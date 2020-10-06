Chazy blanks Willsboro for first win of season

WILLSBORO — After a scoreless first half, Chazy struck twice early and came away with their first win of the season.
Riley Hansen and Patrick Dwyer accounted for the Eagles' two goals, and Chazy went on to collect a 2-0 victory over Willsboro in boys Northern Soccer League play, Tuesday.
Zane Stevens turned in three saves to anchor the Eagles on defense.
Hansen's goal came 5:54 into the first half off an assist from Dale Gonyo, and Patrick Dwyer then scored less than two minutes later thanks to a helper from Tanner Conners to provide some insurance for Chazy.
"The first half of the game, I felt both teams had a few opportunities with the play going back and forth," Warriors coach Andrew Lee said. "During the second half, Chazy did a better job controlling the ball than we did. They were able to create more chances and were able to score on a couple of them."
Regan Arnold totaled seven saves in the Willsboro nets.
—
Chazy 2, Willsboro 0
Chazy 0 2 — 2
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, CCRS, Hansen (Gonyo), 5:54. 2, CCRS, Dwyer (Conners), 7:05.
Shots- Chazy 13, Willsboro 9
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 3. Arnold, WICS, 7.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
SARANAC 1
SARANAC — Two first-half goals were enough to send the Cougars past the Chiefs.
Chase Ross ended up accounting for the game-winner, which came at the 19:48 mark of the first half.
Reid LaValley assisted on the goal from Ross, and LaValley scored the first marker of the game roughly five minutes earlier, which came off an assist from Hunter LaValley.
Zashon Abrams put Saranac on the board with 2:28 to go before halftime, but the Chiefs could not net an equalizer.
"NCCS came out and dominated the first 10 minutes of the game," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "Reid LaValley was the best player on the field for the majority of the game. We settled in around the 20-minute mark of the first half. The play was very even in the rest of the game."
John Bulson stopped two shots in the Northeastern Clinton nets, and Branden Ashley had three saves for the Chiefs.
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Saranac 1
Saranac 1 0 — 1
NCCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, R. LaValley (H. LaValley), 14:02. 2, NCCS, Ross (LaValley), 19:48. 3, SCS, Abrams (Rainville), 37:32.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 7, Saranac 6
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 2. Ashley, SCS, 3.
GIRLS
MORIAH 1
LAKE PLACID 0
PORT HENRY — Not too much scoring can happen in the game of soccer, and sometimes, one goal is all you need.
Ask the Vikings, and they'll agree.
On a corner kick chance, Sage Baker found the back of the net off a Mikenna Valentine assist with 8:19 remaining in regulation to send Moriah to the victory.
"Mikenna Valentine and Dava Marcil did a great job containing Lake Placid's Olivia Ferebee. Rylee Preston played well defensively for the Lady Bombers," Vikings coach Christina Slattery said. "Moriah's fullbacks never let down and played an outstanding game."
Hannah Gaddor registered 12 saves for Moriah.
—
Moriah 1, Lake Placid 0
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
Moriah 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, MCS, Baker (Valentine), 8:19.
Shots- Lake Placid 18, Moriah 14
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 12. LP, no goalie listed.
CHAZY 4
WILLSBORO 0
CHAZY — Celine Juneau set the tone early for the Eagles with a goal just over a minute into the game, and that momentum carried on throughout.
Ava McAuliffe scored two goals, and Catherine Langlois added a tally to help the Chazy offense.
McAuliffe buried her first goal off a Juneau assist near the midway mark of the first half.
Willow Herz assisted on Langlois' tally 14 minutes later.
Just like the start of the game, the Eagles struck early in the second half.
McAuliffe buried a goal thanks to an Olivia McLennan helper 43 seconds after play resumed.
Annika Lizardi had to make two saves for Chazy, and Abby Bruno piled up 17 stops in the Warriors' nets.
—
Chazy 4, Willsboro 0
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Chazy 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau, 1:04. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Juneau), 20:23. 3, CCRS, Langlois (Herz), 34:04.
Second half- 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (McLennan), 0:43.
Shots- Chazy 22, Willsboro 2.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 17. Lizardi, CCRS, 2.
SARANAC 4
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Sydney Myers and Lily Gadway both scored twice in the Chiefs' victory.
Payton Couture registered the shutout for Saranac.
It was Senior Night for the Cougars.
"I would like to thank my seniors for their dedication to the NCCS soccer program," Northeastern Clinton coach Tim Surprenant said.
"With the uncertainty of the season, I'm happy we were able to hold our Senior Night. We played well in the first half and had a number of chances that Payton Couture made some outstanding plays on.
"Saranac picked up the intensity in the second and scored on a deflection, followed by another quick goal that took a toll on us mentally.
"We will learn from this and be a better team because of it. Tonight's game went Saranac's way, but I am pleased with how we played overall. We need to make sure we play for all 80 minutes, not 40 or 60."
—
Saranac 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
Saranac 1 3 — 4
NCCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Myers, 7:45.
Second half- 2, SCS, Myers (Wynnik), 26:22. 3, SCS, Gadway (Myers), 24:37. 4, SCS, Myers (Davis), 3:00.
Shots- Saranac 12, Northeastern Clinton 9
Saves- Couture, SCS, 7. Racine (6), DuBois (2), NCCS, 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.