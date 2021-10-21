Chazy blanks Crown Point; Boquet, Keene also advance

CHAZY — The Chazy girls started the playoffs with quite the bang on Thursday.
Ava McAuliffe scored four goals, Lilly Pratt netted two tallies and Sam Gonyo found the back of the net once to lead the Eagles to a 7-0 win against Crown Point in a Section VII Class D first round game.
Chazy held the Panthers off the scoreboard and did not even allow a shot.
Gonyo put the Eagles on the board with 19:27 elapsed in the first half before McAuliffe and Pratt scored within the final five minutes before halftime to give Chazy plenty of momentum going into the break.
McAuliffe took over from there with three straight markers before Pratt finished things off with her second goal of the game with 4:21 to go in regulation.
Tess Blair anchored the Eagles in goal but did not see any action.
Marissa Duprey was real busy for Crown Point with 21 saves.
Chazy 7, Crown Point 0
CRP 0 0 — 0
CHA 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, CHA, Gonyo (Pratt), 19:27. 2, CHA, McAuliffe (Langlois), 35:08. 3, CHA, Pratt (Langlois), 36:49.
Second half- 4, CHA, McAuliffe (Clark), 5:07. 5, CHA, McAuliffe, 6:27. 6, CHA, McAuliffe (Gonyo), 19:33. 7, CHA, Pratt (Lucas), 35:39.
Shots- Chazy, 28-0.
Saves- Duprey, CRP, 21. Blair, CHA, 0.
BOQUET VALLEY 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel made an impact on both goals in Boquet Valley’s shutout of Johnsburg/Minerva.
Schwoebel assisted on Claire Reynolds’ breakaway goal 10 minutes into the game and then scored one of her own 10 minutes later. Johnsburg/Minerva goalkeeper Charlize Bernard made a great save, according to Griffins’ coach Paul Buehler, and Schwoebel kicked in the rebound.
“Both teams played hard,” Buehler said.
Buehler said that the Griffins were happy to have a lot of substitutions for this game, as they had only been playing with 11 players for some time.
He also noted that Abby Monty shined in the goal, showing leadership and range, taking over after Ella Lobdell suffered a season-ending injury.
Boquet Valley 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
J/M 0 0 – 0
BV 2 0 – 2
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 10:00. 2, BV, Schwoebel, 20:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 19-2.
Saves- Bernard, J/M, 11. Monty, BV, 2.
KEENE 2
SETON CATHOLIC 1
KEENE — Haylie Buysse scored both goals in the Beavers’ win over the Knights.
First, Buysse scored at 15:44 of the first half assisted by Pia Morrelli, putting the only points on the board until Seton Catholic answered at 31:20. The Knights’ Lison Becam scored off an assist from Megan Mast.
Then in the second, Buysse scored again, this time unassisted at 32:31, giving the Beavers all the leverage they needed.
Keene outshot Seton Catholic, 22-11.
Allisyn Johnston had 14 saves for the Knights, while Isabella Blacksmith had 11 for the Beavers.
Keene 2, Seton Catholic 1
SCC 1 0 – 1
KCS 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli), 15:44. 2, SC, Becam (Mast), 31:20.
Second half- 3, KCS, Buysse, 32:31.
Shots- Keene, 22-11.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 14. Blacksmith, KCS, 11.
