Phillips hit a three as well.
“This was a great high school basketball game that was closely contested for 32 minutes with Schroon Lake holding the lead for almost the entire game,” Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. “We played good defense, took care of the basketball and rebounded against a taller opponent.”
Within the last moments, Boquet Valley’s Aiden Lobdell hit the go-ahead bucket with 19 seconds left but the home team bounced right back, Pelkey hitting the game-winner with 6.4 seconds left.
Oakley Buehler was the high-scorer for the Griffins, with 18 points and four treys. Ben Burdo also hit a three. Lodbell had 12 points in the loss and Jackson Hooper had nine.
“Buehler kept Boquet within striking distance the entire night with his outside shooting,” Silvernail said.
—
Schroon Lake 52, Boquet Valley 51
Schroon Lake (52)
Melville 0-0-0, Hart 3-0-8, Phillips 1-0-3, Pelkey 12-2-28, Wasif 1-0-3, Baker 5-0-10. Totals: 23-5-52.
Boquet Valley (51)
Smith 0-1-1, Hooper 3-3-9, Burdo 1-0-3, Race. 2-0-4, Fiegl 0-0-0, Buehler 4-6-18, Lobdell 5-2-12, Rice 1-2-4. Totals: 15-14-51.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 26-23.
3 point goals- BV (5) Buehler 4, Burdo. SL (5) Pelkey 2, Hart 2, Phillips.
NON LEAGUE
AUSABLE VALLEY 77
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 60
CLINTONVILLE — Aiden Lopez and Korvin Dixon led the Patriots with 24 and 18 points, respectively, in their win over the Cougars.
Lopez had six three-pointers and Austin Matilla had one, totaling nine points Nate Doner also contributed 12 points in the win. Dixon also grabbed 10 rebounds and Eli Douglas had eight points and 11 assists.
“Northeastern Clinton started out on fire, jumping out to a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game,” AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said. “We had a 33-12 run at the end of the first to deep into the second quarter, other than that it was a pretty even game.”
“It was certainly nice to get our team back together after a major bout of sickness and injury the past 10 days,” he said. Douglass also mentioned that the team honored Plattsburgh State assistant coach John Konowitz with a moment of silence before the game.
For Northeastern Clinton, Jordan Brown led with 19 points closely followed by Steven Garrow with 18 points.
“Garrow could not miss, scoring 13 of his 18 in the first quarter,” Douglass said. “Then Brown found his rhythm hitting five three-pointers in the game ending up with 19 points.”
—
AuSable Valley 77, Northeastern Clinton 60
AVCS (77)
Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, McCabe 2-0-4, Kor. Dixon 9-0-18, Doner 6-0-12, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 4-0-9, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 0-0-0, Lopez 9-0-24, Douglas 4-0-8, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals: 35-0-77.
NCCS (60)
Brown 7-0-19, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Deuso 2-0-4, Monette 0-1-1, Gilbo 0-2-2, Manor 5-2-12, Garrow 6-3-18, Creller 2-0-4. Totals: 22-8-60.
Halftime- AVCS, 37-30/
3 point goals- AVCS (7) Lopez 6, Matilla. NCCS (8) Brown 5, Garrow 3.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
NON LEAGUE
SARANAC LAKE 37
TUPPER LAKE 20
SARANAC LAKE — On the Red Storm’s Senior Day, they pulled away with a solid win over Tupper Lake, led by Kylee Meyer with 18 points.
“It was a great team win on Senior Day, all six seniors scored and played well,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “I thought our pressure was good today and we really shared the ball.”
Meyer also netted one three-pointer, along with Sydney Leeret with one, who had seven points.
“Meyer led us and hit some big shots when we needed her. It was just a great day to celebrate our seniors,” LaDue said.
Rebecca Becker led the Lumberjacks with five points.
