Chazy boys outlast B'town; Willsboro, Saranac girls win

BEEKMANTOWN — Patrick Dwyer scored the game-winning goal with 10:34 left in regulation Friday night as Chazy outlasted Beekmantown, 4-2, in Northern Soccer League boys action.
Five of the six goals in the game were scored in the second half and Beekmantown drew even, at 2-all, when Zach DuBray tallied at 21:59.
But, Dwyer put Chazy ahead to stay nine minutes later and Riley Hansen sealed it for the visitors with 6:35 remaining.
Hansen and Peter LaBarge scored earlier goals for Chazy, while Dalton Kane had the other Beekmantown marker.
Chazy finished with a 14-10 shot advantage.
—
Chazy 4, Beekmantown 2
Chazy 1 3 — 4
Beekmantown 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, CCRS, Hansen (Dudyak), 22:18.
Second half- 2, BCS, Kane (Nephew), 9:08. 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Gonyo), 11:04. 4, BCS, DuBray (Burke), 21:59. 5, CCRS, Dwyer, 29:26. 6, CCRS, Hansen (Conners), 33:25.
Shots- Chazy 14, Beekmantown 10.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 3. R. Golden, BCS, 6.
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 4
SETON CATHOLIC 2
PLATTSBURGH — Lexi Nolette's goal with 3:59 gone in the second half broke a 2-all tie and helped send the Warriors past the Knights.
Tekla Fine-Lease then tallied an insurance goal for Willsboro 10 minutes later.
Jenna Ford and Fine-Lease scored in the first half for the Warriors, while Haley Murnane and Madyson Whalen countered for Seton Catholic.
“I was proud of how we possessed the ball today,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “We were able to create a number of opportunities for ourselves with our passing game, which we have been working on.
“Unfortunately, we couldn't find the back of the net in the second half. Our defenders did a great job containing Willsboro's offensive line.”
—
Willsboro 4, Seton Catholic 2
Willsboro 2 2 — 4
Seton Catholic 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, Wills, Ford, 2:20. 2, SC, Murnane, 4:38. 3, SC, Whalen, 21:55. 4, Wills, Fine-Lease (Ford), 24:05.
Second half- 5, Wills, Le. Nolette (Ford), 3:59. 6, Wills, Fine-Lease, 13:33.
Shots- Seton Catholic 20, Willsboro 12.
Saves- Bourdeau, Wills, 10. Spriggs, SC, 8.
SARANAC 6
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Sydney Myers and Olivia Davis combined for five goals and five assists to power the Chiefs to a victory.
Davis finished with three goals and two assists, while Myers added two goals and three assists.
Grace Reil also tallied a goal for Saranac.
The Chiefs ended up with a 21-6 shot advantage and scored three goals in each half. Payton Couture recorded the shutout with five saves.
Lea O'Brien made 13 stops for the Blue Bombers.
“Saranac played an outstanding game,” Lake Placid coach Brenden Gotham said. “Myers played exceptionaly well and combined for Davis to dominate the game offensively.
“Lily Fischer played really well for Lake Placid.”
—
Saranac 6, Lake Placid 0
Saranac 3 3 — 6
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Davis), 22:22. 2, SCS, Davis (LeDuc), 26:48. 3, SCS, Davis (Myers), 33:27.
Second half- 4, SCS, Myers (Davis), 1:18. 5, SCS, Reil (Myers), 4:52. 6, SCS, Davis (Myers), 28:32.
Shots- Saranac 21, Lake Placid 6.
Saves- Couture, SCS, 5. O'Brien, LP, 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.