PLATTSBURGH — The Chazy Eagles picked up a big 5-1 win after getting off to a shaky start in Northern Soccer League action against the Seton Catholic Knights, Thursday.
“Overall, it wasn’t our best showing,” Chazy coach Samantha Signor said. “Our first half was a little rough, and I thought we were playing on a lower level than we typically have been.”
Both teams seemed content to battle back and forth at midfield for the majority of the first frame before the Eagles took advantage of a lucky bounce late.
With 7:04 left in the half, Olivia McLennan put the ball in front of the Knights’ net from the right side of the field before a bad bounce resulted in an own goal by Seton Catholic.
Celine Juneau was the closest Eagle to the ball and was credited with the goal.
Roughly three minutes later, Juneau doubled the Chazy lead off of a pass from Willow Herz.
HALFTIME
Like many schools in the region, Seton Catholic decided to honor its seniors at the first home game of the year to ensure the celebration doesn’t get derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This way we honor our girls right in the beginning,” Knights coach Ariel Masten said. “We didn’t even think we would be here, so we’re pretty lucky. I am really proud of all our seniors and everything they have given to our program.”
SECOND HALF
The Eagles kept up the pressure in the second half, with goals coming from Herz and McLennan within the first 16 minutes.
“We’re very much a passing team,” Signor said. “That’s what we weren’t seeing at the beginning of the game, but what we got going there in the second.”
Haley Murnane got Seton Catholic on the board, finishing a corner kick pass from Madyson Whalen with roughly 10 minutes left, but Chazy answered right back with a goal from Ava McAuliffe.
The victory boosts Chazy's record to 2-2, while the Knights fall to 0-1.
“We have some stuff to work on, but I’m proud of the way we played,” Masten said. “This was our first game and Chazy’s fourth, so that’s a huge difference.”
And with Northeastern Clinton up next for Chazy today at 6:30 p.m., Signor was happy that the Eagles were able to gain some momentum going into the big matchup.
“If we play well like we’ve been doing, it’ll be a good game,” Signor said.
The Eagles dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cougars last Friday.
Seton Catholic will play Willsboro at 11 a.m. Saturday.
—
Chazy 5, Seton Catholic 1
Chazy 2 3 — 5
Seton 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau, 32:56. 2, CCRS, Juneau (Herz), 35:50.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Herz (Demers), 8:30. 4, CCRS, Mclennan, 15:10. 5, SC, Murnane (Whalen), 30:00. 6, CCRS, McAuliffe, 30:15.
Shots- Chazy 11, Seton Catholic 3
Saves- Lizardi, CCRS, 2. Spriggs, SC, 6.