—
Saranac Lake 37, Tupper Lake 20
Saranac Lake (37)
Leeret 3-0-7, A. LaDue 1-0-2, Ownes 1-0-2, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-2, C. LaDue 0-0-0, Small 1-0-2, Whitson 0-0-0, Meyer 7-3-18. Totals: 16-3-37.
Tupper Lake (20)
McBrown 2-0-4, Gagnon 0-0-0, Bissonette 0-0-0, Tyo 2-0-4, Sorarsen 1-1-3, Ellis 0-0-0, Neade 2-0-4, Becker 2-1-5. Totals: 9-2-20.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 16-11.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (2) Leeret, Meyer.
FRIDAY
MVAC
BOLTON 37
CHAZY 30
CHAZY — Jane Pfau led the Bolton Eagles with 14 points including four treys to push to a win over the Chazy Eagles.
Jadynn Egloff had seven points for the visitors and Mallie Kelley netted a trey.
“We jumped out to an earlier lead then Bolton grabbed some momentum to end the first quarter and that seemed to carry over into the second quarter,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said. “We didn’t match their energy and had too many turnovers in that second quarter. They outscored us 18-1 in that quarter.”
Howell said his team responded with more energy in the second half, especially on defense.
“The couple of times we’d make a run and cut into the Bolton lead, they answered with a deep three,” Howell said.
For Chazy, Carly LaPierre led with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Samantha Gonyo had 10 points and 16 rebounds, giving both girls double-doubles.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls battled in the second half but we have to bring that level of energy for four quarters,” Howell said.
—
Bolton 37, Chazy 30
Bolton (37)
Pfau 4-2-14, Egloff 3-1-7, Kelley 1-2-6, Hubert 2-0-4, Maskov 1-0-2, Varney 1-0-2, Trowbridge 0-1-1, Figueroa 0-1-1. Totals: 12-8-37.
Chazy (30)
LaPierre 7-0-14, Gonyo 4-2-10, Columbus 2-0-4, Lucas 1-0-2. Totals: 14-2-30.
Halftime- Bolton 26-12.
3 point goals- Bolton (5) Pfau 4, Kelley.
WILLSBORO 51
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 21
LONG LAKE — Jenna Ford’s 23 points led the Warriors to a sound victory over the Orange.
“She attacked the paint and made several advances to the basket and had some nice steals,” Willsboro coach Shannon Passno said.
Isabella Harrison had 14 points and Mallory Arnold had 13, while Ford and Arnold each netted a three-pointer.
For the home team, Olivia Zumpano had nine points, including two treys. Kylie Cannan also had two threes.
—
Willsboro 51, IL/LL 21
Willsboro (51)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 6-0-13, Ford 10-2-23, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Belzile 0-1-1, I. Harrison 7-0-14, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals: 23-3-51.
IL/LL (21)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 2-3-9, Penrose 1-0-2, Cannan 2-0-6, Puterko 0-0-0, M. Liddle 2-0-4, C. Liddle 0-0-0. Totals: 7-3-21.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-9.
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Ford, Arnold. IL/LL (4) Cannan 2, Zumpano 2.
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 41
PERU 35
ELLENBURG — In the Bobcats’ Senior Night, Abby Peryea led with 14 points.
The graduating students that were honored were Alexis Belrose, Abigail Peryea and Rhylee Poupore.
Mackenna Labarge and Isabella Gilmore each had 10 tallies to contribute.
For the Nighthawks, Kortney McCarthy led with 11 points.
—
NAC 41, Peru 35
NAC (41)
LaBarge 4-2-10, Gilmore 1-8-10, Belrose 1-3-5, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 0-2-2, Abby Peryea 6-2-14. Totals: 12-17-41.
Peru (35)
Lawliss 2-2-6,Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 4-3-11, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 4-1-9, Robinson 2-0-4, Hendrix 2-1-5, Palmer 0-0-0, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals: 14-7-35.
Halftime- NAC, 22-19.
3 point goals- None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.